There was a quote on Toffeeweb tonight stating that, man for man, their players are better than Leicester's.



If that were true, it makes their decades long abject failure even more embarrassing. Imagine being better than Leicester then winning nothing for almost three decades whilst Leicester win the two biggest domestic trophies available.I had to laugh tonight when it was suggested on MotD that this lot had suffered due to there being no crowds in this season. Do us a favour, it's been a real advantage that they've not had the most negative crowd in English football on their backs all season long.This season was their big chance. Virtually everyone having a stinker. The advantage of no Goodison boos and whining to drag them down. A freak season. It was all set up for them to kick on, but all they have to show for it is a freak win at Anfield that none of their fans saw.Everton that.