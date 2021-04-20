Reading this from The Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/25/just-relegate-them-fans-discuss-englands-big-six-after-the-esl-farce
They really are desperate aren't they?
Everton
The plan was an outrage, an affront to everyone who supports, loves and enjoys the game. At least it was good to see Evertons board react so strongly, speaking for the interests of the whole game, setting the tone for the Premier League meeting. They spoke of the betrayal of fans and clubs, accused ESL clubs of preposterous arrogance and reminded owners of their responsibilities in holding community assets. Farhad Moshiri spoke as a fan, not a billionaire owner.
Any positives? Its an opportunity for a reboot. We need to use this to create excellent governance. So introduce advisory boards in each club comprising wholly independent directors and fans, with main board representation and a golden share regarding changes of ownership/control, plus participation in new competitions. All fans and stakeholders must be resolute in their determination to bring meaningful change, protecting the games future and ridding it of those with only self-interest.
Should they be punished? Theyre potentially guilty of tortious interference, which warrants severe punishment. Relegate them to the Championship. Thatd provide punishment, deterrent and income redistribution across both divisions, and remove the glass ceiling.