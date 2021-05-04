« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 743 744 745 746 747 [748]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1834646 times)

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29880 on: May 4, 2021, 08:15:51 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  4, 2021, 07:32:22 am
I agree wholeheartedly. One of the many "classics" people love and anyone who doesn't simply doesn't have the brain capacity.

I found it poorly written too.

It's a great book if you're an angry 13 year old that no one understands, because no one else is smart enough to understand.

If you're still clinging to it in adulthood you probably have issues.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,318
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29881 on: May 4, 2021, 08:31:25 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  3, 2021, 10:03:09 pm
Did you tell him you think JD Salinger was vastly overrated and Holden is a bit of a crap character?

 Makes sense one of the premier Ev fans would be inspired by literature's most sullen, whiny, insufferably cynical teenage boy
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29882 on: May 4, 2021, 08:39:32 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on May  4, 2021, 08:15:51 am
It's a great book if you're an angry 13 year old that no one understands, because no one else is smart enough to understand.

If you're still clinging to it in adulthood you probably have issues.

Yeah I've heard that it's a "teen angst" book.

I mean there's a somewhat infamous unhinged gentleman who held onto the book late into life.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,320
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29883 on: May 4, 2021, 12:20:51 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May  4, 2021, 08:31:25 am
Makes sense one of the premier Ev fans would be inspired by literature's most sullen, whiny, insufferably cynical teenage boy
Holden is a whiny douche & the book is incredibly overrated by people pining for the past.

So, on brand?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,039
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29884 on: May 4, 2021, 12:36:06 pm »
I love 'The Catcher in the Rye' (the book, not the poster) and 'Franny and Zooey' by Salinger :-X
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,502
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29885 on: May 4, 2021, 12:50:00 pm »
 :lmao

The Shite have become so insignificant that their RAWK thread has turned into a book review club instead. 😂
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,077
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29886 on: May 4, 2021, 12:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  4, 2021, 12:36:06 pm
I love 'The Catcher in the Rye' (the book, not the poster) and 'Franny and Zooey' by Salinger :-X

It's perfectly OK to like Salinger, it's years since I read Catcher in the Rye but I liked it too....the Everton fan is a fucking wankstain though.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,039
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29887 on: May 4, 2021, 12:54:10 pm »
Quote from: a little break on May  4, 2021, 12:50:05 pm
It's perfectly OK to like Salinger, it's years since I read Catcher in the Rye but I liked it too....the Everton fan is a fucking wankstain though.

Yep but an amusing one nonetheless:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315580.msg15873382#msg15873382
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29888 on: May 4, 2021, 12:58:43 pm »
Who was the one who wrote Davek?
Logged

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29889 on: May 4, 2021, 03:15:51 pm »
Is the spade in the ground yet?

For all the yapping, it should have been built by now.  ::)
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29890 on: Yesterday at 12:14:49 am »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on May  4, 2021, 03:15:51 pm
Is the spade in the ground yet?

For all the yapping, it should have been built by now.  ::)

At the speed they are going football will be dead by the time they play their first match there.

They must be factoring the fact that they are actually going backwards in relation to their plans (ie West Ham, Leicester and possibly Villa are overtaking them) and that they cannot afford something like that for a mid table club.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29891 on: Yesterday at 12:19:40 am »
Its pretty funny how pointless they are.

They never win anything, never in serious threat of getting relegated. Never achieving anything anyone actually cares about.
I genuinely believe the VVD injury is their "greatest" moment since 1995, at least their most relevant moment if nothing else.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,077
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29892 on: Yesterday at 01:18:59 am »
Quote from: Hazell on May  4, 2021, 12:54:10 pm
Yep but an amusing one nonetheless:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315580.msg15873382#msg15873382

Well I certainly needed that laugh tonight hahahahaahahahahahaahahahahaah thank you!
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29893 on: Yesterday at 01:35:26 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 12:19:40 am
Its pretty funny how pointless they are.

They never win anything, never in serious threat of getting relegated. Never achieving anything anyone actually cares about.
I genuinely believe the VVD injury is their "greatest" moment since 1995, at least their most relevant moment if nothing else.

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29894 on: Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm »
Genuinely can't tell if this is the usual City brown-nosing or if he genuinely believes Everton are going to be doing the same progression... Ah, The Ev. Consistently a joke!

Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29895 on: Yesterday at 01:13:34 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm
Genuinely can't tell if this is the usual City brown-nosing or if he genuinely believes Everton are going to be doing the same progression... Ah, The Ev. Consistently a joke!


"Your success is our success".
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,018
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29896 on: Yesterday at 01:20:08 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm
Genuinely can't tell if this is the usual City brown-nosing or if he genuinely believes Everton are going to be doing the same progression... Ah, The Ev. Consistently a joke!



What a deluded sycophant.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,151
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29897 on: Yesterday at 01:43:52 pm »
Everton are still where they were 15 years ago
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29898 on: Yesterday at 01:48:10 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm
Genuinely can't tell if this is the usual City brown-nosing or if he genuinely believes Everton are going to be doing the same progression... Ah, The Ev. Consistently a joke!


Either way, 15 years is one helluva long time in footy!

15 years ago we were just around the corner from witnessing Stevie's Cardiff final screamer and Reina's penalty heroics!

Fair play if he's gearing up to wait 15 years!
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29899 on: Yesterday at 02:28:47 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:43:52 pm
Everton are still where they were 15 years ago
They've doubled their trophies since then!
They've also tripled it. Quadrupled it as well.
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29900 on: Yesterday at 02:31:23 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm
Genuinely can't tell if this is the usual City brown-nosing or if he genuinely believes Everton are going to be doing the same progression... Ah, The Ev. Consistently a joke!


And City's owners piled in millions and turned them into, financially doped to the eyeballs, champions. Everton's owners piled in millions and turned them into erm..Everton.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29901 on: Yesterday at 02:41:05 pm »
Seventies r&b group 'The Floaters' chose their name as a tribute to Everton .
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,590
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29902 on: Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm »
Imagine being a blue and seeing clubs like City and Chelsea do what it is they've done and think it's benefitted them because we've missed out on a few more pots. It's taken them several places down the table and in turn pushed them further away from relevance than ever.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29903 on: Yesterday at 02:59:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm
Imagine being a blue and seeing clubs like City and Chelsea do what it is they've done and think it's benefitted them because we've missed out on a few more pots. It's taken them several places down the table and in turn pushed them further away from relevance than ever.
That penny hasn't dropped for them yet. To be fair, they're not alone in that, lots of other fans still can't look beyond the fact that City have prevented us from winning more. There's lots of fans that are more interested in certain teams "failing" that their own teams succeeding.

As has been pointed out many times, even our relative failures represent a level of achievement many of them have never come close to.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,211
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29904 on: Yesterday at 03:10:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm
Imagine being a blue and seeing clubs like City and Chelsea do what it is they've done and think it's benefitted them because we've missed out on a few more pots. It's taken them several places down the table and in turn pushed them further away from relevance than ever.

I'd guess they also want the ability for big-money spending to get them to the top.  As long as City and Chelsea are relevant with their big-money push, maybe Everton supporters feel they can one day hit that jackpot.

If we didn't have big money billionaires pushing in the PL, Everton, if run well (and that's a big if), could at least be Spurs level, and would be pushing CL qualification every year.  With City and Chelsea in (and Leicester being run well these days), Everton aren't even a Top 7 team (as far as how competitive the team is long-term).  They've definitely been pushed down the pecking order.  A well-run Everton these days would still struggle to get close to CL qualification.  But on the flip side, as long as big money investment is around, they could also win the ownership lottery one day...
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,873
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29905 on: Yesterday at 04:26:51 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm
Genuinely can't tell if this is the usual City brown-nosing or if he genuinely believes Everton are going to be doing the same progression... Ah, The Ev. Consistently a joke!



Thats odd, a couple of years ago the Champions League was apparently no more prestigious than the League Cup, and theyve not not been going out of their way to congratulate Man City on getting to League Cup finals.

Its almost as if theyve changed their tune for some reason...

Weirdos.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:04:56 pm by Kekule »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,729
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29906 on: Yesterday at 04:53:03 pm »
Yet again the lack of awereness of Everton fans is staggering. This is a team that has lifted themselves above the likes of Everton purely by being owned by human rights abusers for sportwashing, and have cheated to get there. But they are absolutely ok with having yet another hurdle in their way. Not only OK with it, but happy to applaud those whove done it.

Be like you or me having a celebratory pint with the person at work who lied to get a great promotion at our expense.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,502
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29907 on: Yesterday at 05:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:53:03 pm
Yet again the lack of awereness of Everton fans is staggering. This is a team that has lifted themselves above the likes of Everton purely by being owned by human rights abusers for sportwashing, and have cheated to get there. But they are absolutely ok with having yet another hurdle in their way. Not only OK with it, but happy to applaud those whove done it.

Be like you or me having a celebratory pint with the person at work who lied to get a great promotion at our expense.
They'll never see it. Their heads are cabbaged. As long as the likes of Abu Dhabi and Abramovich provide a hurdle for Liverpool, they don't even care that they are an even far bigger hurdle for Everton.

Of course, they are also clinging onto the desperate hope that the Uzbek gangster can propel them to unearned heights via cheating too.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29908 on: Yesterday at 05:21:27 pm »
Everton the submissive latex attired Gimp of English top tier football, weirdly the further away from trophies they get the more excited they get.

This might as well be their kit.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,502
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29909 on: Yesterday at 05:44:40 pm »
^
 ;D

Everton getting their reward for their slavish devotion to all things Manc... 
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29910 on: Today at 01:16:40 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm
Genuinely can't tell if this is the usual City brown-nosing or if he genuinely believes Everton are going to be doing the same progression... Ah, The Ev. Consistently a joke!



Everton are in this image somewhere



Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:59:31 pm
That penny hasn't dropped for them yet. To be fair, they're not alone in that, lots of other fans still can't look beyond the fact that City have prevented us from winning more. There's lots of fans that are more interested in certain teams "failing" that their own teams succeeding.

As has been pointed out many times, even our relative failures represent a level of achievement many of them have never come close to.

Indeed, what we regard as our worst nightmare of a season, worse than anything I can remember without exception in 60 years and we have still done better than them with their pedigree manager bedded in and being the 6th highest net spender in europe.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:56 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29911 on: Today at 01:22:13 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:09:50 pm
They'll never see it. Their heads are cabbaged. As long as the likes of Abu Dhabi and Abramovich provide a hurdle for Liverpool, they don't even care that they are an even far bigger hurdle for Everton.

Of course, they are also clinging onto the desperate hope that the Uzbek gangster can propel them to unearned heights via cheating too.

City have spent £1.3bn to get where they are, if Everton spent £3bn, they would still be shit. They would be a poor man's PSG. Perennial Seething Gobshites.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 743 744 745 746 747 [748]   Go Up
« previous next »
 