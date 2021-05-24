They have continually made a loss from 2018, were £140m in the hole last year and with Covid doing what it did this year, their next accounts will be even worse. Just breaking even will require a massive injection of cash this summer (if their debt is not dealt with they will incur FFP penalties sooner rather than later) and on top of that they want to spend £500m on a new stadium.



Thing is, nowhere in that thread do they offer a rationale for why two businessmen would do that. The two examples where owners have poured money into a club purely for building the team rather than value are Chelsea and City. City do it for sportwashing, Chelsea because it is a plaything. Nothing moshiri has done to date would suggest he views Everton as a plaything.



When Moshiri first arrived I thought it made sense. They were a consistent PL club which means plenty of TV money, they had a habit of developing players they could sell for a profit and they had a "free" stadium on the horizon, either via the Commonwealth games or a low interest loan from a corrupt mayor. Him paying off their debt in return for shares was a good quid pro quo situation.Since then however he's been pouring money in, which the fans take as a sign that he's working with Usmanov somehow, except none of it is done with a long term plan in mind, it's all short term. They're now back in the situation they started, borrowing money against future earnings and spending all of their income on wages, except now the cost of a new stadium seems to be way higher and they don't seem capable of signing cheap gems any more.It's starting to look like Moshiri just wanted to own a club because his billionaire buddies do, it's a plaything just like Chelsea except he doesn't have the finances to compete so he's trying to outspend the rest and dumping huge fees and wages on highlight players.