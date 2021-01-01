« previous next »
Think I've mentioned it before, but I think the best plan for the Ev would be to look at us c2014.

Get a young up and coming manager. And try and entice the best young players to play for them. To be fair they have done this in the past with the likes of Stones and Godfrey.

They'll have to accept that these players will move on, but that's how they operate. Buy low. Sell high. Improve the squad.

Dont think buying players such as James or Allan really help them long term.

Don't think Ancelotti is the man for that at this stage of his career. Similar to why he was not the right manager for us in 2015. He is a great manager of great players really.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:20:30 am
I knew the losses were big, but seeing those numbers year on year is staggering. That is the thick end of 500m flushed down the drain.

The team haven't improved. The revenue profile has hardly moved if you ignore the ridiculous £30m naming rights fiddle, their new kit and main sponsor deals are tiny in comparison to the leading clubs.

Then they need to find another 500m for the stadium.

Yeah, 500 mil wasted on players for no return and another 500 mill needed for a stadium, while continuing to throw good (or dirty) money after bad on the team.

Just how much are the Soviet crooks willing to throw away?

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:01:10 pm
I think we need a final payday all stars line up.
Gazza, Ginola, Rodriguez must be in there.

Eto'o.

The worst one was bringing Rooney back. Liverpool and Everton produced the best English footballers of a generation. Ours stayed at Liverpool all his career and theirs fucked off before he even turned 19, won every trophy with United while kissing the United badge at Goodison Park and then gets welcomed back a hero 15 years later when he can't run anymore.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:48:00 pm
Is that not offset by the increase in the value of the club?

According to Transfermarkt the value of Everton has increased from £183m to £418m since Moshiri took over: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/marktwerteverein/wettbewerb/GB1/plus/?stichtag=2016-02-01 (I've no idea how those market values are derived!)

At face value they've lost £258m but the value of the club has increased by £234m.  It's still bad business but Moshiri could bail now and just about break even.

Dunno how they have managed to estimate that increase. Where is the justification for those figures? Very odd. There turnover has increased from about £120m per annum when Moshiri arrived to approx £185m, but that is mostly driven by broadcasting. They have increased sponsorship and so forth, but not substantially. There have been 1 off sums spent but those have been used to avoid infringing FFP (like the naming rights). There has been no building or structural investments made at all. Finch Farm is owned by the council. The stadium, other than cladding has not been improved. The new stadium hasn't even started (5 years since he arrived, so far they have rented a site) no finance in place to build it either. They only avoided being penalised by FFP due to Covid last year, it will probably be the same again this year, but their finances will be in an even worse state. No one in their right mind would fork out £418m for a club that was losing a £100m  a year prior to Covid, has no saleable assets, has no means of improving income and turnover, is dependent on TV money and has a stadium build that is worth more than the entire club. I mean, if you buy Everton for £400m, you take a £100m hit on turnover per annum and then another £500m for a stadium. That's a billion in the hole from the start.
