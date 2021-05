So fucking what? The 97 points we came second with a couple of years ago would have won the league this year. It didn’t win it that year though, as they were very quick to point out and laugh at, and that’s all that matters. That’s how a league system fucking works. 59 points and a negative goal difference wasn’t good enough for anything higher than 10th this year. What got 4th place over a decade and a half ago is utterly irrelevant to the 2020/21 season.