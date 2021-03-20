Which Generation are You?
The Lost Generation 1890-1915 (came of age during WWI)
The Interbellum Generation 1901-13 (born at start of 20th century)
The Greatest Generation 1910-24 (WWII generation)
The Silent Generation 1925-45 (Civil rights activists, silent majority)
Baby Boomer Generation 1946-64 (post-war baby boom)
Generation X 1965-79 (baby bust)
Xennials 1975-85 (cusp generation)
Millenials 1980-94 (Social media savvy)
Generation Z 1995-2012 (Digital natives)
Generation Alpha 2013-2025 (best educated and technologically savvy generation)
