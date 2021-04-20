Got to laugh at the Everton and West Ham fans being the most vocal about getting points docked off the big six, bans from Europe, relegation etc...These the very two fan bases who were the most vocal about the league being made null and void last season. One because they didn't want us to win the league. The other because they wanted the threat of relegation taken away from them, and probably didn't want us to win the league either.So to any blue lurkers on here, you can stick yeh sporting merit up your arses, you gang of hypocritical gobshites!