That was Holgate I think.
It was the sort of cowardly shit that Fergusons hard man image was forged with though. Ferguson never picked on a player over 6ft, anyone that was seen as their teams enforcer or anyone who was expecting it. Always targeted people who they were several inches smaller than him, or players who had their back turned. Usually both.
Duncan Ferguson being some kind of hard man is one of the biggest myths in football. Souness was a hard man - can you imagine 'Big Dunc' planting the Galatasaray flag in front of 20,000 screaming, angry Fenerbahce fans, almost causing a riot? I can't.
Ferguson was just a bully - he wasn't a technically gifted player like Souness, he just picked on people smaller than him. Shearer sparked out Ferguson when they were at Newcastle, and plenty stood up to him. Sami Hyypia absolutely had the measure of him as well. Van Dijk would break him in two, even Robbo would.
Don't even get me started on Holgate. Horrible little scruff who could've caused serious injury to Bobby, and when Bobby fought back, accused him of racism. Y'know, despite Bobby being mixed-race himself and Liverpool being one of the most ethnically diverse clubs in the league.