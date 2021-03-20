« previous next »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:13:21 pm
Been busy all day, who did Everton draw in Europe today?  ;)  :wave
Granada.

Sorry I meant Gran Nada.
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 07:19:30 pm
Granada.

Sorry I meant Gran Nada.

8th in the table in Spain. Going to be a competitive match then. Tough tie.
CRABBBBBSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:13:21 pm
Been busy all day, who did Everton draw in Europe today?  ;)  :wave

Lille. Which was handy.
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:15:00 pm
Hence the infamous interview where Kenny had his baby (Paul) in his arms, and he told the interviewer the baby had more sense than Ferguson..

I thought it was his daughter, Kelly?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm
I thought it was his daughter, Kelly?

Both wrong! Think it would have been the youngest.
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 07:19:30 pm
Granada.

Sorry I meant Gran Nada.
Ja ja! Muy bueno. Esto merece más amor  ;D
Breaking: Everton have announced that everyone queuing up at the souvenir shop to buy their Real Madrid shirts to still keep a 2M distance as more supplies are in there way.
Just found these beauties too.. ;D



Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:06:05 am
Just found these beauties too.. ;D

Ah yes, the Dirty Kopite antimacassar, available in all good boo shops.

In all seriousness, I wonder if he realises what a monumental twat he looks?
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:13:44 pm
Both wrong! Think it would have been the youngest.

Correct. The lesser spotted Lauren
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:06:05 am
Just found these beauties too.. ;D



Looks like a fucking nonce in his onezie. Fooking hell, he's scares me...
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:06:05 am
Just found these beauties too.. ;D




Fucking pair of CRABBBSSS!!!
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:58:59 am
Breaking: Everton have announced that everyone queuing up at the souvenir shop to buy their Real Madrid shirts to still keep a 2M distance as more supplies are in there way.

With a bit of the old blitz spirit they can save themselves a few Bob by repurposing their 2019 Spurs shirts. Bit of sticky backed plastic and a couple of toilet rolls and there you go
Anybody got the picture of them Manc c*nts in the brick with the '26 years you scouse bastards'  banner? Might come in handy later.
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:34:40 am
Looks like a fucking nonce in his onezie. Fooking hell, he's scares me...
An Everton onsie has to be one of humanity's all-time low points. To think that the same species who gave us the wheel and Mozart and Shakespeare and quantum theory could sink so low. It's enough to trigger armageddon on its own.
1995.
Since..
Trophy ...
27 years
Fuck off you bunch of yard dogs. Out of all the cups and still below us in the league going into the internationals, despite all the favours you've had.

May as well have Joe Royle sat in the dugout. It's still the same tactics.
They won the Anfield cup for the first time in 21 years though

I genuinely believe if you gave them that or the fa cup start of season theyd choose that
*Worrying times...
Wonder how much more money they will throw around in the summer, for more of the same.

Embarrassing club. 
*clears throat*       TELLLLLLLLLL   YER MA YER MA............     

and here's to another 26 years of FAILURE :lmao
mumble mumble mumble concentrate on the league mumble mumble mumble redshite.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:24:41 pm

:lmao

I'd get another one ready for next year too.
Win win for the BS. They can now cheer on one of their favourite Manchester clubs.
How fitting that they will end the season with fuck all again!
We're winning the league
We're qualifying for the CL
We're winning the cup
At least the RS are having a shite season
Tell me ma, me ma
We're out of the cup again
26 years of crippling pain
Tell me ma, me ma
 :lmao
Tell yer ma yer ma
That we've just been beat ag'in
The FA cup is in the bin
Tell yer ma yer ma
1995
I was a fresh faced 19 year old ready to take on the world when they last won something

Now Im a fat bitter 44 year old twat ready to take on a box of creme eggs watching them win nothkg again
Getting bombarded by these.. ;D
Which Generation are You?
   The Lost Generation 1890-1915 (came of age during WWI)
   The Interbellum Generation 1901-13 (born at start of 20th century)
   The Greatest Generation 1910-24 (WWII generation)
   The Silent Generation 1925-45 (Civil rights activists, silent majority)
   Baby Boomer Generation 1946-64 (post-war baby boom)
   Generation X 1965-79 (baby bust)
   Xennials 1975-85 (cusp generation)
   Millenials 1980-94 (Social media savvy)
   The Toffee generation 1985-95 (once saw Everton trophy winning team)
   Generation Z 1995-2012 (Digital natives)
   Generation Alpha 2013-2025 (best educated and technologically savvy generation)
   The sticky Toffee generation 2020-21 (once booed a red-shaped cloud)
