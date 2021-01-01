Carlo thinks the Super League 6 should be punished ahead of any team breaking FFP. I wonder why that is...https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/12/evertons-carlo-ancelotti-wants-premier-league-to-prioritise-punishing-esl-clubs?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1620856300Quick look over there
Doesn't take long for them to go native does it?Oldest playbook in the world though. Underachieving at Everton and looking to deflect? Say something that plays into the febrile minds of the blues, preferably about the RS and they forget all about how shit they've been. Must be season ticket renewal time.
Twitter full of people calling for punishments for the ESL farrago -when you look at their bios they are all blues cryarsing because they werent invited to join and Spurs were.
Cue a picture of a bucket and spade at Bramley Moore then.
I just read a bit of that article before getting bored of it, and they state that by the end of June, the shite will have spent £54m on the BMD project. All that, and they haven't even put a spade in the water yet.
Sounds familiar ...https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/exclusive-liverpool-fc-accounts-show-3343827
I saw Chippy Tits defending himself on accusations of being the Don of Liverpool on North West news just now.Sadly didn't mention BMD and how much him and his Son would have made off it.
I just read a bit of that article before getting bored of it, and they state that by the end of June, the shite will have spent £54m on the BMD project. All that, and they haven't even put a snorkel in the water yet.
Fixed that for you. Things are going swimmingly down BMD..
It has been pretty clear with the talk around the Super League and super-clubs and how they have been defined, but for us we would love to continue growing to be that peoples club as such: the club that supporters around the country look at and hope that their own club can do a Leicester in challenging the elite of the game, the manager said.
Fuckin hell. Everton all over that is. Ended up scrolling down to the Tiago vs United vid too. Some performance. Looks like Gary Neville was wrong. Shocking I know.
Yes, it did ring a familiar bell in my head when I read it. Expensive pictures, loads of bluster, but no end product.
That was one hideous stadium design wasn't it?
Our Brendan in his FA Cup presser, talking about what Leicester can mean to other fans https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/14/fa-cup-leicester-city-brendan-rodgers-chelseaI want to believe he knows what hes doing
