« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 723 724 725 726 727 [728]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1764716 times)

Offline the_toffee

  • clearly missing his wrapper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • Meh.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29080 on: Yesterday at 08:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 21, 2021, 07:03:20 pm
Where did that record number of Everton fans go that suddenly appeared on here after our shit first patch begun after years of cleaning up in Europe and the premier league?  :lmao

No fucking sign of them, why don't you have some balls and come on here when you realise your team is absolutely shite instead of slithering away soon as normality returns. :lmao

Andy82lfc... Andy, 82, looking for cock?

Wrong forum, mate.

 :fishslap

Logged
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Offline the_toffee

  • clearly missing his wrapper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • Meh.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29081 on: Yesterday at 08:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:08:56 am
I suspect the whole operation at Everton is about laundering money. Taking large amounts of foreign cash and making it vanish. Literally, spending it on shite for no return.

That might, sadly, be close to the truth. Starting to feel that way, anyway.
Logged
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,495
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29082 on: Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 04:02:20 pm
Back on topic..
The player thought about telling Dunc that his number is in fact 17, not 19, but then thought better of it and got the tippex out...

Also evidence as to why he's called Big Dunc
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29083 on: Today at 06:49:15 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm
The player thought about telling Dunc that his number is in fact 17, not 19, but then thought better of it and got the tippex out...

Also evidence as to why he's called Big Dunc
You missed the e from the end of his name.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,495
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29084 on: Today at 06:58:26 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 06:49:15 am
You missed the e from the end of his name.
I'm not going to say it to him!  :o

 ;D
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29085 on: Today at 09:15:16 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:58:26 am
I'm not going to say it to him!  :o

 ;D
Me neither  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,763
  • Bam!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29086 on: Today at 12:42:33 pm »
I heard the commentators the other night going on about what a huge impact Duncan Ferguson is having on Calvert-Lewin. Like it's nothing to do with Ancelotti's tactics and influence, it's to do with the fella who once scored 11 goals in a season and looked angry.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29087 on: Today at 12:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:42:33 pm
I heard the commentators the other night going on about what a huge impact Duncan Ferguson is having on Calvert-Lewin. Like it's nothing to do with Ancelotti's tactics and influence, it's to do with the fella who once scored 11 goals in a season and looked angry.
Really? I dont recall seeing Calvert-Lewin punching somebody on the pitch?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29088 on: Today at 12:47:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:44:31 pm
Really? I dont recall seeing Calvert-Lewin punching somebody on the pitch?

He did kick Trent in the back of the head. Luckily some fine officiating made sure he got a penalty for it though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline kopite77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29089 on: Today at 12:48:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:44:31 pm
Really? I dont recall seeing Calvert-Lewin punching somebody on the pitch?
Or head butting someone in the chippy! ;D
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29090 on: Today at 12:50:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:44:31 pm
Really? I dont recall seeing Calvert-Lewin punching somebody on the pitch?

What's he like in a taxi rank though?
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29091 on: Today at 01:42:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:41:38 pm
Nil Status No Optimism

I always assumed that was what it meant, its definitely accurate
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online BJ

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29092 on: Today at 01:53:00 pm »
I read a comment from an Evertonian following the news that planning permission had been granted on the stadium something along the lines of (paraphrasing) at least there are no links to slavery so shouldnt be a problem getting the building work started quickly. 

It was obviously meant in jest. Whether or not there are links to slavery will make no difference to the build. Lets face it Liverpool was at the heart of the slave trade and the city was built on the profits. By todays standards that is a mark of shame but it is what it is and other than tearing down the city and starting again, we cant change the past. 

They will be alright as long as, given the current sensitivities to such things, there are no plans to name the stadium the Bramley-Moore because John Bramley-Moore was indeed a slave owner and if that wasnt enough, he later became a Conservative MP!
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29093 on: Today at 01:57:32 pm »
Wasn't Calvert-Lewin the c*nt who shove Firmino into the crowd? Thank god he wasn't shoved into the Everton section, would've had so many kids thrown into his head.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 723 724 725 726 727 [728]   Go Up
« previous next »
 