Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1881173 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30640 on: Yesterday at 05:17:29 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30641 on: Yesterday at 05:37:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:10:51 pm
Love how that it made it out that Walcott was quite happy to take a pay cut to join Southampton. Of course, he would be. I doubt he'd get £75k so easily elsewhere.

Don't you mean quite happy to take a pay cut to escape Everton? ;D
Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30642 on: Yesterday at 05:41:04 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:54:49 pm
Talking of GOT, there is a thread on there about Usmanov where one of the posters, Gladys Knight, spends an age trying to explain finances to catcherintherye etc. Mind boggling how unwilling they are to countenance the notion that Usmanov may not build there stadium for them.

[urlhttps://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/usmanov.93801/page-1125[/url]

Thank you for this thread. Comedy gold. Catcher deserves a Nobel prize for utter bullshit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30643 on: Yesterday at 06:09:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:54:49 pm
Talking of GOT, there is a thread on there about Usmanov where one of the posters, Gladys Knight, spends an age trying to explain finances to catcherintherye etc. Mind boggling how unwilling they are to countenance the notion that Usmanov may not build there stadium for them.

[urlhttps://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/usmanov.93801/page-1125[/url]

Yes thanks from me as well.Fascinating thread.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30644 on: Yesterday at 06:33:00 pm »
The icing on the cake now would be for Pickford to throw a couple in his own net to eliminate England at the Euros. Although that may also give Carlo the impetus to get rid of him which would be disappointing.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30645 on: Yesterday at 06:48:15 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 06:33:00 pm
The icing on the cake now would be for Pickford to throw a couple in his own net to eliminate England at the Euros. Although that may also give Carlo the impetus to get rid of him which would be disappointing.

If Carlo isn't already looking to replace Pickford then he really has lost his managerial mojo.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30646 on: Yesterday at 07:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:15:41 pm
A friend of a friend said this to me a while back and it rings true. This lot cannot accept that they are the little brother to us, the second team of the city and seem to think they're on equal footing.  He gave examples like others but who are so much better as a club even though they're the "second team" of that city.  Atletico Madrid know they will never be as big as Real doesn't mean they can't or don't win leagues and cups. Inter Milan aren't as big as AC Milan but they've won leagues, cups and European titles.

This lot just want equal billing as us without doing any of the hard work to even attempt to get closer.

Even City fans know they're not the biggest team in their city even while winning everything. It's one of the many things they're permanently angry about.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30647 on: Yesterday at 07:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:48:15 pm
If Carlo isn't already looking to replace Pickford then he really has lost his managerial mojo.

Pickford seems to have slightly improved since his injury, unlike the rest of them who gave regressed.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30648 on: Yesterday at 07:32:55 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:21:20 pm
Pickford seems to have slightly improved since his injury, unlike the rest of them who gave regressed.

He's a Shay Given. A fancy shot stopper but a goal-line keeper, short for a keeper and poor with his feet or dominating his area.

When his confidence is up he's a good shot stopper.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30649 on: Yesterday at 08:09:21 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:48:32 pm
Catcher keeps peddling the line we have the "3rd" biggest wage bill in football. :D

Off the last turnover results we are ranked 8th, what he should be peddling to the Mutants over there is that his club is 13th highest in World Football and still no closer to CL football or winning a trophy.




The result of our wage bill

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30650 on: Yesterday at 08:20:43 pm »
The result of Everton's wage bill.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30651 on: Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30652 on: Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:32:55 pm
He's a Shay Given. A fancy shot stopper but a goal-line keeper, short for a keeper and poor with his feet or dominating his area.

When his confidence is up he's a good shot stopper.

I did say slightly - but it could be the new haircut.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30653 on: Yesterday at 09:47:54 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30654 on: Yesterday at 09:52:03 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1396815450047225856

So, they should have finished 5th-7th with 59 points, but the other 9 clubs have decided to win more points ...

https://youtu.be/O3fzwY8xTzs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30655 on: Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 05:41:04 pm
Thank you for this thread. Comedy gold. Catcher deserves a Nobel prize for utter bullshit.
This is brilliant..

Quote
The point is that the chances of us being effectively owned by Usmanov are slim to Nil. Personally I think we are almost certainly owned by Moshiri, and we have to start to wonder how long he will be able to keep funding the losses we are sustaining.

I think Everton has very little credibility to borrow money cheaply. We have posted a quarter of a billion of losses over the last three years, and we are almost entirely reliant on TV revenues for income. We are in a situation in which wages are 85% of our turnover. That is unsustainable.

As you say we now need to find the funding to build BMD. Who is going to lend money to a company that can't even get a revolving credit facility at a decent rate.

Gwladys Knight is a fan who is genuinely concerned about his club going bump. Whilst the rest are still running about saying were billionaires. Weve been there and been in his position.  Greta respect fir the lad inthe face of considerable public ire against him.

He makes the point that, if theyre so fucking rich, why are they borrowing at 7% when other clubs are at 2-3%
All part of a cunning plan it seems 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30656 on: Yesterday at 10:07:30 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1396815450047225856

So fucking what? The 97 points we came second with a couple of years ago would have won the league this year. It didnt win it that year though, as they were very quick to point out and laugh at, and thats all that matters.  Thats how a league system fucking works. 59 points and a negative goal difference wasnt good enough for anything higher than 10th this year. What got 4th place over a decade and a half ago is utterly irrelevant to the 2020/21 season.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30657 on: Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:07:30 pm
So fucking what? The 97 points we came second with a couple of years ago would have won the league this year. It didnt win it that year though, as they were very quick to point out and laugh at, and thats all that matters.  Thats how a league system fucking works. 59 points and a negative goal difference wasnt good enough for anything higher than 10th this year. What got 4th place over a decade and a half ago is utterly irrelevant to the 2020/21 season.

Think it was Bobby Brown Shoes' first season where Everton got their highest ever PL points tally but only finished 5th?  75 points wasn't it?  Yet they finished 4th in 2005 with fewer points - for all the good it did them.

Bottom line, you can't judge points season on season, unless you're a genius like Prof. You can see long term trends, but comparing individual seasons, like Everton itself, is pretty pointless.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30658 on: Yesterday at 10:25:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Gwladys Knight is a fan who is genuinely concerned about his club going bump. Whilst the rest are still running about saying were billionaires. Weve been there and been in his position.  Greta respect fir the lad inthe face of considerable public ire against him.

He makes the point that, if theyre so fucking rich, why are they borrowing at 7% when other clubs are at 2-3%
All part of a cunning plan it seems 

I suspect that their actual situation is much worse than most of their fans could imagine. They have wasted too much money in recent years on players and managers, yet they still can't get out of mid-table. They could be in big trouble ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30659 on: Yesterday at 11:06:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:25:44 pm
I suspect that their actual situation is much worse than most of their fans could imagine. They have wasted too much money in recent years on players and managers, yet they still can't get out of mid-table. They could be in big trouble ...
They have continually made a loss from 2018, were £140m in the hole last year and with Covid doing what it did this year, their next accounts will be even worse. Just breaking even will require a massive injection of cash this summer (if their debt is not dealt with they will incur FFP penalties sooner rather than later) and on top of that they want to spend £500m on a new stadium.

Thing is, nowhere in that thread do they offer a rationale for why two businessmen would do that. The two examples where owners have poured money into a club purely for building the team rather than value are Chelsea and City. City do it for sportwashing, Chelsea because it is a plaything. Nothing moshiri has done to date would suggest he views Everton as a plaything.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30660 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:07:30 pm
So fucking what? The 97 points we came second with a couple of years ago would have won the league this year. It didnt win it that year though, as they were very quick to point out and laugh at, and thats all that matters.  Thats how a league system fucking works. 59 points and a negative goal difference wasnt good enough for anything higher than 10th this year. What got 4th place over a decade and a half ago is utterly irrelevant to the 2020/21 season.

Would have been good enough every year in history bar that one  ;D Fucking typical. At least we had something nice to fall back on at the end of the season  8)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30661 on: Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:45:43 pm
Man City without the money

Or, just

Everton with the money



For those of you with long memories, the Vivien Nicholson of Football
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30662 on: Yesterday at 11:51:09 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1396815450047225856

Congratulations to Everton on their winning of the

"Highest points total for a club finishing in 10th position" trophy,

Another 1st for Everton, stick in the space in the cabinet
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30663 on: Yesterday at 11:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 04:37:30 pm
Not forgetting..

https://streamable.com/zvk9yq

Quick, where's Esther Rantzen, give me the phone
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30664 on: Yesterday at 11:56:27 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:06:46 pm
They have continually made a loss from 2018, were £140m in the hole last year and with Covid doing what it did this year, their next accounts will be even worse. Just breaking even will require a massive injection of cash this summer (if their debt is not dealt with they will incur FFP penalties sooner rather than later) and on top of that they want to spend £500m on a new stadium.

Thing is, nowhere in that thread do they offer a rationale for why two businessmen would do that. The two examples where owners have poured money into a club purely for building the team rather than value are Chelsea and City. City do it for sportwashing, Chelsea because it is a plaything. Nothing moshiri has done to date would suggest he views Everton as a plaything.

When Moshiri first arrived I thought it made sense. They were a consistent PL club which means plenty of TV money, they had a habit of developing players they could sell for a profit and they had a "free" stadium on the horizon, either via the Commonwealth games or a low interest loan from a corrupt mayor. Him paying off their debt in return for shares was a good quid pro quo situation.

Since then however he's been pouring money in, which the fans take as a sign that he's working with Usmanov somehow, except none of it is done with a long term plan in mind, it's all short term. They're now back in the situation they started, borrowing money against future earnings and spending all of their income on wages, except now the cost of a new stadium seems to be way higher and they don't seem capable of signing cheap gems any more.

It's starting to look like Moshiri just wanted to own a club because his billionaire buddies do, it's a plaything just like Chelsea except he doesn't have the finances to compete so he's trying to outspend the rest and dumping huge fees and wages on highlight players.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30665 on: Today at 12:39:23 am »
Most embarrassing tragic cringey toxic club in world football

No way theres worse than these. Theyre truly manic
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30666 on: Today at 02:52:27 am »
On top of their high wage to revenue situation, they have to spend

Blues spending £55m to preserve Bramley-Moore Dock
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-stadium-bramley-moore-pictures-20270363


That's before even spending money on the stadium itself.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30667 on: Today at 02:56:24 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:06:46 pm
They have continually made a loss from 2018, were £140m in the hole last year and with Covid doing what it did this year, their next accounts will be even worse. Just breaking even will require a massive injection of cash this summer (if their debt is not dealt with they will incur FFP penalties sooner rather than later) and on top of that they want to spend £500m on a new stadium.

Thing is, nowhere in that thread do they offer a rationale for why two businessmen would do that. The two examples where owners have poured money into a club purely for building the team rather than value are Chelsea and City. City do it for sportwashing, Chelsea because it is a plaything. Nothing moshiri has done to date would suggest he views Everton as a plaything.

Chelsea is not a plaything, its also sportswashing.  Can you explain exactly how Abramovich got his money?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30668 on: Today at 03:41:02 am »
Fucking up our title defense with an idiotic tackle was their biggest 'achievement' last season. :wanker
Blood still boils at that. I just hope VVD returns as good as ever.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30669 on: Today at 04:47:00 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:56:24 am
Chelsea is not a plaything, its also sportswashing.  Can you explain exactly how Abramovich got his money?

This. Makes me sick how Abramovich largely gets a free pass from our press. He and all the other oligarchs are complete scum and Abramovich has been in bed with Putin for decades now. Should never have been allowed to bring his filthy money to this country. None of the oligarchs should.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30670 on: Today at 06:42:49 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:54:49 pm
Talking of GOT, there is a thread on there about Usmanov where one of the posters, Gladys Knight, spends an age trying to explain finances to catcherintherye etc. Mind boggling how unwilling they are to countenance the notion that Usmanov may not build there stadium for them.

[urlhttps://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/usmanov.93801/page-1125[/url]
Wonder if Catheter even realises what a complete Walter Mitty tit he comes across as? Utter cringe mixed with horror reading his stuff, like watching an accident take place.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30671 on: Today at 06:43:48 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 04:34:49 pm
https://streamable.com/sj91ib
:lmao Always loved that one. So many uses, most, seemingly, to do with Everton.

Often wonder what the original was all about
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30672 on: Today at 06:49:17 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:42:44 am
This quote from GOT made me laugh :

"This whole season has had an air of moving pieces in to play rather than going all guns blazing. Honestly, if there wasn't a plan, I think we might have gone for broke on the early season promise and thrown everything we had at the opportunity. The fact we didn't, the fact we were Conservative in our approach, leads me to believe there is a plan in place and we couldn't/wouldn't risk everything on what we knew was an unsustainable push."

So.. there was a plan to not be very good this season so that they could be good next season. When the plan briefly went to shit and they won a few games, they took their foot off the gas so as not to ruin the plan. Smart cookies in charge over at Goodison.

😁😁 oh boy!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30673 on: Today at 06:52:14 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:06:46 pm
The two examples where owners have poured money into a club purely for building the team rather than value are Chelsea and City. City do it for sportwashing, Chelsea because it is a plaything. Nothing moshiri has done to date would suggest he views Everton as a plaything.
Chelsea is most definitely Sportswashing. Of the worst kind. No point in going into details here but it's a grim story
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30674 on: Today at 06:55:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:09:21 pm
The result of our wage bill


Magnificent sight; worth boasting about and putting on a pedestal






and the trophies aren't bad either ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30675 on: Today at 08:52:41 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:24:17 am
Sssshhhh, theyre lulling everyone into a false sense of security ready for next season.

It is another first for them to add to their list, they are the first club to lull the others into a true sense of security.  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30676 on: Today at 09:05:31 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:52:14 am
Chelsea is most definitely Sportswashing. Of the worst kind. No point in going into details here but it's a grim story

Money laundering originally. Then when the dust settled he was able to work on cleaning up his image.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30677 on: Today at 09:07:09 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:15:41 pm
A friend of a friend said this to me a while back and it rings true. This lot cannot accept that they are the little brother to us, the second team of the city and seem to think they're on equal footing.  He gave examples like others but who are so much better as a club even though they're the "second team" of that city.  Atletico Madrid know they will never be as big as Real doesn't mean they can't or don't win leagues and cups. Inter Milan aren't as big as AC Milan but they've won leagues, cups and European titles.

This lot just want equal billing as us without doing any of the hard work to even attempt to get closer.

I think you are underestimating their expectations, they actually expect to be treated as the senior club in the side rather than simply settling for equal billing with one of the biggest sides globally.

Totally stupid really, for their own health as a club they need to stop considering everything in terms of us and try and establish a stable platform for growth, bring in a younger and more ambitious coach who wants to build something and not simply a big name after a big final contract and they should be signing players who could develop into something with playing time and coaching rather than names who were either never great or are no longer great.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30678 on: Today at 09:07:41 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:52:14 am
Chelsea is most definitely Sportswashing. Of the worst kind. No point in going into details here but it's a grim story

You should, but on the Chelsea thread. They have been given a free pass for years because of Abu Dhabi buying Man City. Although they too get far too much of a free pass from the English media too.
