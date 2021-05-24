I suspect that their actual situation is much worse than most of their fans could imagine. They have wasted too much money in recent years on players and managers, yet they still can't get out of mid-table. They could be in big trouble ...



They have continually made a loss from 2018, were £140m in the hole last year and with Covid doing what it did this year, their next accounts will be even worse. Just breaking even will require a massive injection of cash this summer (if their debt is not dealt with they will incur FFP penalties sooner rather than later) and on top of that they want to spend £500m on a new stadium.Thing is, nowhere in that thread do they offer a rationale for why two businessmen would do that. The two examples where owners have poured money into a club purely for building the team rather than value are Chelsea and City. City do it for sportwashing, Chelsea because it is a plaything. Nothing moshiri has done to date would suggest he views Everton as a plaything.