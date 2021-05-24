« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

JRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30640 on: Today at 05:17:29 pm
Red Berry

  Legacy Fan
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30641 on: Today at 05:37:11 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:10:51 pm
Love how that it made it out that Walcott was quite happy to take a pay cut to join Southampton. Of course, he would be. I doubt he'd get £75k so easily elsewhere.

Don't you mean quite happy to take a pay cut to escape Everton? ;D
Popcorn's Art

mickeydocs

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30642 on: Today at 05:41:04 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:54:49 pm
Talking of GOT, there is a thread on there about Usmanov where one of the posters, Gladys Knight, spends an age trying to explain finances to catcherintherye etc. Mind boggling how unwilling they are to countenance the notion that Usmanov may not build there stadium for them.

[urlhttps://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/usmanov.93801/page-1125[/url]

Thank you for this thread. Comedy gold. Catcher deserves a Nobel prize for utter bullshit.
Tobelius

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30643 on: Today at 06:09:24 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:54:49 pm
Talking of GOT, there is a thread on there about Usmanov where one of the posters, Gladys Knight, spends an age trying to explain finances to catcherintherye etc. Mind boggling how unwilling they are to countenance the notion that Usmanov may not build there stadium for them.

[urlhttps://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/usmanov.93801/page-1125[/url]

Yes thanks from me as well.Fascinating thread.
kaesarsosei

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30644 on: Today at 06:33:00 pm
The icing on the cake now would be for Pickford to throw a couple in his own net to eliminate England at the Euros. Although that may also give Carlo the impetus to get rid of him which would be disappointing.
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30645 on: Today at 06:48:15 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 06:33:00 pm
The icing on the cake now would be for Pickford to throw a couple in his own net to eliminate England at the Euros. Although that may also give Carlo the impetus to get rid of him which would be disappointing.

If Carlo isn't already looking to replace Pickford then he really has lost his managerial mojo.
Fromola

  Legacy Fan
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30646 on: Today at 07:19:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:15:41 pm
A friend of a friend said this to me a while back and it rings true. This lot cannot accept that they are the little brother to us, the second team of the city and seem to think they're on equal footing.  He gave examples like others but who are so much better as a club even though they're the "second team" of that city.  Atletico Madrid know they will never be as big as Real doesn't mean they can't or don't win leagues and cups. Inter Milan aren't as big as AC Milan but they've won leagues, cups and European titles.

This lot just want equal billing as us without doing any of the hard work to even attempt to get closer.

Even City fans know they're not the biggest team in their city even while winning everything. It's one of the many things they're permanently angry about.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30647 on: Today at 07:21:20 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:48:15 pm
If Carlo isn't already looking to replace Pickford then he really has lost his managerial mojo.

Pickford seems to have slightly improved since his injury, unlike the rest of them who gave regressed.
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30648 on: Today at 07:32:55 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:21:20 pm
Pickford seems to have slightly improved since his injury, unlike the rest of them who gave regressed.

He's a Shay Given. A fancy shot stopper but a goal-line keeper, short for a keeper and poor with his feet or dominating his area.

When his confidence is up he's a good shot stopper.
rob1966

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30649 on: Today at 08:09:21 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:48:32 pm
Catcher keeps peddling the line we have the "3rd" biggest wage bill in football. :D

Off the last turnover results we are ranked 8th, what he should be peddling to the Mutants over there is that his club is 13th highest in World Football and still no closer to CL football or winning a trophy.




The result of our wage bill

Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30650 on: Today at 08:20:43 pm
The result of Everton's wage bill.

lfc_col

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30651 on: Today at 09:25:43 pm
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30652 on: Today at 09:40:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:32:55 pm
He's a Shay Given. A fancy shot stopper but a goal-line keeper, short for a keeper and poor with his feet or dominating his area.

When his confidence is up he's a good shot stopper.

I did say slightly - but it could be the new haircut.
Tesco tearaway∗

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30653 on: Today at 09:47:54 pm
PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30654 on: Today at 09:52:03 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 09:25:43 pm
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1396815450047225856

So, they should have finished 5th-7th with 59 points, but the other 9 clubs have decided to win more points ...

https://youtu.be/O3fzwY8xTzs
TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30655 on: Today at 10:07:29 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 05:41:04 pm
Thank you for this thread. Comedy gold. Catcher deserves a Nobel prize for utter bullshit.
This is brilliant..

Quote
The point is that the chances of us being effectively owned by Usmanov are slim to Nil. Personally I think we are almost certainly owned by Moshiri, and we have to start to wonder how long he will be able to keep funding the losses we are sustaining.

I think Everton has very little credibility to borrow money cheaply. We have posted a quarter of a billion of losses over the last three years, and we are almost entirely reliant on TV revenues for income. We are in a situation in which wages are 85% of our turnover. That is unsustainable.

As you say we now need to find the funding to build BMD. Who is going to lend money to a company that can't even get a revolving credit facility at a decent rate.

Gwladys Knight is a fan who is genuinely concerned about his club going bump. Whilst the rest are still running about saying were billionaires. Weve been there and been in his position.  Greta respect fir the lad inthe face of considerable public ire against him.

He makes the point that, if theyre so fucking rich, why are they borrowing at 7% when other clubs are at 2-3%
All part of a cunning plan it seems 
Kekule

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30656 on: Today at 10:07:30 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 09:25:43 pm
https://twitter.com/TheEvertonEnd/status/1396815450047225856

So fucking what? The 97 points we came second with a couple of years ago would have won the league this year. It didnt win it that year though, as they were very quick to point out and laugh at, and thats all that matters.  Thats how a league system fucking works. 59 points and a negative goal difference wasnt good enough for anything higher than 10th this year. What got 4th place over a decade and a half ago is utterly irrelevant to the 2020/21 season.
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30657 on: Today at 10:12:23 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:07:30 pm
So fucking what? The 97 points we came second with a couple of years ago would have won the league this year. It didnt win it that year though, as they were very quick to point out and laugh at, and thats all that matters.  Thats how a league system fucking works. 59 points and a negative goal difference wasnt good enough for anything higher than 10th this year. What got 4th place over a decade and a half ago is utterly irrelevant to the 2020/21 season.

Think it was Bobby Brown Shoes' first season where Everton got their highest ever PL points tally but only finished 5th?  75 points wasn't it?  Yet they finished 4th in 2005 with fewer points - for all the good it did them.

Bottom line, you can't judge points season on season, unless you're a genius like Prof. You can see long term trends, but comparing individual seasons, like Everton itself, is pretty pointless.
PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30658 on: Today at 10:25:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:29 pm
Gwladys Knight is a fan who is genuinely concerned about his club going bump. Whilst the rest are still running about saying were billionaires. Weve been there and been in his position.  Greta respect fir the lad inthe face of considerable public ire against him.

He makes the point that, if theyre so fucking rich, why are they borrowing at 7% when other clubs are at 2-3%
All part of a cunning plan it seems 

I suspect that their actual situation is much worse than most of their fans could imagine. They have wasted too much money in recent years on players and managers, yet they still can't get out of mid-table. They could be in big trouble ...
