Apparently in their last 18 games they haven't had more shots than their opponents in any game.



they have had a fair bit of decisions go their way too, and even with that, they still arne’t accomplishing much. Least acceptable for a team who’s spent over a half a billion on players in the last 5 years is to finally get an Europa league place, so even getting that is anything but impressive.Their fans really do need to worry more about their own team. Ancelotti isn’t a long term builder, so the summer will see them spend more money again on buying players to perform now. Clock will be ticking on Ancelotti if they go another season without (yet again) winning anything. Unless they cause a massive shock and beat Abu Dhabi in the quarters of the FA cup this year - but even of they do, Chelsea wil then be major favourites to win it.