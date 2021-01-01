I didn't know Goodison was listed, that was a stupid thing to do. But as you say, the Stadium has had it, it's beyond repair and as I've said on here before, on passing I've seen tons of rain pissing through the roof, and close up you can see the layers of blue syrupy paint plastered over ancient brick work in a desperate bid to tart it up.



Everton only have themselves to blame, loads more clubs faced difficult Stadium decisions post Hillsborough and most dealt with them. Everton threw up a cheap Park Rd stand, then stood still. They are fucked if the new stadium doesn't go ahead, but equally worrying for them, they could be fucked if it does.



They've been messing things up stadium wise since the 19th century. They rented Anfield, and not built and owned it like their ignorant fans seem to think. They couldn't keep up with the rent so had to leave.They built Goodison but then rested on their laurels and neglected it to the point were the decay was irreparable. Despite being skint they then embarked on a number of unrealistic pipedreams, selling their ever gullible fans glossy pictures of Kings Dock, Kirkby, Walton Hall Park and now BMD.At a time of global pandemic and the recession that will bring, and despite being in horrendous debt and having incredibly poor income streams, they are somehow willing and able to go ahead with a project that will cost them a minimum of £500m. A project that will see them again land-locked in an area that's a nightmare to enter and exit.If they ever do get it built they will have a millstone around their necks for many years to come. They seem to be a club hellbent on continually shooting itself in the foot.As you said though; they are screwed if BMD goes ahead, and screwed if it doesn't. Their endless mismanagement, dithering and day dreaming has seen them Paint themselves into a very awkward corner indeed.Everton, aren't they...