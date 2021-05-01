« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 1, 2021, 10:06:29 pm
We are having the season from Hell, they had a start to the season made in Heaven, but they still can't get above us.
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 1, 2021, 10:14:52 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May  1, 2021, 10:03:27 pm
Carlo Magnifico is lucky the bigger club in the city takes attention away from Everton, cos hes really doing a pretty shit job.

Although he did the Beat Liverpool Just Once Please Cup, so there is that.

He has also been lucky there has been no fans this season. Next season, if they get off to a poor start, hell be on very thin ice.

The worst thing is the style of play. Ancelotti makes Moyes look cavalier. Shit-on-a-stick football and getting paid mega millions for it.

It's only the 'men behind the ball and nick something on the counter' away wins that have them still in contention for Europe. They've only played well at home when they can hit the big teams on the break.
4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
May 1, 2021, 11:18:52 pm
I see Everton bottled the going above the Redshite again..
Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:55:28 am
Quote from: 12C on May  1, 2021, 09:17:23 am
Seeing lots of this sort of stuff being retweeted
https://twitter.com/romalcapital/status/1387116851319160834?s=21

Those will all be kebab shops and chippies with the odd ale house like the Red Brick ll and the Winslow on the water.

I've noticed that in all these artists impressions everyone looks well dressed (even the odd bit of red clothing in this one), happy and relatively civilised, once they've let EFC down there that will all change
Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:21:56 am
With us back next season, United looking half decent, Spurs possibly getting a decent manager, Arsenal possibly back in the frame, Leicester remaining strong then they will look back at this year and see that this was their biggest chance of CL football and establishing themselves somewhere near the top table (ie attracting players who see more than money)

They have blown it big style with few excuses. I would not be happy if I was a blue but I forget that they get their happiness not from their own club but from our (relative) failure.

We do fail occasionally but not every single year
decosabute

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:18:35 am
GOT's Ancelotti thread is magnificent reading - most ready to hound him out of the club, some saying it's as bad as Allardyce.

Also, the usual astonishingly deluded shouts - "we should've got Simeone instead of Koeman", "we should get Brendan Rodgers". That'll be Diego Simeone who had just reached the CL final at the time they're talking about, and Brendan Rodgers, who's about to lead a well-run club to a top 4 finish and an FA Cup final.

But they can just get these guys to come because of the lure of Everton  :lmao
Indomitable_Carp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:32:46 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May  1, 2021, 10:06:29 pm
We are having the season from Hell, they had a start to the season made in Heaven, but they still can't get above us.

That´s got to be humiliating. They can always console themselves with the first win at (an empty) Anfield for over two decades trophy though. Basically the same as silverware.
mikeb58

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:58:26 am
In this bizarre, throw away season, it was the perfect chance for any half decent side to make a serious top 4 challenge. With the money they've spent and a class manger in charge, Everton can only consider this season a total fuck up.

They can console themselves we fucked  up too, but we will get over this, doubt they will. It will probably the same old 7/8th finish them for next season, with nobody outside themselves really that arsed how they do, they don't matter enough. This was the season to 'matter' and they messed it up.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:53:39 am by mikeb58 »
Indomitable_Carp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:46:54 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:58:26 am
In this bizarre, throw away season, it was the perfect chance for any half decent side to make a serious top 4 challenge. With the money they've spent and a class manger in charge, Everton can only consider this season a total fuck up.

They can console themselves we fucked  up too, but we will get over this, doubt they will. It will probably the same old 7/8th finish them for next season, with nobody outside themselves really that arsed how they do, they don't matter enough. This was the season too 'matter' and they messed it up.

You have to wander how much Champions League qualification (or lack of it!) has factored into their stadium funding plans?

If they could have secured Top 4 this season it had the potential to be massive for the future of the club. If not this season then when?
Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:52:16 am
How have Everton with all the money they've spent and Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs all having nightmare seasons, managed to screw up the best chance they'll get of finishing in the top four? ;D
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:59:14 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:21:56 am
With us back next season, United looking half decent, Spurs possibly getting a decent manager, Arsenal possibly back in the frame, Leicester remaining strong then they will look back at this year and see that this was their biggest chance of CL football and establishing themselves somewhere near the top table (ie attracting players who see more than money)

They have blown it big style with few excuses. I would not be happy if I was a blue but I forget that they get their happiness not from their own club but from our (relative) failure.

We do fail occasionally but not every single year

A key point is how lucky they've been. They've had loads of big decisions go their way. Massively outperformed XG (i.e. teams consistently missing sitters, them scoring against the run.of play). That doesn't sustain either year on year.
DelTrotter

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:18:39 am
Was delighted when Ancelotti was appointed and seen absolutely nothing to change my mind, it's amongst the worst I've seen them play in my life time, I can't believe how flattering the table is to them, in some bother when the luck runs out.
elsewhere

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:43:20 am
This is supposedly one of their best seasons in recent history yet they will end in mid table and they are 5th worst team in the league at home this season. Given that they will do considerably worse next year, it's gonna be fun to follow their "achievements" next year.
mikeb58

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:04:53 am
In reality I think the likes of Leicester and West Ham was their level of competition outside, us, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and both Manc clubs this season.

With us Arsenal and Spurs well below par, the chance was there to take advantage for that one remaining CL spot up for grabs.

It looks like Leicester have taken that advantage and good luck to them, the same goes for West Ham's galliant effort. Everton on the other hand have not been good enough to capitalize this season on the failings of others.

Judging by the reaction of their fans, their team lacks motivation, that's unforgivable if true.In this of all seasons, the best chance for a CL place they will have for a long time.


ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:17:50 am
Hard to be motivated playing for Everton tbf. Never gonna win anything, are they?
12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:31:07 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 08:46:54 am
You have to wander how much Champions League qualification (or lack of it!) has factored into their stadium funding plans?

If they could have secured Top 4 this season it had the potential to be massive for the future of the club. If not this season then when?

Good point.
Judging by the developers posting on SM showing what the artists impressions are, they will be keen to get on with the ground build.
Anyone think they were hoping for a post Covid government investment to kick start the build?
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:37:26 am
They need a mass of more money spent on the team as well as the stadium.

Just how much money is Usmanov prepared to throw at it? Surely the funding of the stadium will slow down the spending of the money on the team. They can't keep blowing hundreds of millions a year on new players and fund a stadium with no CL money and next to nothing coming in from match revenue at Goodison (Covid or no Covid). FFP not being worth the paper it's written on might be a lifeline, but they're just chucking money away.
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:37:48 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 10:17:50 am
Hard to be motivated playing for Everton tbf. Never gonna win anything, are they?
The only motivation they ever seem to have is LFC. Other than whining about us and endlessly obsessing over us, what have they got? They have no identity of their own any more.

It's ironic that they want to build on a dock, seeing as all they ever do as a club is tread water.

This utterly shambolic season has been their best chance of fluking a CL qualification, but they've fucked it up in spectacular fashion. They are an absolute joke, and Ancedycei must be laughing all the way to the bank after rinsing these clowns silly.
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:39:27 am
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:52:16 am
How have Everton with all the money they've spent and Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs all having nightmare seasons, managed to screw up the best chance they'll get of finishing in the top four? ;D
Everton, aren't they. 😂
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:40:29 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 10:04:53 am
In reality I think the likes of Leicester and West Ham was their level of competition outside, us, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and both Manc clubs this season.

With us Arsenal and Spurs well below par, the chance was there to take advantage for that one remaining CL spot up for grabs.

It looks like Leicester have taken that advantage and good luck to them, the same goes for West Ham's galliant effort. Everton on the other hand have not been good enough to capitalize this season on the failings of others.

Judging by the reaction of their fans, their team lacks motivation, that's unforgivable if true.In this of all seasons, the best chance for a CL place they will have for a long time.

They're total game raisers. You look at what they put into the Derby games, or even Arsenal and Spurs who've they beat twice this season.

I don't know if it's motivation or just tactical limitation. Their only tactic is to sit back and hit teams on the break. You can't do that at home against the bottom half and they end up getting easily picked off because they've got defenders who can't defend unless they're sat deep with everyone behind the ball.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:44:23 am by Fromola »
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:42:18 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 06:32:46 am
That´s got to be humiliating. They can always console themselves with the first win at (an empty) Anfield for over two decades trophy though. Basically the same as silverware.

It's up there with any of their famous European away wins..........oh wait.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:46:51 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:59:14 am
A key point is how lucky they've been. They've had loads of big decisions go their way. Massively outperformed XG (i.e. teams consistently missing sitters, them scoring against the run.of play). That doesn't sustain either year on year.

Well they rode their luck in the VVD Derby and I actually watched their game against a poor Arsenal - a huge piece of luck from a goalkeeping error and Arsenal without their two main strikers.

And last night Villa missed as many chances as they took aigainst us in the 7-2.

And Everton's goal difference is 3! Awful when you consider they have the second coming of Dixie Dean at centre forward.
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:59:07 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:46:51 am
Well they rode their luck in the VVD Derby and I actually watched their game against a poor Arsenal - a huge piece of luck from a goalkeeping error and Arsenal without their two main strikers.

And last night Villa missed as many chances as they took aigainst us in the 7-2.

And Everton's goal difference is 3! Awful when you consider they have the second coming of Dixie Dean at centre forward.

To turn into one of them for a minute...Arsenal also had a pen overturned at 0-0 by VAR due to a fractional offside way earlier in the play. West Brom away equalised in the last minute and was ruled out for a dubious fractional VAR offside. The offside goal to open the scoring against Palace that VAR ignored. That bullshit pen they got at Anfield and the clear dive for one against Spurs the other week which got them back in the game. Absolutely battered at Brighton who couldn't score. Southampton missing a bunch of sitters to equalise at Goodison. That's just in the last couple of months.

I think goal difference, combined with XG, gives a decent barometer of a team's performance over the season (rather than necessarily just reciting 'the table never lives' as sometimes a lot of things just go your way/go against you). At least their goal difference outperforms Moyes who finished 4th with a negative goal difference.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:03:39 am by Fromola »
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:59:12 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:37:26 am
They need a mass of more money spent on the team as well as the stadium.

Just how much money is Usmanov prepared to throw at it? Surely the funding of the stadium will slow down the spending of the money on the team. They can't keep blowing hundreds of millions a year on new players and fund a stadium with no CL money and next to nothing coming in from match revenue at Goodison (Covid or no Covid). FFP not being worth the paper it's written on might be a lifeline, but they're just chucking money away.
I don't see what other options they have. They are such a poorly run club. A bunch of LFC obsessed headless chickens who appear amateur at best.

The club has long since lost any gravitas it once had. They have to offer insane money to tempt managers and players in. They are mid-table water treaders with delusions. The only way they can still feel big is by lashing someone else's money around.

I don't know whether it's Moshilad, Uncle Uzzie or both who are funding them, but  whoever it is they may well just piss all their cash into the Mersey on an ebb tide.
jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 12:13:40 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:52:16 am
How have Everton with all the money they've spent and Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs all having nightmare seasons, managed to screw up the best chance they'll get of finishing in the top four? ;D

Well it's a tough question you pose, but I'm going for 'Because they're Everton.'  ;D

SOS beat me to it. ;D
disgraced cake

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:24:07 pm
8 home defeats so far this season. Would be 9 if not for whatever the fuck you want to call the derby officiating.

'Don Carlo'
Logged
4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 02:12:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:59:12 am

I don't know whether it's Moshilad, Uncle Uzzie or both who are funding them, but  whoever it is they may well just piss all their cash into the Mersey on an ebb tide.

They haven't realized that they have Owners who only want them to become the Newcastle of Liverpool. By that I mean just stay in the League just like that's all Ashley cares about.
disgraced cake

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:02:42 pm
Had a look at the Man United thread on Grand Old Team, 90% of the posts are about Liverpool and Heysel  ;D completely normal one for the blues today
Original

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:43:33 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:52:16 am
How have Everton with all the money they've spent and Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs all having nightmare seasons, managed to screw up the best chance they'll get of finishing in the top four? ;D

They're shite
rushyman

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:40:41 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 25, 2021, 12:02:10 pm
When Everton last won a trophy mobile phones were still the size of a housebrick and we were using dial-up modems

Attached to a breeze block
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 07:55:59 pm
Has Catcherintherye published his five volume tome blaming us for each and every piece of mischief at Old Trafford yet?
aw1991

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 08:34:15 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:55:59 pm
Has Catcherintherye published his five volume tome blaming us for each and every piece of mischief at Old Trafford yet?
You can read the first chapter of the first volume on his last 25,000 tweets or so:
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue
red_Mark1980

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 08:52:11 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 08:34:15 pm
You can read the first chapter of the first volume on his last 25,000 tweets or so:
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue

Do people take him seriously? He's beyond unhinged
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 09:50:26 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 08:34:15 pm
You can read the first chapter of the first volume on his last 25,000 tweets or so:
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue

This one in relation to the United protest yesterday;

"Looks through history too, and you will see when the moment is right to strike against the rich and greedy with no impunity. Robespierre, Lenin, Trotsky, Jefferson, Louverture and Cromwell all grasped this. The moment is now to strike".

Bet that went down well with any Blues of Irish descent. Unless he meant Thomas Cromwell, Henry VIII's fixer.
kennedy81

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 09:52:25 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 08:34:15 pm
You can read the first chapter of the first volume on his last 25,000 tweets or so:
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue
;D

red_Mark1980

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:03:09 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:52:25 pm
;D



Did you tell him you think JD Salinger was vastly overrated and Holden is a bit of a crap character?
aw1991

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 11:10:52 pm
