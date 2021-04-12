My bluenose mate cited injuries as the problem tonight and then deleted the message when Coleman came out with that



Carlo on big money. With this season being their best chance for top 4 (3rd place might not even get 70 points) will questions be asked?



Ill be amazed if he lasts another year there. Its clear hes only there for the money and to get his son a job anyway. And his awful football and general disinterest points to that. But even if he was still a top coach these days, hed be on thin ice.Their recruitment is all over the place as usual - doesnt seem who the manager is for that to be the case. He went for short term fixes in the most part, Dacoure maybe being the only one who has worked so far.Its a well known fact that after Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and Man Utd, Everton are the next in line regards spending in recent seasons, so the return is woeful.There is no method in their recruitment. Theyve made so few really good additions in the past few years.And this season, considering the nightmare its been for Liverpool for a mutlitide of reasons this year, and how Arsenal are no longer a top 6 club, and how Spurs have their own struggles, and how Chelsea switched managers half way through, this was the perfect storm for them. To fail to challenge for top 4 at the business end of the season is a bad look for Ancelotti, and if they dont make Europe at all, hell be rightly judged harshly.