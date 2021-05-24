So fucking what? The 97 points we came second with a couple of years ago would have won the league this year. It didnt win it that year though, as they were very quick to point out and laugh at, and thats all that matters. Thats how a league system fucking works. 59 points and a negative goal difference wasnt good enough for anything higher than 10th this year. What got 4th place over a decade and a half ago is utterly irrelevant to the 2020/21 season.