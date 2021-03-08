« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Fromola on March  8, 2021, 08:59:44 pm
Hopefully. Would be hilarious if we still finished above them, but I wouldn't write them off yet. They've had tons of luck this season. They aren't actually any good though (neither are West Ham for that matter).
As anyone on this forum will tell you, Im something of a pessimist. Everton will finish above us (would be hilarious if they didnt), but even I cant see them finishing ahead of Chelsea or Spurs. So no trophies, no top four, maybe a Europa spot...its hardly the great power shift that they talk about.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: S on March  8, 2021, 09:09:34 pm
As anyone on this forum will tell you, Im something of a pessimist. Everton will finish above us (would be hilarious if they didnt), but even I cant see them finishing ahead of Chelsea or Spurs. So no trophies, no top four, maybe a Europa spot...its hardly the great power shift that they talk about.

Chelsea, no. Leicester and Spurs, possibly. Spurs have got Europa League and a cup final distractions.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Fromola on March  8, 2021, 08:32:39 pm
They're professionally offended by everything, which is a bit rich when their whole schtick is 'always the victims' at us. Same as their blue friends down the motorway. Thank fuck I haven't been in the office all season, but when you work with blues you walk on eggshells with any football talk as they take offence at the slightest thing.

The reality is, nobody in the media, outside of Merseyside, gives a fuck about Everton one way or the other. As it is, they've had positive press most of the season.
Have you forgotten their strongholds in Rhyl and Prestatyn? Surely there are a few sports journalists from that neck of the woods.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Fromola on March  8, 2021, 08:59:44 pm
Hopefully. Would be hilarious if we still finished above them, but I wouldn't write them off yet. They've had tons of luck this season. They aren't actually any good though (neither are West Ham for that matter).
Thing with this season is, no one apart from Abu Dhabi are any good, and even they were dodgy for a while. We've seen results that wouldn't normally happen and we are also seeing teams in certain positions they'd otherwise not occupy.

It tells us every about a season when the likes of Everton think they are good and the likes of Man United are second after relying, for the most part, on dodgy penalties and gifts from officials to win a lot of games.

Everton have had a major advantage this season too, in the fact that they haven't had to play in front of their ridiculously negative, critical and abusive fanbase. They've been a lot freer to play without those apes on their backs every game.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
The XG table shows just how spawny these are this season: https://understat.com/league/EPL

In an utterly fake season the XG table does show a more realistic assessment of actual performances.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Fromola on March  8, 2021, 09:54:19 pm
The XG table shows just how spawny these are this season: https://understat.com/league/EPL
Once fans are back they'll at least win the XT table.

You know, the Xpected Toddlers thrown on the pitch, stats.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Find it funny as fuck that despite us having our worst run of results in years and them finally winning at Anfield they've now lost the same amount of league games (9) having played one less than us and are only 3 points ahead at this point having spent 72 million approx on Allan/Doucoure/Godfrey/King and having had few serious injuries to key players this season.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Phil M on March  9, 2021, 12:30:21 pm
Find it funny as fuck that despite us having our worst run of results in years and them finally winning at Anfield they've now lost the same amount of league games (9) having played one less than us and are only 3 points ahead at this point having spent 72 million approx on Allan/Doucoure/Godfrey/King and having had few serious injuries to key players this season.
Yes, but at least that Godfrey fella knows how to score a goal. I see he was on target last night.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Phil M on March  9, 2021, 12:30:21 pm
Find it funny as fuck that despite us having our worst run of results in years and them finally winning at Anfield they've now lost the same amount of league games (9) having played one less than us and are only 3 points ahead at this point having spent 72 million approx on Allan/Doucoure/Godfrey/King and having had few serious injuries to key players this season.

our squad is actually quite poor- when we put our best eleven out we can compete with most teams, but the supporting cast is pretty awful.

We've wasted a lot of money in the past three to four years- especially the Koeman/Walsh double act.

Ancelotti's doing well to have us where we are at the moment, having not won away to a big 6 team for seven years we've already won two this year.

Would be happy with that europa conference league to be honest finish 7th and make sure we get the summer spot on in the market
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: orrellparkblues on March  9, 2021, 03:29:23 pm
our squad is actually quite poor- when we put our best eleven out we can compete with most teams, but the supporting cast is pretty awful.

We've wasted a lot of money in the past three to four years- especially the Koeman/Walsh double act.

Ancelotti's doing well to have us where we are at the moment, having not won away to a big 6 team for seven years we've already won two this year.

Would be happy with that europa conference league to be honest finish 7th and make sure we get the summer spot on in the market

All depends on where you are at the end of the season. With Everton's budget the bear minimum should be European qualification  I'd guess their wage bill and spend over recent seasons is higher than Leicester's for example and they were one of the few teams spending last summer. However, a top 4 finish or an FA Cup win and it is then a great season.

Everton's results are a lot better than the performances, overall. Their XG is near the bottom of the league and they've really ridden their luck at times. Having Richarlison and DCL regularly score out of nothing has been a big help.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: orrellparkblues on March  9, 2021, 03:29:23 pm
our squad is actually quite poor- when we put our best eleven out we can compete with most teams, but the supporting cast is pretty awful.

We've wasted a lot of money in the past three to four years- especially the Koeman/Walsh double act.

Ancelotti's doing well to have us where we are at the moment, having not won away to a big 6 team for seven years we've already won two this year.

Would be happy with that europa conference league to be honest finish 7th and make sure we get the summer spot on in the market

Fair play mate didn't know there was any actual Blues still on here these days. By the way my comment above was after reading a load of gloating and banter from blues on Twatter last night before your game.
I think some are getting a bit carried away. I think you've underperformed this season especially when you look at West Ham who have capitalised on the likes of us, Arsenal and Spurs capitulating.

I think Davies has been one of the most improved players for Everton this season. Impressed me in the derby and seems to have more physical presence about him now than more. Not sure what your best midfield is though, Gomes and Sigurdsson never seem to dominate games and Allan and Doucoure are two solid DMs but am not sure Ancelotti is sure either. James obviously the standout playmaker.

I don't follow this XG shite, Calvert Lewin is a real threat, he had no service v Chelsea but has been excellent this season. You have Burnley/Palace/Brighton next 3 so huge chance for Everton to secure top 7 if not better.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: orrellparkblues on March  9, 2021, 03:29:23 pm
our squad is actually quite poor- when we put our best eleven out we can compete with most teams, but the supporting cast is pretty awful.

We've wasted a lot of money in the past three to four years- especially the Koeman/Walsh double act.

Ancelotti's doing well to have us where we are at the moment, having not won away to a big 6 team for seven years we've already won two this year.

Would be happy with that europa conference league to be honest finish 7th and make sure we get the summer spot on in the market

"Ancelotti's doing well to have us where we are at the moment, having not won away to a big 6 team for seven years we've already won two this year. "

empty stadiums probably something to do with that
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Phil M on March  9, 2021, 04:56:13 pm
Fair play mate didn't know there was any actual Blues still on here these days.

Weirdly, a few have appeared in the last few months after none were spotted for years, I have absolutely no idea what has changed to cause this to happen and I'm sure nobody else could suggest any possible reasons either.  ::)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen and family targeted by machete gang
The Premier League player was said to have been confronted by the masked raiders on Saturday night at his home in Altrincham.

For those of us who are not that familiar with the area, are those gangs pretty common in that neighborhood?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: elsewhere on March 10, 2021, 04:01:09 pm
Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen and family targeted by machete gang
The Premier League player was said to have been confronted by the masked raiders on Saturday night at his home in Altrincham.

For those of us who are not that familiar with the area, are those gangs pretty common in that neighborhood?

Rob will be along shortly. :D

Altrincham is a suburb on the edge of Manchester, think its in the borough of Trafford (hence why Wythensahwes finest ref is such a big fan). Its an area where a few footballers live (I guess mainly United and City players but a few of ours and therefore Everton too presumably) live there now. And I guess theyre easy targets for scumbags.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: elsewhere on March 10, 2021, 04:01:09 pm
Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen and family targeted by machete gang
The Premier League player was said to have been confronted by the masked raiders on Saturday night at his home in Altrincham.

For those of us who are not that familiar with the area, are those gangs pretty common in that neighborhood?
The whole family will be traumatised by that ordeal  :(
Hope they catch the bastards who did it and lock them away for a long time  >:(
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Has this been posted?  ;D

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: elsewhere on March 10, 2021, 04:01:09 pm
Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen and family targeted by machete gang
The Premier League player was said to have been confronted by the masked raiders on Saturday night at his home in Altrincham.

For those of us who are not that familiar with the area, are those gangs pretty common in that neighborhood?

It's not far from Moss Side even though Altrincham and Hale are wealthy areas with plenty of millionaire type pads to target.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
These lot're fucking shite and fuck knows what they're happy about they're shite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Medellin on March 10, 2021, 07:28:23 pm
Has this been posted?  ;D



It's summer already?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Why has someone posted a picture of Tom Davies' nan in here?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Medellin on March 10, 2021, 07:28:23 pm
Has this been posted?  ;D



"Dost mother know thoust wearest her drapes?"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on March 11, 2021, 10:14:34 am
Why has someone posted a picture of Tom Davies' nan in here?
Tom Davies Nan
Has a frying pan
She uses to shave her facial hairs
The handle is nice and long
But hangs out of her sarong
Whenever she walks down stairs.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Another not seen before..too funny!  :lmao

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/shorts/rTccC5Cp0oI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/shorts/rTccC5Cp0oI</a>

https://youtube.com/shorts/rTccC5Cp0oI
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Tobelius on March 10, 2021, 08:07:19 pm
It's summer already?

Summer is no excuse for that clothing travesty.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Medellin on March 11, 2021, 11:29:45 am
Another not seen before..too funny!  :lmao

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/shorts/rTccC5Cp0oI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/shorts/rTccC5Cp0oI</a>

https://youtube.com/shorts/rTccC5Cp0oI
So witty and creative and original, our boo boys
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Medellin on March 10, 2021, 07:28:23 pm
Has this been posted?  ;D



That's great that! :)

Fake as dragon shit, but if anyone at Everton were to show up in their nan's skirt it would be Tom!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: ToneLa on March 10, 2021, 07:59:38 pm
These lot're fucking shite and fuck knows what they're happy about they're shite

Are you saying we're shite?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Skeeve on March 10, 2021, 02:01:06 am
Weirdly, a few have appeared in the last few months after none were spotted for years, I have absolutely no idea what has changed to cause this to happen and I'm sure nobody else could suggest any possible reasons either.  ::)



Can't speak for anyone else but I've been around a while. Just don't post a whole lot. No need to add too much fuel to the fire I reckon :)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 05:00:45 pm
Are you saying we're shite?
Yes, I believe he is.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 04:59:25 pm
That's great that! :)

Fake as dragon shit, but if anyone at Everton were to show up in their nan's skirt it would be Tom!
It's real, Toff, mate.

I googled images of him and there is another one of him turning up for training in the same skirt. Well, they are actually baggy, half-mast kecks that just look like a skirt.

His style is not my cup of tea, but I had loads of stick for my own attire when I was younger so I actually admire the guy for his 'fuck you, I'll wear what I want' attitude.

Edit: He's still shite on the pitch, mind.  :P
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 04:59:25 pm
That's great that! :)

Fake as dragon shit, but if anyone at Everton were to show up in their nan's skirt it would be Tom!
Of course it's fake... Waaayyy too much red in his nans frock.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:39:54 pm
It's real, Toff, mate.

I googled images of him and there is another one of him turning up for training in the same skirt. Well, they are actually baggy, half-mast kecks that just look like a skirt.

His style is not my cup of tea, but I had loads of stick for my own attire when I was younger so I actually admire the guy for his 'fuck you, I'll wear what I want' attitude.

Edit: He's still shite on the pitch, mind.  :P

That's what I thought when I saw them.  Look like they've been made out of a set of 1970s curtains. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 05:02:18 pm
Can't speak for anyone else but I've been around a while. Just don't post a whole lot. No need to add too much fuel to the fire I reckon :)

You do realise how easy it is to lookup somebody's posts and you literally returned following a gap of 7 years after the derby where your thugs injured our players and your lot were currently top of the table, purely coincidental timing there. :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm
You do realise how easy it is to lookup somebody's posts and you literally returned following a gap of 7 years after the derby where your thugs injured our players and your lot were currently top of the table, purely coincidental timing there. :lmao

Nah mate, he mustve just been trapped in Lille these past 7 years....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 05:02:18 pm
Can't speak for anyone else but I've been around a while. Just don't post a whole lot. No need to add too much fuel to the fire I reckon :)

Talking of fire. I just read that Everton Women play at Walton Hall Park, and it's gone up in flames tonight.

Of course, the 'RS' are getting the blame. Anyway, whoever did it is a twat of immense proportions.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm
You do realise how easy it is to lookup somebody's posts and you literally returned following a gap of 7 years after the derby where your thugs injured our players and your lot were currently top of the table, purely coincidental timing there. :lmao
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:58:02 pm
Nah mate, he mustve just been trapped in Lille these past 7 years....
Do you know what?
I'm really struggling here...
I've been on to him since he started 'reposting'...
But I don't want to get banned again...
Goodnight lads  :wave
