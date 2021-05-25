Most of all, Everton are just a non-story at basically all times. No one cares at all, unless they did something totally unexpected in a positive way, which hasn't really happened for 16 years (and even then they immediately followed it up with a huge negative!).



But football journalism and punditry in the UK is also beyond appalling. There's zero scrutiny behind pouring over 'controversial refereeing decisions', or whether Liverpool are 'bad champions'. It's on a neanderthal level. On the one hand they make everything about money with the endless talk of signings, and yet when clubs are either massively cheating financially, or, in Everton's case, making some very rash and dodgy looking decisions, 99% of those writing or talking about football have zero interest whatsoever. In light of this, the likes of Swiss Ramble are doing incredible work, but it's an indictment of football journalism in general that there are seemingly only a handful of others (David Conn springs to mind) who even want to think about this stuff.



From what I've been reading here, Everton look like they're living very dangerously, and genuinely look in potentially huge financial trouble to me. Yet if they ever did have a financial meltdown, it would almost certainly come as a shock to the football world, despite the evidence all being right there in plain sight.



This is true. The evidence is all there. It's all in plain sight if only people could be arsed to look. This is it though. No one is arsed and no one cares. It's only Everton. Perennial water-treaders and whose only purpose in the wider context is to make up the numbers. If they keep their noses above the water, no one cares. If they go under, no one cares either.It tells you everything you need to know about Everton as a football club that they are noted far more and reported on far more for some excellent community initiatives than they ever are for football. They'd actually be better served closing down the football side of things and concentrating on their charity work instead. After all, that's the only area where they are effective and respected.I agree, of course, about football punditry and journalism in this country. Thing is, when football's soul was sold and the cash rolled in, so many managed to get their noses in the trough. Now, they aren't going to criticise the trough they all greedily feed from, are they? If you put the full spotlight on Abramovich, Abu Dhabi, Moshiri/Uzzy etc and genuinely look to address the kinds of issues they bring with their obscene wealth, it could put the whole greedfest into jeopardy. Those with snouts firmly placed in the trough don't really want that at all. As you suggest, they'd all rather say ''look over there'' at more frivolous stuff that they pore over forensically and sensationalise.I genuinely hope that in the future, today's pundits and the overwhelming majority of journalists are seen for what they are, and it's shown that all this happened on their watch and they actively encouraged it, or at the very least they turned a blind eye to it for their own ends.We live in bizarre times when we have a European Cup Final that absolutely no one cares about. Contested by two grotesque sportswashing projects. It's a tumbleweed final and exhibits in glorious technicolour the ruination of the game, yet where are the protests? Where are the laments? How many pundits and reporters are standing up for the game in the face of this obscene hijacking of our sport?The reality is that the things that really matter are not being looked at. In fact, we are being told to ''look over there'' instead. At things that don't really matter. It's our sports media and pundits, commentators etc suggesting we all focus on the inconsequential rather than the genuinely important and pressing. Mind you, seeing as they are all making money out of being on this gravy train, it's in their best interests to have us all looking the wrong way.