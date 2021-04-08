They almost did, would have matched Villareal's run to the semi's but for Collina .
A while ago someone posted up a map showing how the bitters had demolished two rows of houses to make room to build Goodison.Don't suppose anyone has it and could repost if possible? My other laptop has gone to Error 21a heaven so I've lost the lot
Here you go, houses that went to extend the Park End
Not got the map, but this pic from 1965 is on the Echo website titled 'Houses to be demolished in Goodison Avenue in Walton, Liverpool to make room for a new stand at Goodison Park, home ground of Everton Football club. August 1965'https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/incoming/gallery/everton-goodison-park-7051684
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Do they even know what the Champions League is?
Thank you both very much
Judging by that photo, they not only demolished homes to redevelop the Park End, but also demolished a row of houses on Gwladys Street in order to go further back with redevelopment of the GS end too. Maybe the council was full of RS though, and they were forced to do it.
They did. When they bult the GS stand they bought up a load of houses and forced a soldier out of his home.
Hahahahahaha we genuinely live rent-free in this little scrote's head. Trying to force a rivalry and nobody on our side even acknowledging it. Embarrassing.
Let me guess, some blert is mouthing off about the Annie and or Main extensions and us knocking down houses? Chucked the Kemlyn in too I bet.
It's got to be said, criticising a player for scoring a goal is a new one, even for the Ev.
Trent is no Tony Hibbert
people like big dick nick.
Precisely. Trent might have a league winners, and a champions league winners, medal and got a Balon Dor nomination/few votes, but he hasnt got 0 goals in his career like Hibbert, and he never will.
heh 'Primary function of a right back'. No wonder Everton are stuck in the dark ages.
The primary function of an Everton full back is to catch the kids that are thrown on that side of the pitch.
By the way, its also hilarious that in a season where we have the worst run at home in our history we have still picked up 8 points more than Everton at home (played one game more) and still lost fewer home games than them.
I take it Hallam Blue is from County Road, Sheffield?
Is it a primary function of a football club to win trophies?
