Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30160 on: Today at 03:18:43 pm »
Think I've mentioned it before, but I think the best plan for the Ev would be to look at us c2014.

Get a young up and coming manager. And try and entice the best young players to play for them. To be fair they have done this in the past with the likes of Stones and Godfrey.

They'll have to accept that these players will move on, but that's how they operate. Buy low. Sell high. Improve the squad.

Dont think buying players such as James or Allan really help them long term.

Don't think Ancelotti is the man for that at this stage of his career. Similar to why he was not the right manager for us in 2015. He is a great manager of great players really.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30161 on: Today at 03:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:20:30 am
I knew the losses were big, but seeing those numbers year on year is staggering. That is the thick end of 500m flushed down the drain.

The team haven't improved. The revenue profile has hardly moved if you ignore the ridiculous £30m naming rights fiddle, their new kit and main sponsor deals are tiny in comparison to the leading clubs.

Then they need to find another 500m for the stadium.

Yeah, 500 mil wasted on players for no return and another 500 mill needed for a stadium, while continuing to throw good (or dirty) money after bad on the team.

Just how much are the Soviet crooks willing to throw away?

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30162 on: Today at 03:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:01:10 pm
I think we need a final payday all stars line up.
Gazza, Ginola, Rodriguez must be in there.

Eto'o.

The worst one was bringing Rooney back. Liverpool and Everton produced the best English footballers of a generation. Ours stayed at Liverpool all his career and theirs fucked off before he even turned 19, won every trophy with United while kissing the United badge at Goodison Park and then gets welcomed back a hero 15 years later when he can't run anymore.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30163 on: Today at 03:38:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:48:00 pm
Is that not offset by the increase in the value of the club?

According to Transfermarkt the value of Everton has increased from £183m to £418m since Moshiri took over: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/marktwerteverein/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/?stichtag=2016-02-01 (I've no idea how those market values are derived!)

At face value they've lost £258m but the value of the club has increased by £234m.  It's still bad business but Moshiri could bail now and just about break even.

Dunno how they have managed to estimate that increase. Where is the justification for those figures? Very odd. There turnover has increased from about £120m per annum when Moshiri arrived to approx £185m, but that is mostly driven by broadcasting. They have increased sponsorship and so forth, but not substantially. There have been 1 off sums spent but those have been used to avoid infringing FFP (like the naming rights). There has been no building or structural investments made at all. Finch Farm is owned by the council. The stadium, other than cladding has not been improved. The new stadium hasn't even started (5 years since he arrived, so far they have rented a site) no finance in place to build it either. They only avoided being penalised by FFP due to Covid last year, it will probably be the same again this year, but their finances will be in an even worse state. No one in their right mind would fork out £418m for a club that was losing a £100m  a year prior to Covid, has no saleable assets, has no means of improving income and turnover, is dependent on TV money and has a stadium build that is worth more than the entire club. I mean, if you buy Everton for £400m, you take a £100m hit on turnover per annum and then another £500m for a stadium. That's a billion in the hole from the start.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30164 on: Today at 04:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:37:39 pm
Eto'o.

The worst one was bringing Rooney back. Liverpool and Everton produced the best English footballers of a generation. Ours stayed at Liverpool all his career and theirs fucked off before he even turned 19, won every trophy with United while kissing the United badge at Goodison Park and then gets welcomed back a hero 15 years later when he can't run anymore.
So we've got Gazza, Ginola, Rodriguez, Rooney, Eto'o for the last payday allstars team

I'm loathe to suggest Phil Neville, he was there for the payday but not sure he qualified as a star.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30165 on: Today at 04:00:20 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 02:02:03 pm
I genuinely think there's something deeply, deeply wrong at that club and I've no idea how they will fix it. They've had genuinely good players and managers pass through over the years, and yet they continually underachieve and stink up the division. Even Portsmouth and Wigan fluked a cup win over the years, yet Everton can't manage it? There has to be something else at work. Biggest example of this is Moise Kean - couldn't do anything at the Ev, gone on loan to PSG and absolutely storming it. Rooney completely lit up the PL at United but couldn't do the same at Everton. Good managers like Koeman and Silva have flopped at Ev, Ancelotti's doing the same. You do have to wonder!
I can only imagine its the constant abuse from the fans. No fans this season saw them have their best season for ages, although admittedly still shit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30166 on: Today at 04:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:00:19 pm
So we've got Gazza, Ginola, Rodriguez, Rooney, Eto'o for the last payday allstars team

I'm loathe to suggest Phil Neville, he was there for the payday but not sure he qualified as a star.
Richard Gough?

Sure the Walter Smith team was full of them.

Mark Hughes, too.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30167 on: Today at 04:16:58 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:01:58 pm
Richard Gough?

Sure the Walter Smith team was full of them.

Mark Hughes, too.


Beardsley.

 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30168 on: Today at 04:21:28 pm »
Neville (till someone better comes along
Gough
Gascoigne
Ginola
Rodriguez
Rooney
Eto'o
Hughes
Beardsley

Need a couple of defenders and a keeper. Would be good to get their ages when they signed too.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30169 on: Today at 04:26:11 pm »
Every year its the same with this lot oh we just need to clear the decks.  But whats the point, when all they then do is add more players who are either totally unsuited to their style, or just there for the pay cheque, or just not good enough. 

Its a continuous circle. It won't change till they have a proper structure in place, rather than an owner and his dodgy friend who just see the club as a plaything and want to bring big names in, and a sporting director who doesnt seem to have the strength of conviction to persuade them otherwise, and a coach who just wants to bring in older players for the short term.

Every year they sign maybe 1 or 2 players who work out, and 5 or 6 that dont, its a dreadful hit rate to have year on year. All teams make transfers that dont work, but even a 50% hit rate of successes gives clubs a solid chance to progress. They must have about a 20% hit rate of successes with their transfers in recent years. A recipe for disaster.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30170 on: Today at 04:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:16:58 pm

Beardsley.

We should never have sold Peter,the fact we sold him to the shite made it almost criminal
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30171 on: Today at 04:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:37:39 pm
Eto'o.

The worst one was bringing Rooney back. Liverpool and Everton produced the best English footballers of a generation. Ours stayed at Liverpool all his career and theirs fucked off before he even turned 19, won every trophy with United while kissing the United badge at Goodison Park and then gets welcomed back a hero 15 years later when he can't run anymore.

But but but ...
Moshi La said he was part of their own Fab 4. Remember the Echo spread telling us so?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30172 on: Today at 04:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:00:19 pm
So we've got Gazza, Ginola, Rodriguez, Rooney, Eto'o for the last payday allstars team

I'm loathe to suggest Phil Neville, he was there for the payday but not sure he qualified as a star.

They signed a few like that from United. Who was the guy who was pissed and crashed his car at a petrol station?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30173 on: Today at 04:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:21:28 pm
Neville (till someone better comes along
Gough
Gascoigne
Ginola
Rodriguez
Rooney
Eto'o
Hughes
Beardsley



Need a couple of defenders and a keeper. Would be good to get their ages when they signed too.

Saha
Campbell
Bolasie
Lennon
Walcott
Yakubu

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30174 on: Today at 04:43:50 pm »
Nigel Martyn according to Wiki was 37 when they signed him.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30175 on: Today at 04:44:10 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:39:41 pm
They signed a few like that from United. Who was the guy who was pissed and crashed his car at a petrol station?

Darren Gibson, I think. For years Mancs used Everton and Sunderland as their dumping ground for past it player. We all know what happened with Sunderland, If Everton doesn't sort themselves out financially and footballing-wise, they will be going the same way.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30176 on: Today at 04:46:17 pm »
Aubameyang to Everton in the summer then
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30177 on: Today at 04:48:07 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 03:18:43 pm
Get a young up and coming manager.

They've tried that though with Martinez and Marco Silva, even Koeman to an extent. But it can't work when the fans immediately get pissed off when they don't instantly challenge Liverpool.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30178 on: Today at 05:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:21:28 pm
Neville (till someone better comes along
Gough
Gascoigne
Ginola
Rodriguez
Rooney
Eto'o
Hughes
Beardsley

Need a couple of defenders and a keeper. Would be good to get their ages when they signed too.

They signed 'Stubbsy' back at 35. Nigel Martyn at 37.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30179 on: Today at 05:37:36 pm »
Pointless.

Teams that have been in the top 3 of the English or Scottish Premier Leagues, so since 1992.

Contestant from Liverpool goes with Everton.
100 points followed by Richard Osman helpfully pointing out that Everton have not finished in the top 3 since 1992.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30180 on: Today at 05:37:45 pm »
Haha just watching Pointless and the question was teams who've finished in the top 3 in the Premier League era. Lass said Everton.

Must have remembered them winning the league after 4 games.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30181 on: Today at 06:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:37:36 pm
100 points followed by Richard Osman helpfully pointing out that Everton have not finished in the top 3 since 1992.

More like 1987. He's flattering them.

They must be the only team out of the top 5 English leagues not to have finished in the top 3 of any domestic league for 30+ years.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30182 on: Today at 06:03:08 pm »
So their last chance of glory this season would be if our valiant, late effort at CL qualification failed?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30183 on: Today at 06:07:57 pm »
Wish we could have fucked Carra off to them two years before he retired.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30184 on: Today at 06:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:16:58 pm

Beardsley.

 

We sold Beardsley far too soon when he was still in his prime. Thankfully he fucked Everton off after one season (maybe two?) and is more remembered for his second spell at Newcastle.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30185 on: Today at 06:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:37:36 pm

100 points followed by Richard Osman helpfully pointing out that Everton have not finished in the top 3 since 1992.
And he should know being as we have giffographic evidence that he used to attend their games in his younger days...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30186 on: Today at 06:30:18 pm »
Theyve hit a glass ceiling. No matter how much money they spend, or whether its Bobby Brownshoes, or ancelotti they cant break through
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30187 on: Today at 06:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:30:18 pm
Theyve hit a glass ceiling. No matter how much money they spend, or whether its Bobby Brownshoes, or ancelotti they cant break through

And if they did, all the decent players that helped them achieve it, as well as probably the manager, would fuck off for bigger and better things.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30188 on: Today at 07:02:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:34:47 pm
And if they did, all the decent players that helped them achieve it, as well as probably the manager, would fuck off for bigger and better things.

the very definition of "small club".
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30189 on: Today at 07:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:21:28 pm
Neville (till someone better comes along
Gough
Gascoigne
Ginola
Rodriguez
Rooney
Eto'o
Hughes
Beardsley

Need a couple of defenders and a keeper. Would be good to get their ages when they signed too.

Tim Howard in goal?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30190 on: Today at 07:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:11:56 pm
Tim Howard in goal?

Nigel Martyn.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30191 on: Today at 07:39:52 pm »


Genuinely deluded fan base. Some of the shouts in their transfer forum are hilarious.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30192 on: Today at 07:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:02:45 pm
the very definition of "small club".

and that is the real reason, it's something the can't change no matter what they do
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30193 on: Today at 08:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:21:28 pm
Neville (till someone better comes along
Gough
Gascoigne
Ginola
Rodriguez
Rooney
Eto'o
Hughes
Beardsley

Need a couple of defenders and a keeper. Would be good to get their ages when they signed too.

Can't believe one of the more obvious candidates isn't on this list yet: Andy van der Meyde

 Thomas Hitzlsperger only played 7 games for them and retired. As far as defenders Lucas "The Man Who Rejected Liverpool" Neill

Then you have the case of possibly signing the wrong player (Per Kroldrup) and the litany of players like Jesper Blomqvist that only lasted a season
