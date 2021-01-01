« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,964
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:06:29 pm
We are having the season from Hell, they had a start to the season made in Heaven, but they still can't get above us.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm
Carlo Magnifico is lucky the bigger club in the city takes attention away from Everton, cos hes really doing a pretty shit job.

Although he did the Beat Liverpool Just Once Please Cup, so there is that.

He has also been lucky there has been no fans this season. Next season, if they get off to a poor start, hell be on very thin ice.

The worst thing is the style of play. Ancelotti makes Moyes look cavalier. Shit-on-a-stick football and getting paid mega millions for it.

It's only the 'men behind the ball and nick something on the counter' away wins that have them still in contention for Europe. They've only played well at home when they can hit the big teams on the break.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,203
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm
I see Everton bottled the going above the Redshite again..
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,762
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:55:28 am
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:17:23 am
Seeing lots of this sort of stuff being retweeted
https://twitter.com/romalcapital/status/1387116851319160834?s=21

Those will all be kebab shops and chippies with the odd ale house like the Red Brick ll and the Winslow on the water.

I've noticed that in all these artists impressions everyone looks well dressed (even the odd bit of red clothing in this one), happy and relatively civilised, once they've let EFC down there that will all change
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,762
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:21:56 am
With us back next season, United looking half decent, Spurs possibly getting a decent manager, Arsenal possibly back in the frame, Leicester remaining strong then they will look back at this year and see that this was their biggest chance of CL football and establishing themselves somewhere near the top table (ie attracting players who see more than money)

They have blown it big style with few excuses. I would not be happy if I was a blue but I forget that they get their happiness not from their own club but from our (relative) failure.

We do fail occasionally but not every single year
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 06:18:35 am
GOT's Ancelotti thread is magnificent reading - most ready to hound him out of the club, some saying it's as bad as Allardyce.

Also, the usual astonishingly deluded shouts - "we should've got Simeone instead of Koeman", "we should get Brendan Rodgers". That'll be Diego Simeone who had just reached the CL final at the time they're talking about, and Brendan Rodgers, who's about to lead a well-run club to a top 4 finish and an FA Cup final.

But they can just get these guys to come because of the lure of Everton  :lmao
Logged

Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 06:32:46 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:06:29 pm
We are having the season from Hell, they had a start to the season made in Heaven, but they still can't get above us.

That´s got to be humiliating. They can always console themselves with the first win at (an empty) Anfield for over two decades trophy though. Basically the same as silverware.
Logged

mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,003
  • kopite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 07:58:26 am
In this bizarre, throw away season, it was the perfect chance for any half decent side to make a serious top 4 challenge. With the money they've spent and a class manger in charge, Everton can only consider this season a total fuck up.

They can console themselves we fucked  up too, but we will get over this, doubt they will. It will probably the same old 7/8th finish them for next season, with nobody outside themselves really that arsed how they do, they don't matter enough. This was the season to 'matter' and they messed it up.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:39 am by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 08:46:54 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:58:26 am
In this bizarre, throw away season, it was the perfect chance for any half decent side to make a serious top 4 challenge. With the money they've spent and a class manger in charge, Everton can only consider this season a total fuck up.

They can console themselves we fucked  up too, but we will get over this, doubt they will. It will probably the same old 7/8th finish them for next season, with nobody outside themselves really that arsed how they do, they don't matter enough. This was the season too 'matter' and they messed it up.

You have to wander how much Champions League qualification (or lack of it!) has factored into their stadium funding plans?

If they could have secured Top 4 this season it had the potential to be massive for the future of the club. If not this season then when?
Logged

Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 08:52:16 am
How have Everton with all the money they've spent and Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs all having nightmare seasons, managed to screw up the best chance they'll get of finishing in the top four? ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 08:59:14 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:21:56 am
With us back next season, United looking half decent, Spurs possibly getting a decent manager, Arsenal possibly back in the frame, Leicester remaining strong then they will look back at this year and see that this was their biggest chance of CL football and establishing themselves somewhere near the top table (ie attracting players who see more than money)

They have blown it big style with few excuses. I would not be happy if I was a blue but I forget that they get their happiness not from their own club but from our (relative) failure.

We do fail occasionally but not every single year

A key point is how lucky they've been. They've had loads of big decisions go their way. Massively outperformed XG (i.e. teams consistently missing sitters, them scoring against the run.of play). That doesn't sustain either year on year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 09:18:39 am
Was delighted when Ancelotti was appointed and seen absolutely nothing to change my mind, it's amongst the worst I've seen them play in my life time, I can't believe how flattering the table is to them, in some bother when the luck runs out.
Logged

elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,453
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 09:43:20 am
This is supposedly one of their best seasons in recent history yet they will end in mid table and they are 5th worst team in the league at home this season. Given that they will do considerably worse next year, it's gonna be fun to follow their "achievements" next year.
Logged

mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,003
  • kopite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:04:53 am
In reality I think the likes of Leicester and West Ham was their level of competition outside, us, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and both Manc clubs this season.

With us Arsenal and Spurs well below par, the chance was there to take advantage for that one remaining CL spot up for grabs.

It looks like Leicester have taken that advantage and good luck to them, the same goes for West Ham's galliant effort. Everton on the other hand have not been good enough to capitalize this season on the failings of others.

Judging by the reaction of their fans, their team lacks motivation, that's unforgivable if true.In this of all seasons, the best chance for a CL place they will have for a long time.


Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,118
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:17:50 am
Hard to be motivated playing for Everton tbf. Never gonna win anything, are they?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
