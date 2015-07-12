« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 721 722 723 724 725 [726]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1759880 times)

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29000 on: Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 08:30:31 pm
Which Generation are You?
   The Lost Generation 1890-1915 (came of age during WWI)
   The Interbellum Generation 1901-13 (born at start of 20th century)
   The Greatest Generation 1910-24 (WWII generation)
   The Silent Generation 1925-45 (Civil rights activists, silent majority)
   Baby Boomer Generation 1946-64 (post-war baby boom)
   Generation X 1965-79 (baby bust)
   Xennials 1975-85 (cusp generation)
   Millenials 1980-94 (Social media savvy)
   The Toffee generation 1985-95 (once saw Everton trophy winning team)
   Generation Z 1995-2012 (Digital natives)
   Generation Alpha 2013-2025 (best educated and technologically savvy generation)
   The sticky Toffee generation 2020-21 (once booed a red-shaped cloud)
ffs :lmao
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,840
  • kopite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29001 on: Yesterday at 08:50:38 pm »
Another potless season
Bad time to be a blue.
But come this Monday morning
Good news in store for you!
Forget about the trophies
And stick from the Red Shite.
We've got some new ground drawings
We'll make up for you tonight!

Allez, Allez Allez
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29002 on: Yesterday at 08:50:43 pm »
Got to hand it to the Ev, this is probably the best way of getting people to visit Woodison!

Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29003 on: Yesterday at 09:07:04 pm »
 :D
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29004 on: Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm »
Last one for now..
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,949
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29005 on: Yesterday at 10:01:00 pm »
Another year without a 🏆

At least they have a cuckoo clock though.......
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,486
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29006 on: Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:24:05 pm
Getting bombarded by these.. ;D
Is Bill upset or being VERY un-PC about some of our overseas fans?
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,908
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29007 on: Yesterday at 10:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:24:05 pm
Getting bombarded by these.. ;D
Same, it's been a mad Saturday evening of BS entertainment :)
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,034
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29008 on: Yesterday at 11:27:26 pm »
Since 1995...the number of trophies Liverpool FC have won so far.

 :champ Premier League

 :champ :champ  Champions League

 :champ FIFA World Club Cup

 :champ UEFA Cup

 :champ  :champ  :champ UEFA Super Cup

:champ :champ FA Cup

:champ  :champ :champ League Cup


Not counting  :champ :champ Charity Shields ( one shared), :champ :champ Womens Super League, And  :champ :champ :champ  :champ FA Youth Cups.

 
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29009 on: Today at 12:38:50 am »
I had not realised how many times Carlo had been sacked. In his 25 years of top flight management, he's managed some of the biggest names in world football, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Napoli and Parma (who were big when he started with them), he's won 10 trophies (Leagues, European Trophies or Domestic Cups) but I would have expected more with those clubs and 4 of those were with Milan. He's been sacked from 6 of those 8 jobs and, other than Milan, he's never got to 3 years in any job.

We often judge him by his spell at Milan and the fact that he's managed big clubs but when you consider Pep, never sacked, and Jurgen, never sacked, it does not look that impressive. Jose tries to get himself sacked sometimes, Carlo just can't help it. No wonder he was attracted by the big money 5 year contract.

Maybe he's not even as good as David Moyes
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:32 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29010 on: Today at 01:32:45 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:38:50 am
I had not realised how many times Carlo had been sacked. In his 25 years of top flight management, he's managed some of the biggest names in world football, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Napoli and Parma (who were big when he started with them), he's won 10 trophies (Leagues, European Trophies or Domestic Cups) but I would have expected more with those clubs and 4 of those were with Milan. He's been sacked from 6 of those 8 jobs and, other than Milan, he's never got to 3 years in any job.

We often judge him by his spell at Milan and the fact that he's managed big clubs but when you consider Pep, never sacked, and Jurgen, never sacked, it does not look that impressive. Jose tries to get himself sacked sometimes, Carlo just can't help it. No wonder he was attracted by the big money 5 year contract.

Maybe he's not even as good as David Moyes

Yep, Ancelotti hasn't been a top drawer name for a long while. The Bayern players were bemused by his methods, which is why he didn't last long. He dumped PSG as soon as Real Madrid came calling, where he screwed up royally and somehow managed to finish outside the top 2 in all his seasons there.

When you look at his record, it really isn't massively impressive when you consider the talent he had playing for him. Milan only ever won one Serie A title. He never won La Liga with Real, and only won a Bundesliga because Dortmund were rebuilding and it's basically impossible to lose the Bundesliga with Bayern.

Yeah, he's won the CL three times. Big whoop, so did Bob Paisley. Everyone knows the CL is all about the luck of the draw most of the time. He's never rebuilt a team, he's quite often worked with the same players at multiple clubs, because he knows they can implement his tactics. But he's burnt every bridge in his career so far. Nowhere is he a legend, really. Maybe Milan. Maybe.

But compare that to Klopp - adored by all three clubs he's worked for. Pep - loved by Barca, Bayern and City. Rafa, even - adored by us and even Newcastle fans. Poch - a legend at Spurs and Southampton. You have to wonder how Ancelotti has managed so many clubs and yet is met with a "meh" by nearly all those fans. It's because he is talented, but only to an extent. He plays one style. Ev fans think he's a prestigious appointment, but if he was, he wouldn't be at Everton. He's there for the dosh.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,879
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29011 on: Today at 04:19:19 am »
Quote from: 4pool link=topic=342698.msg17669976#msg17669976

date=1616282846
Since 1995...the number of trophies Liverpool FC have won so far.

 :champ Premier League

 :champ :champ  Champions League

 :champ FIFA World Club Cup

 :champ UEFA Cup

 :champ  :champ  :champ UEFA Super Cup

:champ :champ FA Cup

:champ  :champ :champ League Cup


Not counting  :champ :champ Charity Shields ( one shared), :champ :champ Womens Super League, And  :champ :champ :champ  :champ FA Youth Cups.

 

Well that's not a fair comparison. You wouldn't compare the number of trophies won by 1860 Munich against Bayern, would you?

A better way of looking at things is how many teams in England have won a trophy/promotion since 1995. That'd give us a good idea of where things stand
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29012 on: Today at 07:52:16 am »
"No trophies for 27 years" doesn't scan very well for the song. There is a syllable too many in there. Look forward to the end of next season when it can be "28" and it sounds better.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,885
  • Indefatigability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29013 on: Today at 08:05:50 am »
They should definitely put 'Hubris' somewhere on their badge.

Nil satis nisi hubris

Fits perfectly...
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29014 on: Today at 08:42:19 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:19:19 am

A better way of looking at things is how many teams in England have won a trophy/promotion since 1995. That'd give us a good idea of where things stand

All of them except Oldham and......

Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29015 on: Today at 09:00:28 am »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29016 on: Today at 09:18:58 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:00:28 am
https://twitter.com/i/status/1373412266280910848
Surely can't be real....







....there's a pair of red undies, in that lot.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,297
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29017 on: Today at 09:49:07 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:27:26 pm
Since 1995...the number of trophies Liverpool FC have won so far.

And the last 25 years were barren by LFC's standards
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29018 on: Today at 10:44:42 am »
Coming soon, to a BetaMax near you...

Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29019 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 10:44:42 am
Coming soon, to a BetaMax near you...



That looks like something from Tom's normal wardrobe bar the slippers,handbag and maybe a skirt.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29020 on: Today at 11:30:33 am »

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
  • Yeah right..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #29021 on: Today at 11:40:11 am »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.
Pages: 1 ... 721 722 723 724 725 [726]   Go Up
« previous next »
 