Think I've mentioned it before, but I think the best plan for the Ev would be to look at us c2014.
Get a young up and coming manager. And try and entice the best young players to play for them. To be fair they have done this in the past with the likes of Stones and Godfrey.
They'll have to accept that these players will move on, but that's how they operate. Buy low. Sell high. Improve the squad.
Dont think buying players such as James or Allan really help them long term.
Don't think Ancelotti is the man for that at this stage of his career. Similar to why he was not the right manager for us in 2015. He is a great manager of great players really.