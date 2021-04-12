« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:46:40 pm
So he goes on fb to wind some rs up on purpose.
Brings up a tragedy in which innocent people lost their lives.
Gets the response hes hoping for.
Goes on GoT to show them how lacking in class and dignity the rs are.

His lack of self awareness is off the scale.
I honestly feel sorry for the people in his life.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:46:55 pm
According to Twitter their injury crisis is the biggest in the league by far, bless 'em.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:39:16 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 06:46:55 pm
According to Twitter their injury crisis is the biggest in the league by far, bless 'em.

Considering Ancelotti seems to love playing at 3 or 4 defensive midfielders, having most of them out injured should be a blessing in disguide - force him into changing some of his dogshit tactics.

Still looking at the team, apart from Calvert Lewin and Dacoure, they arent missing any other players who should be in their first 11 anyway.

So yeah, they can cry me a river.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:49:00 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:39:16 pm
Considering Ancelotti seems to love playing at 3 or 4 defensive midfielders, having most of them out injured should be a blessing in disguide - force him into changing some of his dogshit tactics.

Still looking at the team, apart from Calvert Lewin and Dacoure, they arent missing any other players who should be in their first 11 anyway.

So yeah, they can cry me a river.

Still have managed to put on 6 defenders
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm
Jesus Christ. 5 at the back, I'd be absolutely ashamed if a Liverpool manager ever tried that.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:02:54 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:39:16 pm
Considering Ancelotti seems to love playing at 3 or 4 defensive midfielders, having most of them out injured should be a blessing in disguide - force him into changing some of his dogshit tactics.

Still looking at the team, apart from Calvert Lewin and Dacoure, they arent missing any other players who should be in their first 11 anyway.

So yeah, they can cry me a river.
To be fair they only have like 4 players in total who should be in their first 11, so that's half the team gone.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:03:59 pm
Its miracle they even got 47 pts. apart from freak first 4 games they have been pathetic 90% of the games since
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:10:17 pm
They're fucking shite but that's probably because I put a few quid on them.

Richarlison has had zero shots,he will have 3 in the 2nd half just because I've got him for 4  :butt
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm
Another Ancelotti masterclass. 71 minutes to get a shot on target. Abysmal!

Still, when his tactic has basically been, "Cross it onto DCL's head and pray" then who can be surprised? Shame Brighton couldn't get a goal, but when Ev basically put 10 men behind the ball, it's to be expected.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm
Quote from: Kopout on Yesterday at 09:03:59 pm
Its miracle they even got 47 pts. apart from freak first 4 games they have been pathetic 90% of the games since

It'll be a travesty if they qualify for Europe.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm
Their captain Seamus Coleman asked did injuries hamper their form recently and his answer is "we don't want to harp on about injuries there's plenty of other teams doing that."

The supreme lack of class and abundance of small timedness of their supporters can't be a shock when their club captain is coming out with that shit. We truly live rent free in all their heads.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:23:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm
It'll be a travesty if they qualify for Europe.
they'll be lucky to finish in the top 10, they might sneak into the Europa Conference League qualifying round then get knocked out by Connah's Quay Nomads so not actually qualifying for actual Europe but I suspect they'll miss out all together.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:24:44 pm
Right now Richarlison is probably getting a photo with the Brighton lad who scored at Anfield earlier this season so he can post it on his Facebook account, or whatever, later in a feeble and desperate attempt try and win over the Everton fans and distract them from how shit he is to troll Liverpool.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:24:44 pm
Right now Richarlison is probably getting a photo with the Brighton lad who scored at Anfield earlier this season so he can post it on his Facebook account, or whatever, later in a feeble and desperate attempt try and win over the Everton fans and distract them from how shit he is to troll Liverpool.

AKA the tallest fullback in the world.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm
So how are we to blame for this?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm
Their captain Seamus Coleman asked did injuries hamper their form recently and his answer is "we don't want to harp on about injuries there's plenty of other teams doing that."

The supreme lack of class and abundance of small timedness of their supporters can't be a shock when their club captain is coming out with that shit. We truly live rent free in all their heads.


I wouldnt be surprised if hes mistaking pundits and the tabloid media harping on about injuries, rather than the actual club.

Its tough for players from smaller clubs to understand, as they dont get the concept of being continually talked about and asked about stuff like this in interviews and press conferences, and having to repsond.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:31:16 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm
So how are we to blame for this?

One word - Lallana.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm
Hang on where not allowed to use injuries as any sort of reason why we are not doing as well this season  ::)

We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:36:47 pm
Their injured players are a bunch of no-marks anyway, and easily replaced with the other no-marks in the squad theyve either spent a fortune on or have brought through the ranks.  Theres no drop off in quality when theyre all much of a muchness in the first place.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:41:01 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:36:47 pm
Their injured players are a bunch of no-marks anyway, and easily replaced with the other no-marks in the squad theyve either spent a fortune on or have brought through the ranks.  Theres no drop off in quality when theyre all much of a muchness in the first place.

Well Delph is never available and also a no mark but what's happened to Josh King?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:41:36 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm
Their captain Seamus Coleman asked did injuries hamper their form recently and his answer is "we don't want to harp on about injuries there's plenty of other teams doing that."

The supreme lack of class and abundance of small timedness of their supporters can't be a shock when their club captain is coming out with that shit. We truly live rent free in all their heads.

My bluenose mate cited injuries as the problem tonight and then deleted the message when Coleman came out with that

Carlo on big money. With this season being their best chance for top 4 (3rd place might not even get 70 points) will questions be asked?
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 10:41:36 pm
My bluenose mate cited injuries as the problem tonight and then deleted the message when Coleman came out with that

That's made my night hahahaha
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:22:18 pm
Gbamin out with another knee injury, not sure how serious. Absolutely rotten luck, that guy.

Out for the season, at least, according to Ancelotti. Difficult to see a way back for him now after already being out for 2 seasons with now 3 different injuries. Got to feel for him - probably Evertons most (or only) exciting signing in recent years.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
These are abysmal; their standard of football is atrocious.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:06:31 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 10:41:36 pm
My bluenose mate cited injuries as the problem tonight and then deleted the message when Coleman came out with that

Carlo on big money. With this season being their best chance for top 4 (3rd place might not even get 70 points) will questions be asked?

Ill be amazed if he lasts another year there.  Its clear hes only there for the money and to get his son a job anyway. And his awful football and general disinterest points to that.  But even if he was still a top coach these days, hed be on thin ice.

Their recruitment is all over the place as usual - doesnt seem who the manager is for that to be the case. He went for short term fixes in the most part, Dacoure maybe being the only one who has worked so far.

Its a well known fact that after Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and Man Utd, Everton are the next in line regards spending in recent seasons, so the return is woeful.

There is no method in their recruitment. Theyve made so few really good additions in the past few years.

And this season, considering the nightmare its been for Liverpool for a mutlitide of reasons this year, and how Arsenal are no longer a top 6 club, and how Spurs have their own struggles, and how Chelsea switched managers half way through, this was the perfect storm for them. To fail to challenge for top 4 at the business end of the season is a bad look for Ancelotti, and if they dont make Europe at all, hell be rightly judged harshly.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:08:36 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm
Jesus Christ. 5 at the back, I'd be absolutely ashamed if a Liverpool manager ever tried that.

Nothing inherently wrong with 5 at the back, if there is an attacking mindset then it becomes 3-5-2 most of the time instead anyway.

Obviously, with the bitters having declared that attacking play from a fullback is disgraceful rs behaviour, you wouldn't get that positive version of it.  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:41:01 pm
Well Delph is never available and also a no mark but what's happened to Josh King?

Nearly fully integrated, in other words, 'Evertonianised', described in the OED as a process where promising or established players go through the intestines of Everton and subsequently turn to Shite.

Scientifically there are far too many players who this has happened to for it to be anything other than proven
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:08:36 pm
Nothing inherently wrong with 5 at the back, if there is an attacking mindset then it becomes 3-5-2 most of the time instead anyway.

Obviously, with the bitters having declared that attacking play from a fullback is disgraceful rs behaviour, you wouldn't get that positive version of it.  ;D

Well, they got their clean sheet
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 06:46:55 pm
According to Twitter their injury crisis is the biggest in the league by far, bless 'em.
I love how they are all making a big point about how many injuries they've had but they are definitely not using it as an excuse for their bad form. They are just pointing it out . Definitely NOT moaning about it though
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:39:36 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm
Their captain Seamus Coleman asked did injuries hamper their form recently and his answer is "we don't want to harp on about injuries there's plenty of other teams doing that."

The supreme lack of class and abundance of small timedness of their supporters can't be a shock when their club captain is coming out with that shit. We truly live rent free in all their heads.
I dont mind Coleman at all. His interview to MNF after the game was a pretty honest assessment of Evertons season which is a rare insight from a captain. His comment about injuries was a bit tongue in cheek but I can let it slide with all the brilliant charity work hes done.

I think their Top 4 hopes are hanging by a very thin thread. Win or bust vs Spurs. Its a great game that for us, West Ham, Chelsea and Leicester as either both (if a draw) or one will definitely be out the running whatever the result.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:47:23 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:39:16 pm
Considering Ancelotti seems to love playing at 3 or 4 defensive midfielders, having most of them out injured should be a blessing in disguide - force him into changing some of his dogshit tactics.
I'm choosing to believe that this is not a typo but a clever reference to Carlo's inability to guide the to any kind of success
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:30:40 am
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on April 11, 2021, 11:30:57 am
It's got to be said, criticising a player for scoring a goal is a new one, even for the Ev.



In fact, if you score you can't be called a right back at the Ev,,, you're just right. Right backs do NOT score goals
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:32:05 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:47:23 pm
I'm choosing to believe that this is not a typo but a clever reference to Carlo's inability to guide the to any kind of success

Carlo's record, despite 3 transfer windows and being the club which has spent more, net, than all but 6 clubs in the world, is pretty average. His points per game is around 55% which is only marginally above Moyes record at Everton (51%) and that with no budget. Funnily enough, given the fuss at the time about bringing Moyes back and being delighted when they got Carlo instead, Everton were 1 place ahead of West Ham at that moment and now trailing them in the hunt for (more) European failure.

I can sense the out door for Carlo when the fans come back and fail to get behind their team. He's been sacked many time Carlo, there's a reason for that, still, he's no need of Universal Credit now I suspect.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:18:25 am
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 02:30:10 am
Yes, that famous Everton style of play. Everyone knows Ev have always played great football! Seriously, what are they on over there? The day they realise that they are like Burnley and Stoke, the better.



Of course, why would Everton want a progressive manager who has won a trophy this decade, has his team playing fun football and has a vision for his team?

"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:20:40 am
And this is their best season in decades, and they are still behind us!
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 06:04:15 am
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 11:33
I love how they are all making a big point about how many injuries they've had but they are definitely not using it as an excuse for their bad form. They are just pointing it out . Definitely NOT moaning about it though

Moaning without moaning.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29597 on: Today at 06:07:56 am »
Seriously there are so many clubs in this league who would've been in relegation trouble with the scale of injuries Liverpool have had.

Everton crying their eyes out over a few shit players being out for a week or two. Try having 8 or 9 players (4 or 5 of whom are genuinely world class) out on any given week for 5 months continuously you pricks.
