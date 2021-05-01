Well they rode their luck in the VVD Derby and I actually watched their game against a poor Arsenal - a huge piece of luck from a goalkeeping error and Arsenal without their two main strikers.



And last night Villa missed as many chances as they took aigainst us in the 7-2.



And Everton's goal difference is 3! Awful when you consider they have the second coming of Dixie Dean at centre forward.



To turn into one of them for a minute...Arsenal also had a pen overturned at 0-0 by VAR due to a fractional offside way earlier in the play. West Brom away equalised in the last minute and was ruled out for a dubious fractional VAR offside. The offside goal to open the scoring against Palace that VAR ignored. That bullshit pen they got at Anfield and the clear dive for one against Spurs the other week which got them back in the game. Absolutely battered at Brighton who couldn't score. Southampton missing a bunch of sitters to equalise at Goodison. That's just in the last couple of months.I think goal difference, combined with XG, gives a decent barometer of a team's performance over the season (rather than necessarily just reciting 'the table never lives' as sometimes a lot of things just go your way/go against you). At least their goal difference outperforms Moyes who finished 4th with a negative goal difference.