our squad is actually quite poor- when we put our best eleven out we can compete with most teams, but the supporting cast is pretty awful.



We've wasted a lot of money in the past three to four years- especially the Koeman/Walsh double act.



Ancelotti's doing well to have us where we are at the moment, having not won away to a big 6 team for seven years we've already won two this year.



Would be happy with that europa conference league to be honest finish 7th and make sure we get the summer spot on in the market



Fair play mate didn't know there was any actual Blues still on here these days. By the way my comment above was after reading a load of gloating and banter from blues on Twatter last night before your game.I think some are getting a bit carried away. I think you've underperformed this season especially when you look at West Ham who have capitalised on the likes of us, Arsenal and Spurs capitulating.I think Davies has been one of the most improved players for Everton this season. Impressed me in the derby and seems to have more physical presence about him now than more. Not sure what your best midfield is though, Gomes and Sigurdsson never seem to dominate games and Allan and Doucoure are two solid DMs but am not sure Ancelotti is sure either. James obviously the standout playmaker.I don't follow this XG shite, Calvert Lewin is a real threat, he had no service v Chelsea but has been excellent this season. You have Burnley/Palace/Brighton next 3 so huge chance for Everton to secure top 7 if not better.