Yeah they're driven by the need to brag, and particularly to brag to Redshite about some 'name' they have 'attracted'. They seem to have no conception of the idea that a 'name' is not always the right person for them; nor, indeed, that 'names' have a best before date just like everything and getting a 'name' long after they have ceased to be relevent is not actually all that much of a coup. More a laughing matter.



And they can't seem to understand that past-it 'names' are not attracted by the name Everton, nor their history or reputation. Usually they're just thankful for a job, or are astounded at the wedge they're being offered and so grab it like a life-belt.



Yet when they 'attracted' Carlo they were convinced they were getting peak-Milan Carlo; James was peak world-cup James and if they were to 'attract' Mourinho they will swear blind that it's peak Porto/Chelsea/Inter Mourinho they are 'attracting' and that he has joined for the chance to manage the Mighty Everton as opposed to the mighty heft in his bank balance.



This is it with them. They are basically a retirement home for over-the-hill players and managers. Look at how they often took in ageing Man United castoffs who had given all their best years. Look at the likes of Ginola, Eto'o and Gascoigne. Basically their tanks were dry by the time they arrived at the pit.Facts are, no great player or manager in their prime goes near Everton. Well, the closest might be across the park at Anfield, but that's about it. They are a club for journeymen, steppingstoners or once-good players now on the decline and/or ageing. Same with managers. They will 'attract' managers past their best and who are looking big paydays before retiring to sunnier climes.They are so desperate to be thought of as big, that they feel compelled to throw insane money at names on the decline. I suppose that's the price they pay for having to live next door to a global giant. They simply have to be seen to be trying to look big, otherwise their ridiculous fanbase spontaneously combusts. This means they are forever chasing their own tails and making poor decision after poor decision. Their focus is all wrong, so they never really make decisions that are good for them in the longer term. It's all about trying to out-do us in some way. In essence, since the end of the 80s they've lost all focus on what would actually be good for them. Instead, we are their focus and we are everything they base their decisions on. Once their fleeting 80s success faded due to them sitting on their laurels and thinking they'd made it, they allowed us to consume them whole, and without even trying.