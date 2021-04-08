« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,821
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29520 on: April 8, 2021, 02:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on April  8, 2021, 10:25:20 am
They almost did, would have matched Villareal's run to the semi's but for Collina  ;D.

Still gutted Villareal never won it that year to rub it in (or made the final at least with that penalty).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,395
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29521 on: April 8, 2021, 02:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April  8, 2021, 11:26:21 am
A while ago someone posted up a map showing how the bitters had demolished two rows of houses to make room to build Goodison.
Don't suppose anyone has it and could repost if possible?
My other laptop has gone to Error 21a heaven so I've lost the lot  :(

Here you go, houses that went to extend the Park End

Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,531
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29522 on: April 8, 2021, 02:50:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 02:37:07 pm
Here you go, houses that went to extend the Park End


Quote from: Redsnappa on April  8, 2021, 01:35:44 pm
Not got the map, but this pic from 1965 is on the Echo website titled 'Houses to be demolished in Goodison Avenue in Walton, Liverpool to make room for a new stand at Goodison Park, home ground of Everton Football club. August 1965'



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/incoming/gallery/everton-goodison-park-7051684
Thank you both very much  :thumbup :thumbup
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,928
  • Sound
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29523 on: April 8, 2021, 03:25:30 pm »
The Grand National festival is here..one to watch for the weekend..
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29524 on: April 8, 2021, 03:59:58 pm »
Quote from: JRed on April  8, 2021, 10:17:59 am
Do they even know what the Champions League is?

They would have, ifithadn'tabeenforthatfuckinredshitecollinathebaldtwat
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,395
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29525 on: April 8, 2021, 04:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April  8, 2021, 02:50:17 pm
Thank you both very much  :thumbup :thumbup

Let me guess, some blert is mouthing off about the Annie and or Main extensions and us knocking down houses? Chucked the Kemlyn in too I bet.
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,102
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29526 on: April 8, 2021, 06:20:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 02:37:07 pm
Here you go, houses that went to extend the Park End


Judging by that photo, they not only demolished homes to redevelop the Park End, but also demolished a row of houses on Gwladys Street in order to go further back with redevelopment of the GS end too.

Maybe the council was full of RS though, and they were forced to do it.  ::)
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29527 on: April 8, 2021, 06:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April  8, 2021, 06:20:13 pm
Judging by that photo, they not only demolished homes to redevelop the Park End, but also demolished a row of houses on Gwladys Street in order to go further back with redevelopment of the GS end too.

Maybe the council was full of RS though, and they were forced to do it.  ::)

They did. When they built the GS stand they bought up a load of houses and forced a soldier out of his home.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,102
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29528 on: April 8, 2021, 06:44:53 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on April  8, 2021, 06:32:05 pm
They did. When they bult the GS stand they bought up a load of houses and forced a soldier out of his home.

But that's RS behaviour.  ::)

Vandalising and filling in an historic dock that will be lost to the city forever, in order to build an IKEA flatpack stadium is also RS behaviour too.  :o
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,678
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29529 on: April 8, 2021, 07:08:41 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on April  7, 2021, 01:10:12 am




Hahahahahaha we genuinely live rent-free in this little scrote's head. Trying to force a rivalry and nobody on our side even acknowledging it. Embarrassing.

A bit late to the party but :lmao
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,395
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29530 on: April 8, 2021, 08:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April  8, 2021, 06:20:13 pm
Judging by that photo, they not only demolished homes to redevelop the Park End, but also demolished a row of houses on Gwladys Street in order to go further back with redevelopment of the GS end too.

Maybe the council was full of RS though, and they were forced to do it.  ::)

Good spot, never noticed that.
Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,531
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29531 on: April 8, 2021, 08:46:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 04:21:48 pm
Let me guess, some blert is mouthing off about the Annie and or Main extensions and us knocking down houses? Chucked the Kemlyn in too I bet.
Pretty much; I've been keeping my powder dry 'til I got some pic's  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,531
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29532 on: April 8, 2021, 08:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April  8, 2021, 06:20:13 pm
Judging by that photo, they not only demolished homes to redevelop the Park End, but also demolished a row of houses on Gwladys Street in order to go further back with redevelopment of the GS end too.

Maybe the council was full of RS though, and they were forced to do it.  ::)
Ha ha  ;D
Well spotted; can't wait for next week  :wellin
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,928
  • Sound
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29533 on: April 8, 2021, 09:08:59 pm »
 :D
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,531
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29534 on: April 8, 2021, 10:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on April  8, 2021, 09:08:59 pm
:D
Their last true hero; from a time when hair was short, and shorts were long  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29535 on: Today at 11:30:57 am »
It's got to be said, criticising a player for scoring a goal is a new one, even for the Ev.

"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,152
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29536 on: Today at 11:41:08 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 11:30:57 am
It's got to be said, criticising a player for scoring a goal is a new one, even for the Ev.


Trent is no Tony Hibbert
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,329
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29537 on: Today at 11:47:08 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:41:08 am
Trent is no Tony Hibbert

Exactly. Hes far from being our all time European appearance record holder like Hibbo is for them.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,329
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29538 on: Today at 11:48:46 am »
By the way, its also hilarious that in a season where we have the worst run at home in our history we have still picked up 8 points more than Everton at home (played one game more) and still lost fewer home games than them.
Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,776
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29539 on: Today at 12:11:43 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:41:08 am
Trent is no Tony Hibbert


Precisely.  Trent might have a league winners, and a champions league winners, medal and got a Balon Dor nomination/few votes, but he hasnt got 0 goals in his career like Hibbert, and he never will.
aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,152
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29540 on: Today at 12:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:11:43 pm

Precisely.  Trent might have a league winners, and a champions league winners, medal and got a Balon Dor nomination/few votes, but he hasnt got 0 goals in his career like Hibbert, and he never will.
Last time I looked, being nominated for Balon D'or isn't the primary function of a right back.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,678
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29541 on: Today at 12:17:38 pm »
heh 'Primary function of a right back'. No wonder Everton are stuck in the dark ages.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,801
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29542 on: Today at 01:35:40 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 11:30:57 am
It's got to be said, criticising a player for scoring a goal is a new one, even for the Ev.



I take it Hallam Blue is from County Road, Sheffield?
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,280
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29543 on: Today at 01:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:17:38 pm
heh 'Primary function of a right back'. No wonder Everton are stuck in the dark ages.

They are all in on Acelottis shitty old school football thats for sure  ;D

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,580
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29544 on: Today at 02:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:17:38 pm
heh 'Primary function of a right back'. No wonder Everton are stuck in the dark ages.

The primary function of an Everton full back is to catch the kids that are thrown on that side of the pitch.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,678
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29545 on: Today at 03:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:42:29 pm
The primary function of an Everton full back is to catch the kids that are thrown on that side of the pitch.

:D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,775
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29546 on: Today at 04:02:45 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:48:46 am
By the way, its also hilarious that in a season where we have the worst run at home in our history we have still picked up 8 points more than Everton at home (played one game more) and still lost fewer home games than them.
Not to mention the goals conceded column (considering some rawkites have been in with a shout of getting a game at CB)
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,018
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29547 on: Today at 06:28:42 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:35:40 pm
I take it Hallam Blue is from County Road, Sheffield?

Wool
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,821
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29548 on: Today at 06:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:17:38 pm
heh 'Primary function of a right back'. No wonder Everton are stuck in the dark ages.

Tony Hibbert
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,619
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29549 on: Today at 09:00:14 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 11:30:57 am
It's got to be said, criticising a player for scoring a goal is a new one, even for the Ev.


Not a primary function of the position goals dont count. Very much like pace goals dont count.
Internet terrorist

JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29550 on: Today at 09:08:31 pm »
Is it a primary function of a football club to win trophies?
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,122
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29551 on: Today at 09:18:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:08:31 pm
Is it a primary function of a football club to win trophies?

Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Wingman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29552 on: Today at 10:14:18 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:08:31 pm
Is it a primary function of a football club to win trophies?

and entertain? Their own fans that is, not us
