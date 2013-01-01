I had not realised how many times Carlo had been sacked. In his 25 years of top flight management, he's managed some of the biggest names in world football, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Napoli and Parma (who were big when he started with them), he's won 10 trophies (Leagues, European Trophies or Domestic Cups) but I would have expected more with those clubs and 4 of those were with Milan. He's been sacked from 6 of those 8 jobs and, other than Milan, he's never got to 3 years in any job.



We often judge him by his spell at Milan and the fact that he's managed big clubs but when you consider Pep, never sacked, and Jurgen, never sacked, it does not look that impressive. Jose tries to get himself sacked sometimes, Carlo just can't help it. No wonder he was attracted by the big money 5 year contract.



Maybe he's not even as good as David Moyes

