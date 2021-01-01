« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 738 739 740 741 742 [743]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1809458 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,777
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29680 on: Today at 12:52:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:12:17 am
Yeah they're driven by the need to brag, and particularly to brag to Redshite about some 'name' they have 'attracted'. They seem to have no conception of the idea that a 'name' is not always the right person for them; nor, indeed, that 'names' have a best before date just like everything and getting a 'name' long after they have ceased to be relevent is not actually all that much of a coup. More a laughing matter.

And they can't seem to understand that past-it 'names' are not attracted by the name Everton, nor their history or reputation. Usually they're just thankful for a job, or are astounded at the wedge they're being offered and so grab it like a life-belt.

Yet when they 'attracted' Carlo they were convinced they were getting peak-Milan Carlo; James was peak world-cup James and if they were to 'attract'  Mourinho they will swear blind that it's peak Porto/Chelsea/Inter Mourinho they are 'attracting' and that he has joined for the chance to manage the Mighty Everton as opposed to the mighty heft in his bank balance.

My favourite is their endless chase of some game changer like Brands or Walsh, only for the owners to seemingly get wrapped up in the excitement of the transfer window and start playing fantasy football.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,157
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29681 on: Today at 01:04:46 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:12:17 am
Yeah they're driven by the need to brag, and particularly to brag to Redshite about some 'name' they have 'attracted'. They seem to have no conception of the idea that a 'name' is not always the right person for them; nor, indeed, that 'names' have a best before date just like everything and getting a 'name' long after they have ceased to be relevent is not actually all that much of a coup. More a laughing matter.

And they can't seem to understand that past-it 'names' are not attracted by the name Everton, nor their history or reputation. Usually they're just thankful for a job, or are astounded at the wedge they're being offered and so grab it like a life-belt.

Yet when they 'attracted' Carlo they were convinced they were getting peak-Milan Carlo; James was peak world-cup James and if they were to 'attract'  Mourinho they will swear blind that it's peak Porto/Chelsea/Inter Mourinho they are 'attracting' and that he has joined for the chance to manage the Mighty Everton as opposed to the mighty heft in his bank balance.

This is it with them. They are basically a retirement home for over-the-hill players and managers. Look at how they often took in ageing Man United castoffs who had given all their best years. Look at the likes of Ginola, Eto'o and Gascoigne. Basically their tanks were dry by the time they arrived at the pit.

Facts are, no great player or manager in their prime goes near Everton. Well, the closest might be across the park at Anfield, but that's about it. They are a club for journeymen, steppingstoners or once-good players now on the decline and/or ageing. Same with managers. They will 'attract' managers past their best and who are looking big paydays before retiring to sunnier climes.

They are so desperate to be thought of as big, that they feel compelled to throw insane money at names on the decline. I suppose that's the price they pay for having to live next door to a global giant. They simply have to be seen to be trying to look big, otherwise their ridiculous fanbase spontaneously combusts. This means they are forever chasing their own tails and making poor decision after poor decision. Their focus is all wrong, so they never really make decisions that are good for them in the longer term. It's all about trying to out-do us in some way. In essence, since the end of the 80s they've lost all focus on what would actually be good for them. Instead, we are their focus and we are everything they base their decisions on. Once their fleeting 80s success faded due to them sitting on their laurels and thinking they'd made it, they allowed us to consume them whole, and without even trying.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:32 am by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29682 on: Today at 01:25:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm
Regarding Mourinho. The Shite always seem to want anyone with a name, despite the fact they are passed it. They always seem to want anyone whose had a decent result against us in their time too, regardless of whether or not they are actually a good fit for them. They do everything for the wrong reasons, hence the predictable outcomes time after time after...

I think Roy's a perfect fit, proven international manager, hated by us
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online LFC_R_BOSS

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29683 on: Today at 01:39:13 am »
Ended up ringing in sick after Gary Mac scored that goal. Had no credit on me phone so had to walk to the phone box , too many Gary Abletts after the free kick , sure it was  a bank holiday?
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29684 on: Today at 01:41:44 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
That penalty if it was Mo or Sadio would bump Prince phils funeral off the news tomorrow

 :lmao :wellin

As for Mourinho and Everton, one can only dream. I think he went to Spurs around the time Silva was going to get the sack. I remember hoping they would give him the job. If you think Ancelotti's been bad imagine the state he'd leave them in.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Online LFC_R_BOSS

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29685 on: Today at 01:46:14 am »
First visit to goodison was 1995 , Everton mate couldnt go so gave me his vouchers , bought tickets in the street end for some reason. Was a bit took back at the bile since they were always in the kop with us no problem. Anyway we survived but big Joes dogs of war beat us 2-0. Also went one Friday night to a fa cup game where they thought theyd scored at the end but the ref disallowed it , ball came off Westervald and went in but disallowed. Ah Memories of the Theatre of Beams
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 738 739 740 741 742 [743]   Go Up
« previous next »
 