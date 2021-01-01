I prefer win-daloo, or as Everton know it windaloo without windaloo
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Some of the things you say are just dopi
I'm Dopiaza madras ta, but frankly it's naan of your business
people like big dick nick.
Alright dad. Poppadum preach.
