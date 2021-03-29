« previous next »
Quote from: kopite77 on March 29, 2021, 10:28:45 am
What are they going to call the new stadium, Atlantis Park?!😂😂

They can take lessons from Singapore.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Quote from: mikeb58 on March 29, 2021, 09:13:52 am
There was actually a report on this about 4 years ago, it actually suggested their new stadium could be under water 88 years into their 200 year lease at the then current rate of climate change.

Don't remember the full details or credibility of the report, but it wasn't a piss take.


All part of a grand plan for them to switch sports to escape our shadow

"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'" 
Isaac Asimov

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:46:56 am

All part of a grand plan for them to switch sports to escape our shadow


Armbands will have to be compulsory for toddlers attending with bluenose dad's.
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:46:56 am

All part of a grand plan for them to switch sports to escape our shadow


bit too much red in that picture.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:06:33 am
Armbands will have to be compulsory for toddlers attending with bluenose dad's.

Torpedo children.
Children only allowed in the ground at the shallow end.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

https://mobile.twitter.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1376950132067999751?s=21

Pigeons are flying rats..this one just cries,dives.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1376950132067999751?s=21

Pigeons are flying rats..this one just cries,dives.
I liked that nobody asked him about Thiago, yet he still felt the urge to bring up the time he ignored him on Instagram.

And I know he meant pigeon as a peace offer, but I like to think it's his nickname and he talks in third person. Like he comes home and goes "Yo The Pigeon is hungry, what's for dinner?" or something.
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1376950132067999751?s=21

Pigeons are flying rats..this one just cries,dives.

I have no idea what any of that means.

Theres something seriously wrong with Richarlison.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:15:47 pm
I have no idea what any of that means.

Theres something seriously wrong with Richarlison.

Surely the translation is wrong, in know Paloma in Spanish is pigeon and Paloma blanca is dove so maybe it's like that? Dove/peace?

Maybe I'm giving the cheating prick too much credit...

edit: just checked and pombo/a is pigeon and dove in Portuguese
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1376950132067999751?s=21

Pigeons are flying rats..this one just cries,dives.

I just made the big error of reading some comments. Some clown who I assume can vote and drive, saying how it was Virgil who went in to injure Pickford. I fucking despair for this world
Mad the way a bad challenge appears to be the best thing hes done in his career to date for himself and their fans.

Did he really refer to himself in the third person as, the pigeon?! :D
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Yesterday at 10:48:39 pm
Mad the way a bad challenge appears to be the best thing hes done in his career to date for himself and their fans.

Did he really refer to himself in the third person as, the pigeon?! :D

They'll probably replace the cuckoo clock with a picture of the "tackle".
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

So he is saying he deleted his tweet/instagram post or whatever it was, cos Thiago didnt reply to him?

:lmao

Hes such a big baby.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm
So he is saying he deleted his tweet/instagram post or whatever it was, cos Thiago didnt reply to him?

:lmao

Hes such a big baby.
Poor Richielar.

Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 09:42:33 pm
I just made the big error of reading some comments. Some clown who I assume can vote and drive, saying how it was Virgil who went in to injure Pickford. I fucking despair for this world

I've heard that one numerous times. Apparently, Virgil tried to do Pickers, but crocked himself in the process.

You really couldn't make it up... but they just did.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Richarlison's a horrible little scruff, he's lucky Virg wasn't on the pitch because he'd have absolutely bodied him. Hopefully Thiago sees this little scrote basically bragging and absolutely two-foots him in the next derby. Proper leg breaker. Do some damage. It's about time we got revenge for the years they've spent injuring our players and derailing our seasons.

Richarlison should be amazed Thiago even dignified looking at his 'apology' message. Not that it was a real one - if it was, he'd have done it in person or at least phoned him, not just an Instagram DM. It wasn't just a tackle going for the ball that went wrong - a freak accident - it was a proper, deliberate and cynical foul. He could have ended Thiago's season, or even his career. The fact he's seemingly proud of that shows just what a perfect fit he is for that vile, scummy club.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

It's not like Richiela couldn't get a message to Thiago through Bobby, Fab, or Alisson.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Yesterday at 10:48:39 pm

Did he really refer to himself in the third person as, the pigeon?! :D
yeh, he always talks about himself in the bird person...
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Bit of a coop when Dunc got him back to his place, dance for Dunc!

Support the team,Trust & Believe.

this is an interesting animation showing cumulative goals from the year dot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-GaS39Kn6Mg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-GaS39Kn6Mg</a>
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 01:18:59 am
Richarlison's a horrible little scruff, he's lucky Virg wasn't on the pitch because he'd have absolutely bodied him. Hopefully Thiago sees this little scrote basically bragging and absolutely two-foots him in the next derby. Proper leg breaker. Do some damage. It's about time we got revenge for the years they've spent injuring our players and derailing our seasons.

Richarlison should be amazed Thiago even dignified looking at his 'apology' message. Not that it was a real one - if it was, he'd have done it in person or at least phoned him, not just an Instagram DM. It wasn't just a tackle going for the ball that went wrong - a freak accident - it was a proper, deliberate and cynical foul. He could have ended Thiago's season, or even his career. The fact he's seemingly proud of that shows just what a perfect fit he is for that vile, scummy club.

I'd really rather he didn't.  Continue doing our business in a footballing sense and bettering them the right way.

Don't mind seeing our players play hard within the rules, and there have definitely been occasions over the years that I feel squad-solidarity could/should have manifested in a slightly more aggressive manner, but I'd be disappointed seeing our players put in challenges that pretty much asked for punishment from the officials & I'd be ashamed to see any of them attempting to deliberately inflict serious injury on an opposition player.

We can better them at the game we're already playing - we don't need to stoop.
Quote from: kavah on Today at 08:48:57 am
this is an interesting animation showing cumulative goals from the year dot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-GaS39Kn6Mg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-GaS39Kn6Mg</a>
The must hate Villa; without them they'd have been first to 100 goals, first to 1500 and first to 2000. We know how they like their 'firsts' listings

As it is we're coming to get them; almost caught up despite the relative ages of the clubs
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
