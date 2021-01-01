« previous next »
« Reply #30720 on: Yesterday at 05:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:33:20 pm
Until proven I don't actually believe that Moshiri has the ability to fund this on his own.  Where's the old meme about Everton fans thinking net worth = cash?  Nobody worth that amount has it all in cash, it just doesn't work that way.  So he'd either have to leverage a lot of his assets or ???

Then he has no voting rights with USM but USM is throwing money at it?  Why?  Is Moshiri liquidating his holdings with Usmanov and this is how he's doing it?  Then why would USM kick in another £30m for potential naming rights on stadium he'll have ultimately nothing to do with?  The whole thing is quite strange and makes no sense.

The only scenario I can really see is that buying into them was either seen as opportunistic due to the potential for a free/cheap new stadium, or a vanity purchase. After buying in however he got sucked in to the fantasy football side of things (plenty of rumours of him and Bill picking targets the summer Rooney returned) and has been finding creative ways to keep spending and hoping to turn it around. The USM money could just be a creative way of getting a loan from his associates that'll be paid back through other equally murky methods.

His arrival led to them being able to stop borrowing against future TV income which seemed like a big win at the time, the fact that they're back to doing it again screams trouble.
« Reply #30721 on: Yesterday at 05:51:59 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Yesterday at 05:01:46 pm
I'll admit - I had a little moan at the time that klopp should just play phillips and williams and get fabinho back to midfield (shows what I know!) but he managed them so well. gave them some game time and introduced them when they were ready - hes a phenomenal manager.

everton are screwed and have backed themselves into a corner with the stadium - they have picked such an awkward site with loads of additional logistical problems, regardless of the finance but theres no way they can back down now

I keep half expecting some announcement that they've found something fishy (pun intended) with the site that makes the stadium plan unworkable, so they have to go back to the drawing board.

Given the number of potential sites they've had over the past 15 years it's mind boggling they have settled on this one; and the only reason I can think of was that they felt they were out of options.  That said, they're probably desperate to find a reason to axe the project.  It's already a money swallowing black hole.
Popcorn's Art

« Reply #30722 on: Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm »
Ive mentioned it on here before, but I still find it odd/baffling that there isnt more media scrutiny on this lot. Theyve spent an absolutely huge amount of money these past few years, one of the highest spenders in the whole of Europe, they hired legendary manager Ancelotti.....and theres barely an utterance from anyone in the media when they once again finish mid table.  No journalistic post-mortems or discussions. No one ever really talks about them and how they should be doing so much better given their extravagant outlay - theyre just...there.
« Reply #30723 on: Yesterday at 07:16:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:22:54 pm
Questions should be asked by Evertonians.

Spurs and Arsenal took out Covid relief loans with the Bank of England at an interest rate of 0.5%.

At the same time Everton are taking out loans with foreign banks at a rate of 7%-10%.

Why is the behemoth Oligarch Uncle Uzzy not giving them interest free loans?

Something fishy going on.
They took out another loan with rights and media ltd on the 5th May.

Typically they charge over 7% interest.  Clubs are no longer allowed to borrow from shady offshore loan companies.  But this is just a front for a dodgy offshore loan company.

Whilst on the face of it fine, they are regulated by the FSA in the U.K.  However, this is a front for a Isle of Man company which in itself goes back to a company called Mousehole limited in the British Virgin Islands.

The question is this why are they borrowing at 7% from these offshore lenders (in all but name) when they could borrow much more cheaply like other clubs? They are after all fucking rich.

Why? Because no one else will lend to them because they are high risk.
« Reply #30724 on: Yesterday at 07:19:04 pm »
Has any of the we meant to do that stuff started yet?

Initial anger and promises to stop supporting and death threats are usually first for a few days, then comes the true insanity ...
« Reply #30725 on: Yesterday at 07:23:47 pm »
That Davek on GOT has got to be a red on a wind-up surely. Every negative prediction he makes about us comes back & bites him on the arse, & yet he keeps coming back with more. Surprised he hasn't been banned. Even Evertonians must be fed-up of his shite ? But then again, maybe not.
« Reply #30726 on: Yesterday at 07:25:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:16:42 pm
They took out another loan with rights and media ltd on the 5th May.

Typically they charge over 7% interest.  Clubs are no longer allowed to borrow from shady offshore loan companies.  But this is just a front for a dodgy offshore loan company.

Whilst on the face of it fine, they are regulated by the FSA in the U.K.  However, this is a front for a Isle of Man company which in itself goes back to a company called Mousehole limited in the British Virgin Islands.

The question is this why are they borrowing at 7% from these offshore lenders (in all but name) when they could borrow much more cheaply like other clubs? They are after all fucking rich.

Why? Because no one else will lend to them because they are high risk.

How is their wage/turnover ratio?
« Reply #30727 on: Yesterday at 07:29:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:25:15 pm
How is their wage/turnover ratio?

 80% isn't it?
« Reply #30728 on: Yesterday at 07:37:04 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 11:33:01 am
I am dumbfounded that they celebrate 59pts as the highest 10th place points finish in history. Even the Palace fans here at work are pissing themselves at this.

They were mocking us for boasting of getting 97 points and finishing 2nd.
« Reply #30729 on: Yesterday at 07:38:53 pm »
Just watched the highlights of their game at the weekend. How are they so bad?
« Reply #30730 on: Yesterday at 07:40:31 pm »
The amount of delusion on GOT is unreal, at one point I had to double check that it had no relation to Parler.
« Reply #30731 on: Yesterday at 07:41:17 pm »
« Reply #30732 on: Yesterday at 07:46:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:41:17 pm
89% I believe

https://resources.evertonfc.com/evertonfc/document/2020/12/11/d54e5284-1986-42ac-b9a7-0123a328aabf/CLUB-0746-2019-20-Report-and-Accounts-230x280mm-SCREEN.pdf

That was with USM holdings putting in £30m in for the right to bid for the naming rights on BMD. Something that the Premier League is looking at.
« Reply #30733 on: Yesterday at 07:50:06 pm »
« Reply #30734 on: Yesterday at 07:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:33:20 pm
Until proven I don't actually believe that Moshiri has the ability to fund this on his own.  Where's the old meme about Everton fans thinking net worth = cash?  Nobody worth that amount has it all in cash, it just doesn't work that way.  So he'd either have to leverage a lot of his assets or ???

Then he has no voting rights with USM but USM is throwing money at it?  Why?  Is Moshiri liquidating his holdings with Usmanov and this is how he's doing it?  Then why would USM kick in another £30m for potential naming rights on stadium he'll have ultimately nothing to do with?  The whole thing is quite strange and makes no sense.

Imagine you had shares in a business, lets call it VTN. You also own another business called Nevertown Soccer. Due to a load of meanies you can't put money into Nevertown. So you forgo £30m worth of dividend from VTN and VTN sponsor Nevertown Soccer to the tune of £30m. Or maybe you just ask the guy you have spent the last twenty years being the bag man for to do you a favour that he wont even notice.

It's easy to just invent all sorts of theories about what's going on at Goodison. We do it, the blues do it. The facts though are Moshiri has bought a money pit and that's all the sense it's possible to make of it. All we can do now is sit back and enjoy the show.
« Reply #30735 on: Yesterday at 08:02:36 pm »
Just checked my rivals Super6 predictions in the league I'm in..

4 blues predictions vs City..

1-2
0-1
1-1
0-2

 :lmao
« Reply #30736 on: Yesterday at 08:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:38:53 pm
Just watched the highlights of their game at the weekend. How are they so bad?

26 years of practice.
« Reply #30737 on: Yesterday at 08:27:59 pm »
From their accounts.

The Club is taking steps to review its cost base, trading strategy and the ability to defer other planned discretionary expenditure in the short term to offset the likely reductions in revenue. The Club is also taking advantage of all available Government support packages and continues to have the support of its existing lender and majority shareholder regarding ongoing funding arrangements.

The Club decided to continue to pay all casual staff and contractors throughout the coronavirus disruption period. The Club had the option to furlough employees as part of the Government Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, however chose against doing this on the basis that it carried significant risks for the Club in relation to business continuity and readiness

Makes you laugh at the Bitters moral outrage at Liverpool looking to furlough staff.
« Reply #30738 on: Yesterday at 08:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:27:59 pm
From their accounts.

The Club is taking steps to review its cost base, trading strategy and the ability to defer other planned discretionary expenditure in the short term to offset the likely reductions in revenue. The Club is also taking advantage of all available Government support packages and continues to have the support of its existing lender and majority shareholder regarding ongoing funding arrangements.

The Club decided to continue to pay all casual staff and contractors throughout the coronavirus disruption period. The Club had the option to furlough employees as part of the Government Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, however chose against doing this on the basis that it carried significant risks for the Club in relation to business continuity and readiness

Makes you laugh at the Bitters moral outrage at Liverpool looking to furlough staff.

Got a link Al?
« Reply #30739 on: Yesterday at 09:03:12 pm »
« Reply #30740 on: Yesterday at 09:16:11 pm »
« Reply #30741 on: Yesterday at 09:17:14 pm »
Had to laugh when a couple of my blue mates were laughing about Martinez being linked with the Spurs job

While yes it made me laugh too

It's just funny how they blame everything on their manager being shite ... Now they've got Carlo Ancelotti leading them to consecutive midtable finishes...
« Reply #30742 on: Yesterday at 09:24:43 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bPE7pm2h7gA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bPE7pm2h7gA</a>
« Reply #30743 on: Yesterday at 09:31:49 pm »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Yesterday at 09:24:43 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bPE7pm2h7gA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bPE7pm2h7gA</a>
Seen this one before, but the recorder always cracks me up  :lmao
« Reply #30744 on: Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 09:31:49 pm
Seen this one before, but the recorder always cracks me up  :lmao
Me too mate and the fact they finished the season in 10th place makes it all the funnier  ;D
« Reply #30745 on: Yesterday at 09:41:35 pm »
She's o.k is Pepper. She's only having a laugh. There is no malice in her. She's not arsed if she gets laughed at either.
« Reply #30746 on: Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:41:35 pm
She's o.k is Pepper. She's only having a laugh. There is no malice in her. She's not arsed if she gets laughed at either.
Yeah, I've said it before that she has a great sense of humour  :thumbup
« Reply #30747 on: Yesterday at 09:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 24, 2021, 07:32:55 pm
He's a Shay Given. A fancy shot stopper but a goal-line keeper, short for a keeper and poor with his feet or dominating his area.

When his confidence is up he's a good shot stopper.

Shay Given was a decent keeper Pickfords no near his level
« Reply #30748 on: Yesterday at 10:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:46:00 pm
That was with USM holdings putting in £30m in for the right to bid for the naming rights on BMD. Something that the Premier League is looking at.

That'll only fuel their paranoia. They still bleat on about Niasse being the only player ever sent off for diving.
« Reply #30749 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:46:00 pm
That was with USM holdings putting in £30m in for the right to bid for the naming rights on BMD. Something that the Premier League is looking at.
Thats worse if you consider that USM also over pay fir their training ground sponsorship

« Reply #30750 on: Yesterday at 10:24:17 pm »
Going through Everton's accounts, what is absolutely shocking is just how much their entire club is built on hedging their bets. If they were to suffer a shock relegation, they're absolutely fucked.

They have a charge against them every single season because they borrow against future rights from TV, as well as the future income from the Premier League that every club who stays in the division gets. If they got relegated, they'd have to find that dosh somewhere. They borrow every single season, hoping nothing goes wrong.

Not only that, but compare our charges to theirs. They have had 50 since 2000. That's 2 a year. We've had 6 in the same time period, three relating to when FSG took over, two from before that, and one current one which is accessing a loan for cash flow through the pandemic. We're in such a good position compared to them.

It's also telling that all of our banking/finance is done with the same two companies. They trust us, we trust them. Meanwhile, Everton have been involved with 7 different banks or finance companies, including the two they've borrowed future TV money from. Obviously, you can't really infer much from that, but it does sort of suggest Ev are doing business with anyone who'll give them the cash, doesn't it? Very Trumpian. Had a look further back too and in 2002, they took out a 25 year loan with Bear Stearns, who've gone under since. Was that ever paid back? Would be good to know.

« Reply #30751 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 pm »
« Reply #30752 on: Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 10:24:17 pm
Going through Everton's accounts, what is absolutely shocking is just how much their entire club is built on hedging their bets. If they were to suffer a shock relegation, they're absolutely fucked.


This is the hope. 

You don't necessarily have to have a bad team to get relegated, or play bad football. There are plenty of clubs that have played good football that just didn't get the breaks; or other teams that suffered a horrible injury list.  Plenty of shit teams have defied the odds to stay up - Everton being one of them.

Everton are the kind of club that manage to get good points on the board early doors, or close to mid-season, then get to coast as others squabble. But as I've said numerous times, they are just one bad season away from being completely fucked. 

If they have a rough patch - a REALLY rough patch - they don't have players who are prepared to run themselves into the ground to get the club out of it.  And firing the manager won't always work - and how much would that cost them, given how much they're throwing at Carlo?  Can they even afford to sack him?

That's all it will take.  That's the only thing between them and the abyss. One. Bad. Season.
« Reply #30753 on: Yesterday at 11:56:38 pm »
Since Ancelotti signed, at home they have won 10, drawn 10, lost 10, in total they have scored 71 goals and conceded 71 goals and therefore a goal difference of 0 over the last 18 months. They have won 90 points from 58 games in total and finished 12th and 10th.

They have the 6th highest net spending in European football (£220m e more than us) and have hired a manager with a reputation and salary that should really put them in the european elite on the back of that spending. They have a wage to income ratio that staggers belief and only about 3 players that are coveted by anyone else after that spending. 

3 of their last 4 managers have gone on to much better things (the other appears to emotionally scarred by his experience to venture back to football) and two of their former players have risen right to the top. Their highest profile signing has just been seen celebrating getting out early and not stayed on top watch them play against one of the biggest names in world football (however we might hate that).


It's not good is it

« Reply #30754 on: Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
This is the hope. 

You don't necessarily have to have a bad team to get relegated, or play bad football. There are plenty of clubs that have played good football that just didn't get the breaks; or other teams that suffered a horrible injury list.  Plenty of shit teams have defied the odds to stay up - Everton being one of them.

Everton are the kind of club that manage to get good points on the board early doors, or close to mid-season, then get to coast as others squabble. But as I've said numerous times, they are just one bad season away from being completely fucked. 

If they have a rough patch - a REALLY rough patch - they don't have players who are prepared to run themselves into the ground to get the club out of it.  And firing the manager won't always work - and how much would that cost them, given how much they're throwing at Carlo?  Can they even afford to sack him?

That's all it will take.  That's the only thing between them and the abyss. One. Bad. Season.
 

If Calvert-Lewin had been seriously injured early doors, they'd have been down I think.
« Reply #30755 on: Today at 12:22:20 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm
Ive mentioned it on here before, but I still find it odd/baffling that there isnt more media scrutiny on this lot. Theyve spent an absolutely huge amount of money these past few years, one of the highest spenders in the whole of Europe, they hired legendary manager Ancelotti.....and theres barely an utterance from anyone in the media when they once again finish mid table.  No journalistic post-mortems or discussions. No one ever really talks about them and how they should be doing so much better given their extravagant outlay - theyre just...there.

They just aren't a story though. Absolutely no one other than their own small, localised fanbase cares about them or gives them a second thought. This allows them to fly well under the radar, so their obscene wastage of hundreds of millions of pounds pretty much goes unnoticed.

Also, they aren't expected to do well, so when that happens season after season, it's no shock or surprise. They are just another club wasting hundreds of millions in a sport were lots of clubs waste hundreds of millions. Luckily for Everton, they are viewed with complete indifference by media and football fans alike, so the focus rarely, if ever falls on them and the shambles they are.
