FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

JRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29200 on: Today at 09:36:02 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:30:57 am
Been laughing at this Irish Everton fan on Twitter who's been claiming having a brand new stadium is better than winning trophies. :lmao Calls us trophy nonces. :lmao

https://twitter.com/Mickmcefc1/status/1375841291607629829
To be fair they have been watching football in a cow shed so booing their team in the luxury of a new stadium will make them feel like winners.
AndyMuller

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29201 on: Today at 10:10:38 am
It will be good for that part of the city but it will signal the end of an already diminished County Road.
Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29202 on: Today at 10:18:10 am
mikeb58

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29203 on: Today at 10:34:00 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:10:38 am
It will be good for that part of the city but it will signal the end of an already diminished County Road.

True this and very sad too, I love going up and down there to do a bit of shopping. The Covid has already taken its toll on the area, if Everton move out, many shops won't survive. Match day revenue is the lifeblood of many of these smaller independent shops/pubs. It's a tough balance to strike, but in my opinion I would prefer areas like County Rd to prosper.
JRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29204 on: Today at 10:54:47 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 10:34:00 am
True this and very sad too, I love going up and down there to do a bit of shopping. The Covid has already taken its toll on the area, if Everton move out, many shops won't survive. Match day revenue is the lifeblood of many of these smaller independent shops. It's a tough balance to strike, but in my opionion I would prefer areas like County Rd to prosper.
Peoples club tho arent they? Why would the Peoples club want to destroy their local community by moving out of the area?
Lad

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29205 on: Today at 10:59:29 am
Probably a dozen pubs in the area such as the Red Brick that will not survive without match day takings.
Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29206 on: Today at 11:11:08 am
Quote from: Lad on Today at 10:59:29 am
Probably a dozen pubs in the area such as the Red Brick that will not survive without match day takings.

Maybe if & when they do finally move we'll see The Red Brick reinstated.
Was a regular haunt of mine back in the day..it lost its soul when they got shut the fireplace.
The Elm Tree has already gone..lost quite a few customers when they showed their colours there.
mikeb58

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29207 on: Today at 11:22:13 am
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 11:11:08 am

The Elm Tree has already gone..lost quite a few customers when they showed their colours there.

Any idea what's replacing it, can't see much appeal of a small plot of land with a 24 hour filling station as neighbours.



Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29208 on: Today at 11:34:57 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 11:22:13 am
Any idea what's replacing it, can't see much appeal of a small plot of land with a 24 hour filling station as neighbours.

Last I heard was KFC wanted it but that got rejected, I was told that the land the Elm Tree sits on was sold to property developers, same as the land where the Methodist Church was on Orwell road & the land by the Pitz footy pitches..same with the land that was originally a school at the bottom of Roxburgh st.
Whether all that is in this investigation I'm sure we'll find out soon eh..
The Westminster last I heard is being turned into some sort of B&B/reception centre..not 100% on that tho.
mikeb58

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29209 on: Today at 11:39:59 am
Cheers, I am always interested in new developments in my area. I recently lived in Westminster Rd, just moved to Arkles Rd now.
koptommy93

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29210 on: Today at 11:56:48 am
Understand them being excited but that ground looks dull as dishwater to me.
kezzy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29211 on: Today at 12:15:28 pm
Ill believe it when I see it when the make believe stadium gets built.  First it was Walton hall park, then Kirkby, then the wasteland between Scottie road and Greatie which is now a Sainsburys and KFC and now Bramley Moore dock.  Been saying the same thing since the early 90s and its never happened.  You can find articles from the echo from the early 90s on google about their attempts at building a make believe stadium.  Heard it all before and will still be hearing it in many years to come.   

Where do they get the 500 million from to build it when they are already massively in debt, and even that estimate is probably way off it would cost a lot more than that.  I got the photo of kenwright turning to Moshi La and saying get the echo on the phone and lets announce the new stadium, after the City defeat last weekend and hey presto a few days later some news about the stadium gets announced.  Youve got to give them their due, theyre consistent. 
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29212 on: Today at 12:22:28 pm
Did they make sure the capacity is 1 seat more than Anfield?
ToneLa

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29213 on: Today at 12:34:43 pm
I don't know why they even bother. I doubt they can fill it but it just seems like a folly. They're bang-average PL mediocrity, just doing enough to survive - what a morbid fucking existence, no dreams, the sort of mid-table arrogance that betrays real, permanent weaknesses. If it wasn't for their red neighbours they'd be as notable as Swansea. They need our shadow to survive. Our derby is the only time they exist. If they can't do it with Ancelotti - and it looks like they won't - they can't do it with anyone. They're a pitiable club, and this stadium is just a pitiable waste of time and resources. I could see then genuinely coming to rue the day.
Gaz75

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29214 on: Today at 01:01:44 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:22:28 pm
Did they make sure the capacity is 1 seat more than Anfield?
of course they will, also they will have a dedicated child throwing section, something we will never have.
Kekule

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29215 on: Today at 01:06:01 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:30:57 am
Been laughing at this Irish Everton fan on Twitter who's been claiming having a brand new stadium is better than winning trophies. :lmao Calls us trophy nonces. :lmao

https://twitter.com/Mickmcefc1/status/1375841291607629829

He thinks trophies are for nonces, but is happy Everton are moving stadium in order to try and win trophies.

Interesting...
BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29216 on: Today at 01:08:10 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:34:43 pm
I don't know why they even bother. I doubt they can fill it but it just seems like a folly. They're bang-average PL mediocrity, just doing enough to survive - what a morbid fucking existence, no dreams, the sort of mid-table arrogance that betrays real, permanent weaknesses. If it wasn't for their red neighbours they'd be as notable as Swansea. They need our shadow to survive. Our derby is the only time they exist. If they can't do it with Ancelotti - and it looks like they won't - they can't do it with anyone. They're a pitiable club, and this stadium is just a pitiable waste of time and resources. I could see then genuinely coming to rue the day.

Basically, they let Goodison get so decrepit and run-down for years that there's no way they can renovate it to the standard it needs to be. Plus, some clever person at Everton let it get listed, so they'd never get permission to demolish a stand to build a new modern one. IIRC for about 10 years every year it's been touch and go whether they'd get a safety certificate to host games. Goodison basically hasn't been renovated since they demolished the standing Park End in 94. Even then they couldn't afford it themselves and had to get a grant off the Football Trust.

What's especially funny is this design is 52,000 and can be expanded to 62,000, and that's it. They're building it on a site even more limited by space than where they are now, and the design doesn't really allow for easy expansions. Anfield is going up to 62,000 with the next expansion, and it can easily reach over 70,000 with minor additions like filling in the corners. I even think we'll see an expanded Kop (by rerouting Walton Breck Rd) before the decade's over. BMD will struggle to ever surpass 62,000 (not that they'd fill that anyway!)
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29217 on: Today at 01:09:19 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:30:57 am
Been laughing at this Irish Everton fan on Twitter who's been claiming having a brand new stadium is better than winning trophies. :lmao Calls us trophy nonces. :lmao

https://twitter.com/Mickmcefc1/status/1375841291607629829

Has someone pointed out to him that they don't actually have a new stadium yet?
mikeb58

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29218 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 01:08:10 pm
Basically, they let Goodison get so decrepit and run-down for years that there's no way they can renovate it to the standard it needs to be. Plus, some clever person at Everton let it get listed, so they'd never get permission to demolish a stand to build a new modern one. IIRC for about 10 years every year it's been touch and go whether they'd get a safety certificate to host games. Goodison basically hasn't been renovated since they demolished the standing Park End in 94. Even then they couldn't afford it themselves and had to get a grant off the Football Trust.

I didn't know Goodison was listed, that was a stupid thing to do. But as you say, the Stadium has had it, it's beyond repair and as I've said on here before, on passing I've seen tons of rain pissing through the roof, and close up you can see the layers of blue syrupy paint plastered over ancient brick work in a desperate bid to tart it up.

Everton only have themselves to blame, loads more clubs faced difficult Stadium decisions post Hillsborough and most dealt with them. Everton threw up a cheap Park Rd stand, then stood still. They are fucked if the new stadium doesn't go ahead, but equally worrying for them, they could be fucked if it does.


Gaz75

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29219 on: Today at 01:30:48 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:09:19 pm
Has someone pointed out to him that they don't actually have a new stadium yet?
judging by his tweet it would be a waste of time.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29220 on: Today at 01:59:08 pm
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:01:44 pm
of course they will, also they will have a dedicated child throwing section, something we will never have.

They should reinstate a boys pen and they have a ready made supply of ammunition
Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29221 on: Today at 02:14:00 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 01:08:10 pm
Basically, they let Goodison get so decrepit and run-down for years that there's no way they can renovate it to the standard it needs to be. Plus, some clever person at Everton let it get listed, so they'd never get permission to demolish a stand to build a new modern one. IIRC for about 10 years every year it's been touch and go whether they'd get a safety certificate to host games. Goodison basically hasn't been renovated since they demolished the standing Park End in 94. Even then they couldn't afford it themselves and had to get a grant off the Football Trust.

You sure its listed?

Quote
What's especially funny is this design is 52,000 and can be expanded to 62,000, and that's it. They're building it on a site even more limited by space than where they are now, and the design doesn't really allow for easy expansions. Anfield is going up to 62,000 with the next expansion, and it can easily reach over 70,000 with minor additions like filling in the corners. I even think we'll see an expanded Kop (by rerouting Walton Breck Rd) before the decade's over. BMD will struggle to ever surpass 62,000 (not that they'd fill that anyway!)

Cant see WBR being rerouted. Now would be the time to do it and it doesnt look like it is.

As for the corners, not very easy either given the roof structures and differences in the stands.
rob1966

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29222 on: Today at 02:18:24 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:10:38 am
It will be good for that part of the city but it will signal the end of an already diminished County Road.

What's down there though that will benefit? Regent Road and Derby Road are nothing but businesses. My mate worked in an engineers 30 years ago before it closed and we used to drink in the Sandon Lion, there is no way the bitters will go in there, is there any other pubs?. It'll just be a load of fast food trailers parking up, like I see outside OT every game. I lived on St Hilda street as a baby and my Nan and 3 of my aunties all stayed in the area, they all live between County Road and City Road and like you say there are all the chippies, cafes, shops that will take the hit. The new place will just be a turn up, walk in, boo, walk out experience. The bitters are going to go down the Boo Blue Bar, Blue Cafe, Peoples Pies route aren't they and try and get as many as possible to spend their money in club ran food and drink outlets, bit like us and the street food.
rob1966

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29223 on: Today at 02:20:40 pm
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29224 on: Today at 02:25:23 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 01:23:19 pm
I didn't know Goodison was listed, that was a stupid thing to do. But as you say, the Stadium has had it, it's beyond repair and as I've said on here before, on passing I've seen tons of rain pissing through the roof, and close up you can see the layers of blue syrupy paint plastered over ancient brick work in a desperate bid to tart it up.

Everton only have themselves to blame, loads more clubs faced difficult Stadium decisions post Hillsborough and most dealt with them. Everton threw up a cheap Park Rd stand, then stood still. They are fucked if the new stadium doesn't go ahead, but equally worrying for them, they could be fucked if it does.
They've been messing things up stadium wise since the 19th century. They rented Anfield, and not  built and owned it like their ignorant fans seem to think. They couldn't keep up with the rent so had to leave.

They built Goodison but then rested on their laurels and neglected it to the point were the decay was irreparable. Despite being skint they then embarked on a number of unrealistic pipedreams, selling their ever gullible fans glossy pictures of Kings Dock, Kirkby, Walton Hall Park and now BMD.

At a time of global pandemic and the recession that will bring, and despite being in horrendous debt and having incredibly poor income streams, they are somehow willing and able to go ahead with a project that will cost them a minimum of £500m. A project that will see them again land-locked in an area that's a nightmare to enter and exit.

If they ever do get it built they will have a millstone around their necks for many years to come. They seem to be a club hellbent on continually shooting itself in the foot.

As you said though; they are screwed if BMD goes ahead, and screwed if it doesn't. Their endless mismanagement, dithering and day dreaming has seen them Paint themselves into a very awkward corner indeed.

Everton, aren't they...
BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #29225 on: Today at 02:26:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:20:40 pm
Its the other way around, it was granted immunity in March 2019 for 5 years

https://historicengland.org.uk/listing/the-list/list-entry/1462465#:~:text=Goodison%20Park%20%2D%20Everton%20FC%20Football%20Ground,-Overview&text=A%20Certificate%20of%20Immunity%20was,the%20period%20set%20out%20below.

Ah right, I know there was some talk about it at the time and whether it was listed or not. Didn't know about the Immunity Certificate.
