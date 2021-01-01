« previous next »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:28:22 am
On the topic of Villarreal, a toast tonight to Mr Collina. A fine referee, and an even finer gentleman.

And thoroughly enjoying his much earned retirement.
The Brick must have been quiet last night.
I love Villareal

They have given me two really good night of football when it mattered most

2005 was just hilarious, it was the inspiration for Brexit, we took years to leave Europe, Everton showed just quickly it can be done if you don't try.

From the CL through the UEFA cup and Carling cup to having just the FAC to play for by the end of October

One of the worst starts to a season by any club, ever

4 Points from the first 27
Beaten at home in the first LC game
Dumped from the CL in the qualifiers and dropping into the UEFA cup only to be dumped again first time round

Their greatest success that season was scraping past Millwall in the FAC 3rd round only to be dumped in the next round and finally finishing 11th in the league and losing 2 derbies.

That was their breakthrough season, they even had the humiliation of having to sign Sander Westerveld as an emergency keeper

After a season like that, most people would have just given up. They didn't give up and have hardly made a dent in the word success since then.
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Yesterday at 10:22:20 am
The Brick must have been quiet last night.
The Samaritans were busy though.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
Yeah, but they got to celebrate Gerrard getting sent off at Anfield like they'd just won the league.
They are losing their shit at GoT because LFC fans took over social media laughing at United's expanse, also how LFC have been getting more column inches than City. :D

They have a weird subserviente relationship with the Mancs.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm
They are losing their shit at GoT because LFC fans took over social media laughing at United's expanse, also how LFC have been getting more column inches than City. :D

They have a weird subserviente relationship with the Mancs.

Cos they are a shower of manc worshipping c*nts 🤷
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm
They are losing their shit at GoT because LFC fans took over social media laughing at United's expanse, also how LFC have been getting more column inches than City. :D

They have a weird subserviente relationship with the Mancs.
It's bizarre, isn't it.

Since time began, Mancs have been wishing they were Scouse and born in world famous sea port, and since the 1990s Bitters have all been wishing they were Mancs.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: the Bitters are about as Scouse as an Eccles cake.

Honestly, if the Manc away following all turned up to Goodison wearing strap-ons, The Gwladys would all bend over and say ''balls deep lads, balls deep'' whilst singing 'It's a dirty old town'.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm
They are losing their shit at GoT because LFC fans took over social media laughing at United's expanse, also how LFC have been getting more column inches than City. :D

They have a weird subserviente relationship with the Mancs.

Well, to be fair, no Bitters whatsoever went online to laugh at Liverpool after Kiev. Not a single one of them. Far too dignified for all that nonsense.  ::)
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
Peak Everton that year. Pure, unadulterated Everton.
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm
Cos they are a shower of manc worshipping c*nts 🤷
Once a blue, always a Manc.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:35:30 am
snip

Honestly, if the Manc away following all turned up to Goodison wearing strap-ons, The Gwladys would all bend over and say ''balls deep lads, balls deep'' whilst singing 'It's a dirty old town'.
That's much too descriptive while I'm having my morning coffee.  :puke2
I have absolutely no memory of Westerveld playing for Everton. Amazing.
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm
Cos they are a shower of manc worshipping c*nts 🤷

It's because Everton brings them only misery, so any reflective joy from football is formed around LFC. If we're happy about anything they can't stand it, if something pisses us off they'll embrace it. They'll be having street parties if City win tomorrow, while in the next breath complaining that the 'scab 6' haven't been kicked out of Europe over the ESL.
The day they took the Manc shilling is the day it all started to go permenently sour between the fanbases. Up till then Scouse solidairity was a real thing, and something to be proud of. Today there are still vestiges of it, but it has become heavily compromised.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:35:30 am
Honestly, if the Manc away following all turned up to Goodison wearing strap-ons, The Gwladys would all bend over and say ''balls deep lads, balls deep'' whilst singing 'It's a dirty old town'.

I met my love by the Kwik Save wall
Dreamed a dream by the old wood pile
I kissed my love in the Red Brick pub

Dirty old town
Dirty old town
All quite fitting given that Ewan McCall originally wrote the song about his hometown, Salford...
These mugs have barely made a dent in European competition let alone actually win any silverware. Villarreal has a fraction of this lot's budget but has made eight European quarter-finals in the last 20 years, and five semi-finals before finally winning one. What's your excuse Everton?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:57:24 am
The day they took the Manc shilling is the day it all started to go permenently sour between the fanbases. Up till then Scouse solidairity was a real thing, and something to be proud of. Today there are still vestiges of it, but it has become heavily compromised.

95 cup final Liverpool fans were happily cheering on Everton and it hadn't got all that toxic. A year later they were all in on the Mancs and then even chanting Cantona's name in the 96/97 derbies. That was the point they just became about hating Liverpool and loving anyone who stopped us.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:42:03 am
These mugs have barely made a dent in European competition let alone actually win any silverware. Villarreal has a fraction of this lot's budget but has made eight European quarter-finals in the last 20 years, and five semi-finals before finally winning one. What's your excuse Everton?

Not even a dent. Barely a scratch.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:42:03 am
These mugs have barely made a dent in European competition let alone actually win any silverware. Villarreal has a fraction of this lot's budget but has made eight European quarter-finals in the last 20 years, and five semi-finals before finally winning one. What's your excuse Everton?

Us, obviously.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:11:31 am
Not even a dent. Barely a scratch.
You could quite literally T-cut their impact out.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:44:39 am
95 cup final Liverpool fans were happily cheering on Everton and it hadn't got all that toxic. A year later they were all in on the Mancs and then even chanting Cantona's name in the 96/97 derbies. That was the point they just became about hating Liverpool and loving anyone who stopped us.

I did celebrate Whitesides winner in 1985 ;D
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:39:10 am
Well, to be fair, no Bitters whatsoever went online to laugh at Liverpool after Kiev. Not a single one of them. Far too dignified for all that nonsense.  ::)

Kopite behaviour that lad.
