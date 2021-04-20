« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1820464 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29760 on: April 20, 2021, 01:02:30 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on April 20, 2021, 11:59:31 am

mate think were similar generation....working class football for me ended on 15th April 1989..ever since then every change in the game has been spun to improve it..but it was always in the pursuit of money and power...we can ignore it cos of love of our club...all fans do..but the harsh light of truth caused by the ESL..us everyone is a greedy fucker fighting their own corner..using pompous self righteousness tropes to protect ' our game'
I can't disagree with any of that, unfortunately.  :-\
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29761 on: April 20, 2021, 02:30:30 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on April 20, 2021, 11:11:52 am
I'm 100% against the ESL but the level of sanctimonious hypocrisy coming out of football is making me puke...its all about the money

I see are EFC concerned about the sanctity of the game...not the Half Billion pound investment that will go tits up if TV/ Prem money reduces if ESL... thats the truth...be honest and say it....Everton one of top 15 richest clubs in world yet have won fuck all for 25 years....so how?

Its all about the money.


Is correct.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29762 on: April 20, 2021, 02:41:17 pm »
No, it's about sporting integrity.

West Ham's owners have said so
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29763 on: April 20, 2021, 02:51:23 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 20, 2021, 02:41:17 pm
No, it's about sporting integrity.

West Ham's owners have said so

Hah hah.
Cancel the season and no relegation, that lot?
Its all about the money now regardless of what league anyone is playing in.
As for closed shops, its usually the 3 teams that came up which go down. For the rest its noses in the trough every season.
Football here died in 1992. Its been on a ventilator since.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29764 on: April 20, 2021, 02:52:41 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 20, 2021, 02:51:23 pm
Hah hah.
Cancel the season and no relegation, that lot?
Its all about the money now regardless of what league anyone is playing in.
As for closed shops, its usually the 3 teams that came up which go down. For the rest its noses in the trough every season.
Football here died in 1992. Its been on a ventilator since.

No views on relegation this season. Can't understand why
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29765 on: April 20, 2021, 04:09:35 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 20, 2021, 02:41:17 pm
No, it's about sporting integrity.

West Ham's owners have said so

🤣
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29766 on: April 20, 2021, 05:07:16 pm »
To my mind, the European Super League is a cynical attempt by the largest clubs to maximise their revenue at the expense of middling clubs, in much the same way the Premier League maximised the revenue of large and middling clubs at the expense of smaller clubs that once rivalled them such as Luton Town and Oxford United.

Everton will loose if the Big Six leave the league or if their is a compromise in their favour (to my mind the most likely outcome). Their huffing and puffing is a smoke screen for the fact that they are ****ing themselves.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29767 on: April 20, 2021, 05:53:49 pm »
Null and voiding a season to stop us winning the title is fine though? Absolute joke of a club.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29768 on: April 21, 2021, 10:00:45 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 20, 2021, 10:32:12 am
Let's get it right. If they needed seven English clubs and invited Everton, there's no way Everton are saying no.

Same for West ham or Leicester.
Too right, that's what made me laugh when they were all lapping up the statement that they released.

It's easy for a club to look good and call others out or play up to their own fans when they had absolutely no chance of being in it themselves.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29769 on: April 21, 2021, 01:11:04 pm »
Moshiri chatting shite on talk sports to his bum chum jim white  ::) can't wait for the day these financially doped c*nts get exposed.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29770 on: April 21, 2021, 01:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Kopout on April 21, 2021, 01:11:04 pm
Moshiri chatting shite on talk sports to his bum chum jim white  ::) can't wait for the day these financially doped c*nts get exposed.

This mess will ensure the death of FFP and allow Usmanov to openly invest his laundered billions, rather than using that clown, Moshiri, as his front man.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29771 on: April 22, 2021, 09:58:12 am »
Got to laugh at the Everton and West Ham fans being the most vocal about getting points docked off the big six, bans from Europe, relegation etc... ;D These the very two fan bases who were the most vocal about the league being made null and void last season. One because they didn't want us to win the league. The other because they wanted the threat of relegation taken away from them, and probably didn't want us to win the league either.

So to any blue lurkers on here, you can stick yeh sporting merit up your arses, you gang of hypocritical gobshites! :wave
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29772 on: April 22, 2021, 10:23:05 am »
Quote from: Lycan on April 22, 2021, 09:58:12 am
Got to laugh at the Everton and West Ham fans being the most vocal about getting points docked off the big six, bans from Europe, relegation etc... ;D These the very two fan bases who were the most vocal about the league being made null and void last season. One because they didn't want us to win the league. The other because they wanted the threat of relegation taken away from them, and probably didn't want us to win the league either.

So to any blue lurkers on here, you can stick yeh sporting merit up your arses, you gang of hypocritical gobshites! :wave
Yup.
And both those clubs would have joined the Super League if they were big enough to have been invited.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29773 on: April 22, 2021, 10:38:54 am »
Quote from: Lycan on April 22, 2021, 09:58:12 am
Got to laugh at the Everton and West Ham fans being the most vocal about getting points docked off the big six, bans from Europe, relegation etc... ;D These the very two fan bases who were the most vocal about the league being made null and void last season. One because they didn't want us to win the league. The other because they wanted the threat of relegation taken away from them, and probably didn't want us to win the league either.

So to any blue lurkers on here, you can stick yeh sporting merit up your arses, you gang of hypocritical gobshites! :wave

So how does "ban the fuckers (so that we can qualify for the Champions League despite not being good enough to finish in the top four over a 38 game season)"  square with the whole "Earn it" campaign they were all making a fuss about the other day?

You don't "earn" access to the Champions League by finishing 8th.  They'd have to turn it down in order to not look like the kind of self interested greedy fuckers they're accusing others of being.  They'd jump at the chance, mind.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29774 on: April 22, 2021, 11:39:54 am »
Quote from: Kekule on April 22, 2021, 10:38:54 am
So how does "ban the fuckers (so that we can qualify for the Champions League despite not being good enough to finish in the top four over a 38 game season)"  square with the whole "Earn it" campaign they were all making a fuss about the other day?

You don't "earn" access to the Champions League by finishing 8th.  They'd have to turn it down in order to not look like the kind of self interested greedy fuckers they're accusing others of being.  They'd jump at the chance, mind.

Precisely mate.

That gimp from ToffeeTV, Ped was asking how the hell Spurs got invited. And then went on ranting for two days solid about how we all should be punished. Pretty obvious he was only doing this because he, like many other blues had their noses bent out of shape, because Spurs got an invite instead of them. That, and because of our involvement, obviously.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29775 on: April 22, 2021, 11:43:30 am »
Quote from: Lycan on April 22, 2021, 09:58:12 am
Got to laugh at the Everton and West Ham fans being the most vocal about getting points docked off the big six, bans from Europe, relegation etc... ;D These the very two fan bases who were the most vocal about the league being made null and void last season. One because they didn't want us to win the league. The other because they wanted the threat of relegation taken away from them, and probably didn't want us to win the league either.

So to any blue lurkers on here, you can stick yeh sporting merit up your arses, you gang of hypocritical gobshites! :wave
If Everton earned points for shameless hypocrisy they'd win the league every season.

Their whining over the ESL was because they weren't invited and would have been left behind. If they'd been invited they have been there in a heartbeat.

They went on record as wanting the status quo to remain. Now it has, they want to change it in their favour by docking points or relegation.

We've seen breathtaking hypocrisy galore this week, and it seems Everton are at least at the forefront on that score.

Fuck off, you rancid, opportunist arsewipes.  :wanker
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29776 on: April 22, 2021, 10:15:24 pm »
The levels of "Holier than Thou" on my fb feed are sky fucking high from the BS tonight  ;D
I just keep replying with either...
"What you really mean is that you weren't invited."
Or...


I'm having some great sport  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29777 on: April 22, 2021, 10:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 22, 2021, 10:15:24 pm
The levels of "Holier than Thou" on my fb feed are sky fucking high from the BS tonight  ;D
I just keep replying with either...
"What you really mean is that you weren't invited."
Or...


I'm having some great sport  ;D

They don't take rejection or the truth very well at all, so I assume you are upsetting them with both your points tonight.  ;D






Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29778 on: April 22, 2021, 11:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 22, 2021, 10:55:04 pm
They don't take rejection or the truth very well at all, so I assume you are upsetting them with both your points tonight.  ;D







Mate... It's glorious carnage ;D
Me...
"All I can hear is 'Wah! WAh! Wah! We didn't get invited and we helped start the Premier league! It's not fair  :'( ' "  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29779 on: April 22, 2021, 11:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 22, 2021, 11:10:30 pm
Mate... It's glorious carnage ;D
Me...
"All I can hear is 'Wah! WAh! Wah! We didn't get invited and we helped start the Premier league! It's not fair  :'( ' "  ;D

Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29780 on: April 23, 2021, 12:22:28 am »
To be honest the Ev have been the silver lining to the whole farago.

Just to taunt them further, Id love it if the ESL group released a statement to say "Actually this is an amendment; we now realise that Spurs were incorrectly included in our plans and we'd like to apologise and state that their place should be taken by another more historic and more storied club whose fans have understandably been perplexed as to their ommission....step forward Aston Villa"

Fewmageddon

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29781 on: April 23, 2021, 05:20:06 pm »
F.C. The uninvited
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29782 on: April 23, 2021, 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: wet echo on April 23, 2021, 05:20:06 pm
F.C. The uninvited
The closest they'll ever get to their dream of becoming Manchester United
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29783 on: April 23, 2021, 05:26:24 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 23, 2021, 05:25:55 pm
The closest they'll ever get to their dream of becoming Manchester United
😂
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29784 on: April 23, 2021, 05:31:51 pm »


The foundation of the Premier League put up boundaries to small but well run clubs competing near the top of the highest division. I doubt the likes of Luton Town will finish 7th in the top flight and win the League Cup again.

Are the Bitters bleating about that?
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29785 on: Yesterday at 09:50:41 am »
Watch them kick up a massive stink if the premier league does decide to punish the big 6 with a points deduction, but it'll only come into effect next season.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29786 on: Today at 10:56:32 am »
Reading this from The Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/25/just-relegate-them-fans-discuss-englands-big-six-after-the-esl-farce

They really are desperate aren't they?
 

QUOTE:_
Everton
The plan was an outrage, an affront to everyone who supports, loves and enjoys the game. At least it was good to see Evertons board react so strongly, speaking for the interests of the whole game, setting the tone for the Premier League meeting. They spoke of the betrayal of fans and clubs, accused ESL clubs of preposterous arrogance and reminded owners of their responsibilities in holding community assets. Farhad Moshiri spoke as a fan, not a billionaire owner.

Any positives? Its an opportunity for a reboot. We need to use this to create excellent governance. So introduce advisory boards in each club comprising wholly independent directors and fans, with main board representation and a golden share regarding changes of ownership/control, plus participation in new competitions. All fans and stakeholders must be resolute in their determination to bring meaningful change, protecting the games future and ridding it of those with only self-interest.

Should they be punished? Theyre potentially guilty of tortious interference, which warrants severe punishment. Relegate them to the Championship. Thatd provide punishment, deterrent and income redistribution across both divisions, and remove the glass ceiling.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29787 on: Today at 11:02:41 am »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 10:56:32 am
Reading this from The Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/25/just-relegate-them-fans-discuss-englands-big-six-after-the-esl-farce

They really are desperate aren't they?
 

QUOTE:_
Everton
The plan was an outrage, an affront to everyone who supports, loves and enjoys the game. At least it was good to see Evertons board react so strongly, speaking for the interests of the whole game, setting the tone for the Premier League meeting. They spoke of the betrayal of fans and clubs, accused ESL clubs of preposterous arrogance and reminded owners of their responsibilities in holding community assets. Farhad Moshiri spoke as a fan, not a billionaire owner.

Any positives? Its an opportunity for a reboot. We need to use this to create excellent governance. So introduce advisory boards in each club comprising wholly independent directors and fans, with main board representation and a golden share regarding changes of ownership/control, plus participation in new competitions. All fans and stakeholders must be resolute in their determination to bring meaningful change, protecting the games future and ridding it of those with only self-interest.

Should they be punished? Theyre potentially guilty of tortious interference, which warrants severe punishment. Relegate them to the Championship. Thatd provide punishment, deterrent and income redistribution across both divisions, and remove the glass ceiling.
Just put that through Google translate and it came back as...

Quote
"Wah! WAh! Wah! We didn't get invited and we helped start the Premier league! It's not fair  :'(  "
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29788 on: Today at 11:07:15 am »
I dont really know the legal situation but how can you punish someone or a club that has only signed a piece of paper? These clubs havent actually done anything wrong because it didnt come to fruition. Or is that wrong?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29789 on: Today at 11:15:33 am »
I do wonder, given that the capitalist approach is so utterly reprehensible, what will the Ev fans think when the whiter than white Moshi decides that his money is more important to him than Everton Football Club?
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29790 on: Today at 11:28:04 am »
If they expand to adding another English team to the mooted ESL then it will be Leicester.

Everton should never be in the conversation, haven't even won a trophy in the HD era of TV, even Spurs managed that. :D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
