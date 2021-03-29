Richarlison's a horrible little scruff, he's lucky Virg wasn't on the pitch because he'd have absolutely bodied him. Hopefully Thiago sees this little scrote basically bragging and absolutely two-foots him in the next derby. Proper leg breaker. Do some damage. It's about time we got revenge for the years they've spent injuring our players and derailing our seasons.



Richarlison should be amazed Thiago even dignified looking at his 'apology' message. Not that it was a real one - if it was, he'd have done it in person or at least phoned him, not just an Instagram DM. It wasn't just a tackle going for the ball that went wrong - a freak accident - it was a proper, deliberate and cynical foul. He could have ended Thiago's season, or even his career. The fact he's seemingly proud of that shows just what a perfect fit he is for that vile, scummy club.