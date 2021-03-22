I read a comment from an Evertonian following the news that planning permission had been granted on the stadium something along the lines of (paraphrasing) at least there are no links to slavery so shouldnt be a problem getting the building work started quickly.



It was obviously meant in jest. Whether or not there are links to slavery will make no difference to the build. Lets face it Liverpool was at the heart of the slave trade and the city was built on the profits. By todays standards that is a mark of shame but it is what it is and other than tearing down the city and starting again, we cant change the past.



They will be alright as long as, given the current sensitivities to such things, there are no plans to name the stadium the Bramley-Moore because John Bramley-Moore was indeed a slave owner and if that wasnt enough, he later became a Conservative MP!