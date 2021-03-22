« previous next »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March 22, 2021, 01:08:56 am
I suspect the whole operation at Everton is about laundering money. Taking large amounts of foreign cash and making it vanish. Literally, spending it on shite for no return.

That might, sadly, be close to the truth. Starting to feel that way, anyway.
Quote from: Medellin on March 22, 2021, 04:02:20 pm
Back on topic..
The player thought about telling Dunc that his number is in fact 17, not 19, but then thought better of it and got the tippex out...

Also evidence as to why he's called Big Dunc
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 22, 2021, 11:14:39 pm
The player thought about telling Dunc that his number is in fact 17, not 19, but then thought better of it and got the tippex out...

Also evidence as to why he's called Big Dunc
You missed the e from the end of his name.
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 06:49:15 am
You missed the e from the end of his name.
I'm not going to say it to him!  :o

 ;D
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:58:26 am
I'm not going to say it to him!  :o

 ;D
Me neither  ;D
I heard the commentators the other night going on about what a huge impact Duncan Ferguson is having on Calvert-Lewin. Like it's nothing to do with Ancelotti's tactics and influence, it's to do with the fella who once scored 11 goals in a season and looked angry.
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:42:33 pm
I heard the commentators the other night going on about what a huge impact Duncan Ferguson is having on Calvert-Lewin. Like it's nothing to do with Ancelotti's tactics and influence, it's to do with the fella who once scored 11 goals in a season and looked angry.
Really? I dont recall seeing Calvert-Lewin punching somebody on the pitch?
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:44:31 pm
Really? I dont recall seeing Calvert-Lewin punching somebody on the pitch?

He did kick Trent in the back of the head. Luckily some fine officiating made sure he got a penalty for it though.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:44:31 pm
Really? I dont recall seeing Calvert-Lewin punching somebody on the pitch?
Or head butting someone in the chippy! ;D
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:44:31 pm
Really? I dont recall seeing Calvert-Lewin punching somebody on the pitch?

What's he like in a taxi rank though?
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2021, 03:41:38 pm
Nil Status No Optimism

I always assumed that was what it meant, its definitely accurate
I read a comment from an Evertonian following the news that planning permission had been granted on the stadium something along the lines of (paraphrasing) at least there are no links to slavery so shouldnt be a problem getting the building work started quickly. 

It was obviously meant in jest. Whether or not there are links to slavery will make no difference to the build. Lets face it Liverpool was at the heart of the slave trade and the city was built on the profits. By todays standards that is a mark of shame but it is what it is and other than tearing down the city and starting again, we cant change the past. 

They will be alright as long as, given the current sensitivities to such things, there are no plans to name the stadium the Bramley-Moore because John Bramley-Moore was indeed a slave owner and if that wasnt enough, he later became a Conservative MP!
Wasn't Calvert-Lewin the c*nt who shove Firmino into the crowd? Thank god he wasn't shoved into the Everton section, would've had so many kids thrown into his head.
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 01:57:32 pm
Wasn't Calvert-Lewin the c*nt who shove Firmino into the crowd? Thank god he wasn't shoved into the Everton section, would've had so many kids thrown into his head.

That was Holgate I think.

It was the sort of cowardly shit that Fergusons hard man image was forged with though.  Ferguson never picked on a player over 6ft, anyone that was seen as their teams enforcer or anyone who was expecting it.  Always targeted people who they were several inches smaller than him, or players who had their back turned. Usually both.
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 02:03:58 pm
That was Holgate I think.

It was the sort of cowardly shit that Fergusons hard man image was forged with though.  Ferguson never picked on a player over 6ft, was seen as their teams enforcer or anyone who was expecting it.  Always targeted people who they were several inches smaller than him, or players who had their back turned.

Simply put, he was a bully
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 02:03:58 pm
That was Holgate I think.

It was the sort of cowardly shit that Fergusons hard man image was forged with though.  Ferguson never picked on a player over 6ft, was seen as their teams enforcer or anyone who was expecting it.  Always targeted people who they were several inches smaller than him, or players who had their back turned.

It's already sold naming rights.

The Angry Bird Cage
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 01:42:05 pm
I always assumed that was what it meant, its definitely accurate
I'm sure you were not alone in thinking that; it's PR 101 to not choose a slogan or motto or tag-line that people can easily mistake for, or change to, something hilarious or uncomplimentary. And yet that's just what they did.

Everton that...
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 02:03:58 pm
That was Holgate I think.

It was the sort of cowardly shit that Fergusons hard man image was forged with though.  Ferguson never picked on a player over 6ft, anyone that was seen as their teams enforcer or anyone who was expecting it.  Always targeted people who they were several inches smaller than him, or players who had their back turned. Usually both.

Duncan Ferguson being some kind of hard man is one of the biggest myths in football. Souness was a hard man - can you imagine 'Big Dunc' planting the Galatasaray flag in front of 20,000 screaming, angry Fenerbahce fans, almost causing a riot? I can't.

Ferguson was just a bully - he wasn't a technically gifted player like Souness, he just picked on people smaller than him. Shearer sparked out Ferguson when they were at Newcastle, and plenty stood up to him. Sami Hyypia absolutely had the measure of him as well. Van Dijk would break him in two, even Robbo would.

Don't even get me started on Holgate. Horrible little scruff who could've caused serious injury to Bobby, and when Bobby fought back, accused him of racism. Y'know, despite Bobby being mixed-race himself and Liverpool being one of the most ethnically diverse clubs in the league.
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 02:03:58 pm
That was Holgate I think.

It was the sort of cowardly shit that Fergusons hard man image was forged with though.  Ferguson never picked on a player over 6ft, anyone that was seen as their teams enforcer or anyone who was expecting it.  Always targeted people who they were several inches smaller than him, or players who had their back turned. Usually both.

Like I was alluding to earlier, he assaulted a guy with crutches at a taxi rank when he was still with Rangers. Think it happened in Kirkintilloch. Can't remember if he got charged with that one or not.
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 02:26:27 pm
Duncan Ferguson being some kind of hard man is one of the biggest myths in football. Souness was a hard man - can you imagine 'Big Dunc' planting the Galatasaray flag in front of 20,000 screaming, angry Fenerbahce fans, almost causing a riot? I can't.

Ferguson was just a bully - he wasn't a technically gifted player like Souness, he just picked on people smaller than him. Shearer sparked out Ferguson when they were at Newcastle, and plenty stood up to him. Sami Hyypia absolutely had the measure of him as well. Van Dijk would break him in two, even Robbo would.

Don't even get me started on Holgate. Horrible little scruff who could've caused serious injury to Bobby, and when Bobby fought back, accused him of racism. Y'know, despite Bobby being mixed-race himself and Liverpool being one of the most ethnically diverse clubs in the league.
Loved it when Hyypia would just take a step back as Ferguson was trying to back in and win the foul. Ferguson would be trying to back into someone no longer there and Hyppia would be looking at the ref and laughing.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:20:03 pm
Loved it when Hyypia would just take a step back as Ferguson was trying to back in and win the foul. Ferguson would be trying to back into someone no longer there and Hyppia would be looking at the ref and laughing.

Hahahaha he was brilliant at that. He had the measure of almost every player he came up against, usually he just let them embarrass themselves. Hendo did similar the other week when Harry Kane tried to do his usual thing of backing into players, and Hendo just moved out of his way and he ended up injuring himself hahaha
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:42:33 pm
I heard the commentators the other night going on about what a huge impact Duncan Ferguson is having on Calvert-Lewin. Like it's nothing to do with Ancelotti's tactics and influence, it's to do with the fella who once scored 11 goals in a season and looked angry.

All he does is get on the end of crosses and can hold the ball up fairly well (on a good day).

A very good purple patch of goals earlier in the season but 0 assists all season (Bamford has same number of PL goals and 6 assists). He's not involved much in the game.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:47:35 pm
He did kick Trent in the back of the head. Luckily some fine officiating made sure he got a penalty for it though.
I read that Trent instigated the contact by moving his head into the way!
Another gem from ex ref Mark Clattenberg
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:16:01 pm
I read that Trent instigated the contact by moving his head into the way!
Another gem from ex ref Mark Clattenberg


Amazing how that is a foul by Trent, but Kane instigating the contact v Villa is a foul on him.
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:42:33 pm
I heard the commentators the other night going on about what a huge impact Duncan Ferguson is having on Calvert-Lewin. Like it's nothing to do with Ancelotti's tactics and influence, it's to do with the fella who once scored 11 goals in a season and looked angry.

I can imagine Ferguson shouting 'F*cking break them in half!' before the derby being about the sum of his coaching input.

Might be wrong.
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:33:36 pm
I can imagine Ferguson shouting 'F*cking break them in half!' before the derby being about the sum of his coaching input.

Might be wrong.
I think thats pretty much spot on.
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:33:36 pm
I can imagine Ferguson shouting 'F*cking break them in half!' before the derby being about the sum of his coaching input.

Might be wrong.
"GO FOR THEIR FUCKING KNEES!"
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:08:13 pm
Great pic here of an Everton legend  :)

https://twitter.com/dave_pommy/status/1374801269735448580?s=19

This fella..



..or this?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/5sy6JLTYUgg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/5sy6JLTYUgg</a>
