Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29320 on: Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm »
Hes the dove from above.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29321 on: Today at 12:06:50 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 09:14:17 am
I'd really rather he didn't.  Continue doing our business in a footballing sense and bettering them the right way.

Don't mind seeing our players play hard within the rules, and there have definitely been occasions over the years that I feel squad-solidarity could/should have manifested in a slightly more aggressive manner, but I'd be disappointed seeing our players put in challenges that pretty much asked for punishment from the officials & I'd be ashamed to see any of them attempting to deliberately inflict serious injury on an opposition player.

We can better them at the game we're already playing - we don't need to stoop.

We play to the rules, mate. The Klopp way.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29322 on: Today at 04:26:06 am »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm
Hes the dove from above.

Long-distance Clara from Pigeon Street you mean.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29323 on: Today at 07:51:18 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:06:50 am
We play to the rules, mate. The Klopp way.

I would like to see our players dish out retribution every now and again, like ST John, Smith, Dalglish, Souey used to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29324 on: Today at 08:46:10 am »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29325 on: Today at 09:53:49 am »
Haha....seen a dispute had broken out over who foots for the bill for extra safety precautions for fans at BMD on match day. Apparently due to the close proximity of one of the stands (the one behind the goal and closest to the river, the big single tier one) it breaks some old sea faring law about the amount of people allowed on land in one specific area, close to a body of water as big as The Mersey (a law no doubt passed by a red shite about 500 year ago!)

To accommodate such numbers (if the stand is ever full in the first place!) EFC have to either reduce the size of that Stand by a whopping 50% or pay the bill for safety sea patrols, provided by the Merseyside MRU (Marine Rescue Unit) in case an emergency evacuation occurred (or presumably if they are getting hammered and loads of fans en masse piss off early!) This is because there is not sufficient thoroughfare to guarantee a safe and swift exit on the other sides of the stadium.

Bet the main objection from fans will be about getting rescued in a red boat! I can just imagine it...'fuck off lad, not gettinin in dat, rather fuckin drown'

'Fuckin hell...they are 3 nil down, here we go again'



Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29326 on: Today at 09:59:38 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:53:49 am
Haha....seen a dispute had broken out over who foots for the bill for extra safety precautions for fans at BMD on match day. Apparently due to the close proximity of one of the stands (the one behind the goal and closest to the river, the big single tier one) it breaks some old sea faring law about the amount of people allowed on land in one specific area, close to a body of water as big as The Mersey (a law no doubt passed by a red shite about 500 year ago!)

To accommodate such numbers (if the stand is ever full in the first place!) EFC have to either reduce the size of that Stand by a whopping 50% or pay the bill for safety sea patrols, provided by the Merseyside MRU (Marine Rescue Unit) in case an emergency evacuation occurred (or presumably if they are getting hammered and loads of fans en masse piss off early!) This is because there is not sufficient thoroughfare to guarantee a safe and swift exit on the other sides of the stadium.

Bet the main objection from fans will be about getting rescued in a red boat! I can just imagine it...'fuck off lad, not gettinin in dat, rather fuckin drown'

'Fuckin hell...they are 3 nil down, here we go again'





:lmao
