I read a comment from an Evertonian following the news that planning permission had been granted on the stadium something along the lines of (paraphrasing) at least there are no links to slavery so shouldnt be a problem getting the building work started quickly.
It was obviously meant in jest. Whether or not there are links to slavery will make no difference to the build. Lets face it Liverpool was at the heart of the slave trade and the city was built on the profits. By todays standards that is a mark of shame but it is what it is and other than tearing down the city and starting again, we cant change the past.
They will be alright as long as, given the current sensitivities to such things, there are no plans to name the stadium the Bramley-Moore because John Bramley-Moore was indeed a slave owner and if that wasnt enough, he later became a Conservative MP!