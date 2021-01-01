« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Reply #29600 on: Today at 09:04:46 am
We have gone from scoring for fun at the top of the league, to beating everyone, to winning the Fa cup and qualifying in cl to settling for Europe to now hoping for europe

Do they have to hand these trophies and the CL money back?
Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Do you want to build a snowman?
Reply #29601 on: Today at 12:28:47 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:20:40 am
And this is their best season in decades, and they are still behind us!


When they win their games in hand, they'll be ab.... oh

 ;D
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Kekule

  Not fussy.
  RAWK Supporter
Reply #29602 on: Today at 12:36:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:04:46 am
Do they have to hand these trophies and the CL money back?

Is that a deluded description of this season, or an accurate description of the last 35 years?
deFacto please, you bastards

  farKnow.
Reply #29603 on: Today at 12:41:51 pm
The one time they do beat us at Anfield in 20 years, there's no one to see it in the stadium. Couldn't be more Everton that
Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  BAGs
Reply #29604 on: Today at 01:51:54 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 02:30:10 am
Yes, that famous Everton style of play. Everyone knows Ev have always played great football! Seriously, what are they on over there? The day they realise that they are like Burnley and Stoke, the better.

They'll never see it. They are the most delusional fanbase in the country by far. A trip to the shack is viewed by opposition very much the same as a trip to Stoke. A shite, dreary place. Fans who still throw sticks at aeroplanes. Agricultural cloggers on the field of play. The angry, miserable Saturday at Goodison is the north west version of the cold, wet Wednesday night at Stoke.

For some reason I will never quite understand, they see themselves as aristocrats of the game, but they are nothing more than a motley bunch of County Road back alley cats with a bad case of mange.

Weird, weird bunch.
Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  BAGs
Reply #29605 on: Today at 01:56:38 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:25:44 am
Why stop at right backs?. Left backs too, Roberto Carlos could hit them from 20 yards, not his primary function either. If full backs start scoring goals get rid, get yourself a nice plodder who can do well good slide tackles.

Lucas Digne can hit them too, although they love him for that dont they, not lauded for his tackling and positional play generally either.
Personally, I'm gutted that we have a right back who has diverse talents and a varied skillset. Get Trent out of our club as soon as, please. I demand all our players are as one-dimensional as the shites.
MdArshad

  Main Stander
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #29606 on: Today at 01:59:21 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:41:51 pm
The one time they do beat us at Anfield in 20 years, there's no one to see it in the stadium. Couldn't be more Everton that

The positive of losing that 6 straight home match:

1) Burnley was the team that beat us first.
2) Man Utd could have been the one to break it but they were shit scared to attack.
3) Man City and Everton broke their Anfield drought with no fans in the stadium. The win will always be remembered with an *.
