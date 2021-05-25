« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 765 766 767 768 769 [770]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1888500 times)

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30760 on: Yesterday at 06:49:30 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 25, 2021, 11:56:38 pm
Since Ancelotti signed, at home they have won 10, drawn 10, lost 10, in total they have scored 71 goals and conceded 71 goals and therefore a goal difference of 0 over the last 18 months. They have won 90 points from 58 games in total and finished 12th and 10th.

They have the 6th highest net spending in European football (£220m e more than us) and have hired a manager with a reputation and salary that should really put them in the european elite on the back of that spending. They have a wage to income ratio that staggers belief and only about 3 players that are coveted by anyone else after that spending. 

3 of their last 4 managers have gone on to much better things (the other appears to emotionally scarred by his experience to venture back to football) and two of their former players have risen right to the top. Their highest profile signing has just been seen celebrating getting out early and not stayed on top watch them play against one of the biggest names in world football (however we might hate that).


It's not good is it



Yeah but.....Carlo Fantastico, Carlo Magnifico, Ole Ole Ole :(

They are fucking shit aren't they.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,247
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30761 on: Yesterday at 08:44:06 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 25, 2021, 05:51:59 pm
I keep half expecting some announcement that they've found something fishy (pun intended) with the site that makes the stadium plan unworkable, so they have to go back to the drawing board.

Given the number of potential sites they've had over the past 15 years it's mind boggling they have settled on this one; and the only reason I can think of was that they felt they were out of options.  That said, they're probably desperate to find a reason to axe the project.  It's already a money swallowing black hole.

Stonebridge Cross was ideal for them. Loads of infrastructure in place, road and rail links nearby, plenty of land to expand if the needed it. They could even have jibbed Finch Farm and moved the whole complex to a campus like City have done.
Fixing on BMD was in some ways understandable, given the funding stream potentially on offer from the council and also the CG bid, but if they had chosen Croxteth, they would be playing there now.
Instead, they appear to be delaying the final decision. 2015 seems a long time ago.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,532
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30762 on: Yesterday at 08:49:51 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 06:09:48 am
I have been worried about this for a while now. It would be hilarious for about 5 minutes but it wouldnt be good for football or the city if they totally implode. Worst case scenario is they start building at BMD and then collapse so the city is left with an expensive hole in the ground.

Its far enough away from anywhere that matters that it really wouldnt matter too much.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,247
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30763 on: Yesterday at 08:49:53 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on May 25, 2021, 09:24:43 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bPE7pm2h7gA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bPE7pm2h7gA</a>

Was it sponsored by Sports Direct
Wearing a dodgy line in shower shoes there, Lonsdales?

They never learn
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,247
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30764 on: Yesterday at 08:50:46 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 25, 2021, 10:18:38 pm
That'll only fuel their paranoia. They still bleat on about Niasse being the only player ever sent off for diving.

He wasnt  though. He was retrospectively banned.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30765 on: Yesterday at 11:19:40 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:49:51 am
Its far enough away from anywhere that matters that it really wouldnt matter too much.

It would likely be a drain on the citys finances though of work has already started and Everton went pop. Impact on local employment if Everton went under would be serious as well. They need to get their act together off the pitch pronto.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,538
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30766 on: Yesterday at 11:21:51 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:19:40 am
It would likely be a drain on the citys finances though of work has already started and Everton went pop. Impact on local employment if Everton went under would be serious as well. They need to get their act together off the pitch pronto.
Got to hope the work doesn't start before they get relegated, then. What are the odds, do you reckon?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,289
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30767 on: Yesterday at 11:23:51 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:24:53 am
Its already a hole in the ground. Its just filled with water and not blue shite.
Personally, I wouldnt give a shit if they went under. I was never too bothered with them or their bitter fans. However the Goodison derby changed all that.

This, especially after their behaviour in recent seasons.  That whole fanbase needs a fucking reality check, and whilst it would hurt local sound blues to see their club implode, it would give them the chance of a fresh start.

They've egged their club on to live beyond its means trying to keep up with us, so they bear some responsibility in this.  They need to recognize their place in the hierarchy of the modern game and develop the modest aspirations to match - something that will matter for them as a club, rather than trying to give us the occasional bloody nose.

If going under shakes them out of their collective delusion then I'm all for it. I doubt even that will though, they've turned into a spiteful bunch.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30768 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:50:46 am
He wasnt  though. He was retrospectively banned.

And he also wasn't the only one.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/amp/football/42417298
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,494
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30769 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 am »
This tidbit buried at the bottom of The Athletic's Everton season review should be raising a few eyebrows. I thought they were fucking rich?

Quote
The Athletic is aware of suggestions the club is currently seeking up to £100 million in private investment purely to go toward transfers.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30770 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:30:48 am
This tidbit buried at the bottom of The Athletic's Everton season review should be raising a few eyebrows. I thought they were fucking rich?
If that quote is true then Uncle Uzzy isn't the custodian hiding in the background they think he is.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30771 on: Yesterday at 11:38:15 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:30:48 am
This tidbit buried at the bottom of The Athletic's Everton season review should be raising a few eyebrows. I thought they were fucking rich?
Bit of an oxymoron that calling it investment.
Wonder how they are pitching that one to investors?
Give us £100m to buy more lazy overrated over the hill players and we will guarantee you'll never see it again.
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 693
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30772 on: Yesterday at 11:42:50 am »
If you are smart enough to have accrued £100m to invest, surely you wouldn't be stupid enough to invest it in Everton!

Even if you were that stupid there is no way on earth you would let them spend it on players.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30773 on: Yesterday at 11:44:35 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:38:15 am
Bit of an oxymoron that calling it investment.
Wonder how they are pitching that one to investors?
Give us £100m to buy more lazy overrated over the hill players and we will guarantee you'll never see it again.
I wouldnt fancy their chances in Dragons Den with that one.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30774 on: Yesterday at 11:48:36 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 11:42:50 am
If you are smart enough to have accrued £100m to invest, surely you wouldn't be stupid enough to invest it in Everton!

Even if you were that stupid there is no way on earth you would let them spend it on players.
Oh I dont know, depends on the ad
"Got a huge tax bill, looking for some losses to offset your gains?"
Call 0151 556 1878 and ask for Bill or Farhad.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,931
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30775 on: Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:49:46 am
Most of all, Everton are just a non-story at basically all times. No one cares at all, unless they did something totally unexpected in a positive way, which hasn't really happened for 16 years (and even then they immediately followed it up with a huge negative!).

But football journalism and punditry in the UK is also beyond appalling. There's zero scrutiny behind pouring over 'controversial refereeing decisions', or whether Liverpool are 'bad champions'. It's on a neanderthal level. On the one hand they make everything about money with the endless talk of signings, and yet when clubs are either massively cheating financially, or, in Everton's case, making some very rash and dodgy looking decisions, 99% of those writing or talking about football have zero interest whatsoever. In light of this, the likes of Swiss Ramble are doing incredible work, but it's an indictment of football journalism in general that there are seemingly only a handful of others (David Conn springs to mind) who even want to think about this stuff.

From what I've been reading here, Everton look like they're living very dangerously, and genuinely look in potentially huge financial trouble to me. Yet if they ever did have a financial meltdown, it would almost certainly come as a shock to the football world, despite the evidence all being right there in plain sight.

This is true. The evidence is all there. It's all in plain sight if only people could be arsed to look. This is it though. No one is arsed and no one cares. It's only Everton. Perennial water-treaders and whose only purpose in the wider context is to make up the numbers. If they keep their noses above the water, no one cares. If they go under, no one cares either.

It tells you everything you need to know about Everton as a football club that they are noted far more and reported on far more for some excellent community initiatives than they ever are for football. They'd actually be better served closing down the football side of things and concentrating on their charity work instead. After all, that's the only area where they are effective and respected.

I agree, of course, about football punditry and journalism in this country. Thing is, when football's soul was sold and the cash rolled in, so many managed to get their noses in the trough. Now, they aren't going to criticise the trough they all greedily feed from, are they? If you put the full spotlight on Abramovich, Abu Dhabi, Moshiri/Uzzy etc and genuinely look to address the kinds of issues they bring with their obscene wealth, it could put the whole greedfest into jeopardy. Those with snouts firmly placed in the trough don't really want that at all. As you suggest, they'd all rather say ''look over there'' at more frivolous stuff that they pore over forensically and sensationalise.

I genuinely hope that in the future, today's pundits and the overwhelming majority of journalists are seen for what they are, and it's shown that all this happened on their watch and they actively encouraged it, or at the very least they turned a blind eye to it for their own ends.

We live in bizarre times when we have a European Cup Final that absolutely no one cares about. Contested by two grotesque sportswashing projects. It's a tumbleweed final and exhibits in glorious technicolour the ruination of the game, yet where are the protests? Where are the laments? How many pundits and reporters are standing up for the game in the face of this obscene hijacking of our sport?

The reality is that the things that really matter are not being looked at. In fact, we are being told to ''look over there'' instead. At things that don't really matter. It's our sports media and pundits, commentators etc suggesting we all focus on the inconsequential rather than the genuinely important and pressing. Mind you, seeing as they are all making money out of being on this gravy train, it's in their best interests to have us all looking the wrong way.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,931
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30776 on: Yesterday at 05:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 06:09:48 am
I have been worried about this for a while now. It would be hilarious for about 5 minutes but it wouldnt be good for football or the city if they totally implode. Worst case scenario is they start building at BMD and then collapse so the city is left with an expensive hole in the ground.

At some point BMD will be redeveloped regardless. Yes, it's the least attractive part of the waterfront due to having a major sewage works next door, but it will be redeveloped eventually regardless of whether The Shite go under or not.

Personally, I'd welcome their demise. They offer absolutely nothing to this city. They bring nothing to the table and are little more than a toxic stain these days. The overwhelming majority of their fanbase need a major reality check, as well as a new perspective and focus in life. I genuinely fear for their increasingly unstable mental health.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,184
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30777 on: Yesterday at 05:34:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:32:56 am
If that quote is true then Uncle Uzzy isn't the custodian hiding in the background they think he is.

Where's the half a billion coming from for the stadium, if they've got the begging bowl out for someone to give them money for Carlo in the summer.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,425
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30778 on: Yesterday at 05:36:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:44:06 am
Stonebridge Cross was ideal for them. Loads of infrastructure in place, road and rail links nearby, plenty of land to expand if the needed it. They could even have jibbed Finch Farm and moved the whole complex to a campus like City have done.
Fixing on BMD was in some ways understandable, given the funding stream potentially on offer from the council and also the CG bid, but if they had chosen Croxteth, they would be playing there now.
Instead, they appear to be delaying the final decision. 2015 seems a long time ago.


Is that were the old Gillmoss Bus depot was or further along where GEC used to be?

I never did get why they never moved to where the Axis business park, where TJ Morris RDC and the Home Bargains, now is. Right off the Lancs, right by the M57, they could have had access road from both the Kirkby junctions
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,289
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30779 on: Yesterday at 07:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm
This is true. The evidence is all there. It's all in plain sight if only people could be arsed to look. This is it though. No one is arsed and no one cares. It's only Everton. Perennial water-treaders and whose only purpose in the wider context is to make up the numbers. If they keep their noses above the water, no one cares. If they go under, no one cares either.

It tells you everything you need to know about Everton as a football club that they are noted far more and reported on far more for some excellent community initiatives than they ever are for football. They'd actually be better served closing down the football side of things and concentrating on their charity work instead. After all, that's the only area where they are effective and respected.

I agree, of course, about football punditry and journalism in this country. Thing is, when football's soul was sold and the cash rolled in, so many managed to get their noses in the trough. Now, they aren't going to criticise the trough they all greedily feed from, are they? If you put the full spotlight on Abramovich, Abu Dhabi, Moshiri/Uzzy etc and genuinely look to address the kinds of issues they bring with their obscene wealth, it could put the whole greedfest into jeopardy. Those with snouts firmly placed in the trough don't really want that at all. As you suggest, they'd all rather say ''look over there'' at more frivolous stuff that they pore over forensically and sensationalise.

I genuinely hope that in the future, today's pundits and the overwhelming majority of journalists are seen for what they are, and it's shown that all this happened on their watch and they actively encouraged it, or at the very least they turned a blind eye to it for their own ends.

We live in bizarre times when we have a European Cup Final that absolutely no one cares about. Contested by two grotesque sportswashing projects. It's a tumbleweed final and exhibits in glorious technicolour the ruination of the game, yet where are the protests? Where are the laments? How many pundits and reporters are standing up for the game in the face of this obscene hijacking of our sport?

The reality is that the things that really matter are not being looked at. In fact, we are being told to ''look over there'' instead. At things that don't really matter. It's our sports media and pundits, commentators etc suggesting we all focus on the inconsequential rather than the genuinely important and pressing. Mind you, seeing as they are all making money out of being on this gravy train, it's in their best interests to have us all looking the wrong way.

It's an odd situation.  Some journalistic scrutiny now might actually save the club.  The reality is, though, nobody will really look into it unless Everton actually go under.  Then, of course, will be the calls of, "why didn't anybody see this coming?"

Their own irrelevance dooms them. At least Bolton fans knew they were being taken for a ride.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,184
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30780 on: Yesterday at 07:59:24 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:44:06 am
Stonebridge Cross was ideal for them. Loads of infrastructure in place, road and rail links nearby, plenty of land to expand if the needed it. They could even have jibbed Finch Farm and moved the whole complex to a campus like City have done.
Fixing on BMD was in some ways understandable, given the funding stream potentially on offer from the council and also the CG bid, but if they had chosen Croxteth, they would be playing there now.
Instead, they appear to be delaying the final decision. 2015 seems a long time ago.

The fixation on the Docks trying to right the wrong of missing out on the King's Dock 20 years ago which was a once in a lifetime opportunity, but Bill couldn't come up with the 30 million.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30781 on: Yesterday at 08:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:18:54 pm
It's an odd situation.  Some journalistic scrutiny now might actually save the club.  The reality is, though, nobody will really look into it unless Everton actually go under.  Then, of course, will be the calls of, "why didn't anybody see this coming?"

Their own irrelevance dooms them. At least Bolton fans knew they were being taken for a ride.

It's mad when you look back at how Spirit of Shankly and other fan groups basically wrestled LFC from Hicks/Gillett and were having high-level meetings with politicians and DIC, and we had people delving into H&G's financials and realising just how much they were built on junk debt and leverage. Everton don't have anything like that and their club is on a cliff-edge. They seem to either know and don't care, or are blissfully ignorant. Either way, it doesn't end well.

I genuinely don't care about them in general, but I'd also hate to see them go under. A relegation, yeah, but I hate to see any club go under and disappear. Everton are one bad season away from it. Maybe not even a full season, if they can't get enough points before Christmas, they'll be too far gone to recover after it. That'd be a relegation.

I keep saying it but we're genuinely so, so lucky with how we're run. FSG get things wrong, but it's commendable how they run the club on a day to day basis. No real debt, no leverage place on our assets, never have to borrow money to renovate things. Yes, FSG lend us the money, so it's technically a loan, but we're only owing to them, not an external bank. Turning a profit every year outside of the pandemic, too. Everton post continual losses, and they don't even have on-field success to at least offset it. I genuinely don't know how much more money they're going to throw at the club before Moshiri/Usmanov get cold feet and realise their investment will never pay off.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,184
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30782 on: Yesterday at 08:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:18:54 pm
It's an odd situation.  Some journalistic scrutiny now might actually save the club.  The reality is, though, nobody will really look into it unless Everton actually go under.  Then, of course, will be the calls of, "why didn't anybody see this coming?"

Their own irrelevance dooms them. At least Bolton fans knew they were being taken for a ride.

Not sure they did originally. Eddie Davies was their benefactor and they ended up owning him 200 million in loans. The only reason they're still in business was because he pretty much wrote it all off and lost his money and then they nearly went bust after he sold the club to a shyster.

Moshiri is ultimately relying on Everton's valuation going up massively, but he's picked a club that needed a new stadium and rent their training ground and Academy off the council. As well as loads of money on new players  (500 mill pissed up the wall in 5 years).

The sums don't add up.


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,289
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30783 on: Yesterday at 08:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:06:40 pm
Not sure they did originally. Eddie Davies was their benefactor and they ended up owning him 200 million in loans. The only reason they're still in business was because he pretty much wrote it all off and lost his money and then they nearly went bust after he sold the club to a shyster.

Moshiri is ultimately relying on Everton's valuation going up massively, but he's picked a club that needed a new stadium and rent their training ground and Academy off the council. As well as loads of money on new players  (500 mill pissed up the wall in 5 years).

The sums don't add up.

I was talking about the shyster. ;)

Moshiri might not be a shyster, but he's clearly incompetent when it comes to running a football club, no better than Kenwright.  He's made one gamble after another and they've all backfired; but the Everton fanbase are so dysfunctional they can't organise well enough to challenge or even investigate what's going on. 

One minute they want players' heads on pikes, and the other it's "we're gonna win the league!"  They have some vague idea that they're probably being taken for mugs, but still cling to the belief that they're not, so the ship continues to sink largely uncontested.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,445
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30784 on: Yesterday at 08:22:43 pm »
Everton's piss poor finances and player investments are not reported on because nobody outside North Wales and a few Merseyside postcode cares. They lack the success of Liverpool and M** U, the money of City, glamour of the London clubs or fan base of the North East clubs. Even Nottingham Forest are more newsworthy due to the charisma of the late Brian Clough.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,463
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30785 on: Yesterday at 08:31:27 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 08:22:43 pm
Everton's piss poor finances and player investments are not reported on because nobody outside North Wales and a few Merseyside postcode cares. They lack the success of Liverpool and M** U, the money of City, glamour of the London clubs or fan base of the North East clubs. Even Nottingham Forest are more newsworthy due to the charisma of the late Brian Clough.

100,00 people in Lille care...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,549
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30786 on: Yesterday at 08:45:02 pm »
If they are borrowing at 9% on £100m to buy players they will completely fuck up on FFP. They have made losses since 2018, the next set of accounts will be tremendously shit.

Also, shouldn't they be borrowing for the new stadium, not new players? Its incredible no one is paying attention to their finances, but I blame their fanbase, there is zero interest amongst them in getting to grips with the intricacies of what Moshiri is doing (which is doubling down on bad bets every season). I guess Liverpool were the same until H&G put them near admin, since then fans have been all aquiver on the books.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,242
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30787 on: Yesterday at 09:48:04 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:50:46 am
He wasnt  though. He was retrospectively banned.

Typical RS spoiling my preconceptions with facts!

Anyway he was the only player retrospectively banned for diving in the history of the Universe.

And now, for fucks sake, that Lovelt Cushioned Header bloke has raised you with Lanzini.

But in Bitterworld they are still the victims.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:51:15 pm by So... Howard Phillips »
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,242
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30788 on: Yesterday at 10:57:01 pm »
Just seen their first team lost on penalties.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,926
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30789 on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm »
The brick will be like a morgue
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,871
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30790 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:48:36 am
Oh I dont know, depends on the ad
"Got a huge tax bill, looking for some losses to offset your gains?"
Call 0151 556 1878 and ask for Bill or Farhad.

If I was the Esk looking in from another club perspective, that would probably be my line. Everton are just one big money laundering front for Russian cash which is the recycled within football. I can't see they have any other purpose.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30791 on: Today at 12:05:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May 24, 2021, 07:32:55 pm
He's a Shay Given. A fancy shot stopper but a goal-line keeper, short for a keeper and poor with his feet or dominating his area.

When his confidence is up he's a good shot stopper.

He's nowhere near as good as Shay Given was
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,931
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30792 on: Today at 12:19:42 am »
The Samaritans will be busy tonight.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,027
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30793 on: Today at 12:24:22 am »
This is triple painful for them.

1) their first team lose
2) their bête noire Villareal win a trophy
3) the redshite are happy
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,272
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30794 on: Today at 12:24:25 am »
And now their firsts havent even won

What a final month

Could only have dreamed of it
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30795 on: Today at 12:28:22 am »
On the topic of Villarreal, a toast tonight to Mr Collina. A fine referee, and an even finer gentleman.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,405
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30796 on: Today at 12:47:23 am »
Ah contraire.

Everton won the Europa League as their favorite son was in the Villareal side, Ramiro Funes Mori. On the bench mind, but was in the team for the night.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30797 on: Today at 01:02:28 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:30:48 am
This tidbit buried at the bottom of The Athletic's Everton season review should be raising a few eyebrows. I thought they were fucking rich?

Fucking hell. Thats only two good players these days anyway. They need a hell of a lot more than that.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,425
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30798 on: Today at 09:48:44 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:47:23 am
Ah contraire.

Everton won the Europa League as their favorite son was in the Villareal side, Ramiro Funes Mori. On the bench mind, but was in the team for the night.

Nah, there was a RS on the pitch and he scored a pen in the shootout, they'll never claim that ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 765 766 767 768 769 [770]   Go Up
« previous next »
 