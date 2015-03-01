If it's true Anderson has been hanging out with Derek Fucking Hatton then it wouldn't surprise me at all. As I said in the Liverpool News thread, wouldn't be surprised if it all tied into the demolition of The Futurist as well.



It's not like this crap hasn't happened before. Liverpool politics has been rotten to the core for decades.



Yeah, it's pretty damning of Liverpool politics that when Joe Anderson was arrested, it wasn't a shock, everyone reacted more with "Oh, what did they finally nick him for?"Anyway, I'm just glad we have basically never had anything to do with the council. Credit to FSG for keeping out of it and dumping Stanley Park as soon as they came in. Anfield redevelopment all done above board with our own money as well.That's the issue with these big projects and local politics - the council who's on your side might not be there by the time you finally get towards building your stadium, and even if your hands are clean and you didn't do things underhanded, there's an air of suspicion about you because you were at least linked to the person who was up to his neck in it.