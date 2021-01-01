Every year its the same with this lot oh we just need to clear the decks. But whats the point, when all they then do is add more players who are either totally unsuited to their style, or just there for the pay cheque, or just not good enough.
Its a continuous circle. It won't change till they have a proper structure in place, rather than an owner and his dodgy friend who just see the club as a plaything and want to bring big names in, and a sporting director who doesnt seem to have the strength of conviction to persuade them otherwise, and a coach who just wants to bring in older players for the short term.
Every year they sign maybe 1 or 2 players who work out, and 5 or 6 that dont, its a dreadful hit rate to have year on year. All teams make transfers that dont work, but even a 50% hit rate of successes gives clubs a solid chance to progress. They must have about a 20% hit rate of successes with their transfers in recent years. A recipe for disaster.