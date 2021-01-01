Is that not offset by the increase in the value of the club?



According to Transfermarkt the value of Everton has increased from £183m to £418m since Moshiri took over: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/marktwerteverein/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/?stichtag=2016-02-01 (I've no idea how those market values are derived!)



At face value they've lost £258m but the value of the club has increased by £234m. It's still bad business but Moshiri could bail now and just about break even.





Dunno how they have managed to estimate that increase. Where is the justification for those figures? Very odd. There turnover has increased from about £120m per annum when Moshiri arrived to approx £185m, but that is mostly driven by broadcasting. They have increased sponsorship and so forth, but not substantially. There have been 1 off sums spent but those have been used to avoid infringing FFP (like the naming rights). There has been no building or structural investments made at all. Finch Farm is owned by the council. The stadium, other than cladding has not been improved. The new stadium hasn't even started (5 years since he arrived, so far they have rented a site) no finance in place to build it either. They only avoided being penalised by FFP due to Covid last year, it will probably be the same again this year, but their finances will be in an even worse state. No one in their right mind would fork out £418m for a club that was losing a £100m a year prior to Covid, has no saleable assets, has no means of improving income and turnover, is dependent on TV money and has a stadium build that is worth more than the entire club. I mean, if you buy Everton for £400m, you take a £100m hit on turnover per annum and then another £500m for a stadium. That's a billion in the hole from the start.