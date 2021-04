Our same players were all too happy to hug and converse with them after the game at Anfield even though they completely decimated our season as well, rubbed me the wrong way that.



I suppose it ultimately is a job to them, and we can't really expect them to buy into the rivalry we have, especially if they're colleagues on national teams. Goalkeepers will always have a shared sense of solidarity as well I suppose, seeing as it's a very lonely job and they often get the blame for poor games.Having said that, Richarlison seems to be trying to force a rivalry and I doubt any of ours will rise to his bait. He's embarrassing himself.