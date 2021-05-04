Imagine being a blue and seeing clubs like City and Chelsea do what it is they've done and think it's benefitted them because we've missed out on a few more pots. It's taken them several places down the table and in turn pushed them further away from relevance than ever.



I'd guess they also want the ability for big-money spending to get them to the top. As long as City and Chelsea are relevant with their big-money push, maybe Everton supporters feel they can one day hit that jackpot.If we didn't have big money billionaires pushing in the PL, Everton, if run well (and that's a big if), could at least be Spurs level, and would be pushing CL qualification every year. With City and Chelsea in (and Leicester being run well these days), Everton aren't even a Top 7 team (as far as how competitive the team is long-term). They've definitely been pushed down the pecking order. A well-run Everton these days would still struggle to get close to CL qualification. But on the flip side, as long as big money investment is around, they could also win the ownership lottery one day...