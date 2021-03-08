« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28840 on: March 8, 2021, 08:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on March  8, 2021, 12:53:10 pm
It's a shame that our poor form has meant this thread being a bit forgotten.  There is still plenty to laugh at Everton fans for.

Sky put a tweet out on Saturday after Leicester won saying they were now 7 points clear of 5th place Everton.  Seems fair enough to me after people were predicting Leicester would slip out of the top 4 like they did last season.  Apparently this is an anti-Everton agenda

https://twitter.com/UpperGwladysBlu/status/1368327406772162561

Even when they are doing fairly well, they think everyone is out to get them.  What is it they say - offended by eveything....

They're professionally offended by everything, which is a bit rich when their whole schtick is 'always the victims' at us. Same as their blue friends down the motorway. Thank fuck I haven't been in the office all season, but when you work with blues you walk on eggshells with any football talk as they take offence at the slightest thing.

The reality is, nobody in the media, outside of Merseyside, gives a fuck about Everton one way or the other. As it is, they've had positive press most of the season.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28841 on: March 8, 2021, 08:42:20 pm »
It'll be fucking hilarious if it's Wee Davy Moyes that stops Everton getting into Europe.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28842 on: March 8, 2021, 08:50:49 pm »
In a season of lows lets remind ourselves that Everton

- Are not going to win a trophy (People my age and younger genuinely dont know what its like to see Everton win something)

- Are not going to get into the Champions League (Collina has been retired for for 16 years now, he cant be to blame)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28843 on: March 8, 2021, 08:59:44 pm »
Quote from: S on March  8, 2021, 08:50:49 pm
In a season of lows lets remind ourselves that Everton

- Are not going to win a trophy (People my age and younger genuinely dont know what its like to see Everton win something)

- Are not going to get into the Champions League (Collina has been retired for for 16 years now, he cant be to blame)

Hopefully. Would be hilarious if we still finished above them, but I wouldn't write them off yet. They've had tons of luck this season. They aren't actually any good though (neither are West Ham for that matter).
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28844 on: March 8, 2021, 09:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  8, 2021, 08:59:44 pm
Hopefully. Would be hilarious if we still finished above them, but I wouldn't write them off yet. They've had tons of luck this season. They aren't actually any good though (neither are West Ham for that matter).
As anyone on this forum will tell you, Im something of a pessimist. Everton will finish above us (would be hilarious if they didnt), but even I cant see them finishing ahead of Chelsea or Spurs. So no trophies, no top four, maybe a Europa spot...its hardly the great power shift that they talk about.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28845 on: March 8, 2021, 09:25:51 pm »
Quote from: S on March  8, 2021, 09:09:34 pm
As anyone on this forum will tell you, Im something of a pessimist. Everton will finish above us (would be hilarious if they didnt), but even I cant see them finishing ahead of Chelsea or Spurs. So no trophies, no top four, maybe a Europa spot...its hardly the great power shift that they talk about.

Chelsea, no. Leicester and Spurs, possibly. Spurs have got Europa League and a cup final distractions.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28846 on: March 8, 2021, 09:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  8, 2021, 08:32:39 pm
They're professionally offended by everything, which is a bit rich when their whole schtick is 'always the victims' at us. Same as their blue friends down the motorway. Thank fuck I haven't been in the office all season, but when you work with blues you walk on eggshells with any football talk as they take offence at the slightest thing.

The reality is, nobody in the media, outside of Merseyside, gives a fuck about Everton one way or the other. As it is, they've had positive press most of the season.
Have you forgotten their strongholds in Rhyl and Prestatyn? Surely there are a few sports journalists from that neck of the woods.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28847 on: March 8, 2021, 09:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  8, 2021, 08:59:44 pm
Hopefully. Would be hilarious if we still finished above them, but I wouldn't write them off yet. They've had tons of luck this season. They aren't actually any good though (neither are West Ham for that matter).
Thing with this season is, no one apart from Abu Dhabi are any good, and even they were dodgy for a while. We've seen results that wouldn't normally happen and we are also seeing teams in certain positions they'd otherwise not occupy.

It tells us every about a season when the likes of Everton think they are good and the likes of Man United are second after relying, for the most part, on dodgy penalties and gifts from officials to win a lot of games.

Everton have had a major advantage this season too, in the fact that they haven't had to play in front of their ridiculously negative, critical and abusive fanbase. They've been a lot freer to play without those apes on their backs every game.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28848 on: March 8, 2021, 09:54:19 pm »
The XG table shows just how spawny these are this season: https://understat.com/league/EPL

In an utterly fake season the XG table does show a more realistic assessment of actual performances.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28849 on: March 8, 2021, 09:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  8, 2021, 09:54:19 pm
The XG table shows just how spawny these are this season: https://understat.com/league/EPL
Once fans are back they'll at least win the XT table.

You know, the Xpected Toddlers thrown on the pitch, stats.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28850 on: Yesterday at 12:30:21 pm »
Find it funny as fuck that despite us having our worst run of results in years and them finally winning at Anfield they've now lost the same amount of league games (9) having played one less than us and are only 3 points ahead at this point having spent 72 million approx on Allan/Doucoure/Godfrey/King and having had few serious injuries to key players this season.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28851 on: Yesterday at 12:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 12:30:21 pm
Find it funny as fuck that despite us having our worst run of results in years and them finally winning at Anfield they've now lost the same amount of league games (9) having played one less than us and are only 3 points ahead at this point having spent 72 million approx on Allan/Doucoure/Godfrey/King and having had few serious injuries to key players this season.
Yes, but at least that Godfrey fella knows how to score a goal. I see he was on target last night.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28852 on: Yesterday at 03:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 12:30:21 pm
Find it funny as fuck that despite us having our worst run of results in years and them finally winning at Anfield they've now lost the same amount of league games (9) having played one less than us and are only 3 points ahead at this point having spent 72 million approx on Allan/Doucoure/Godfrey/King and having had few serious injuries to key players this season.

our squad is actually quite poor- when we put our best eleven out we can compete with most teams, but the supporting cast is pretty awful.

We've wasted a lot of money in the past three to four years- especially the Koeman/Walsh double act.

Ancelotti's doing well to have us where we are at the moment, having not won away to a big 6 team for seven years we've already won two this year.

Would be happy with that europa conference league to be honest finish 7th and make sure we get the summer spot on in the market
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28853 on: Yesterday at 04:43:54 pm »
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Yesterday at 03:29:23 pm
our squad is actually quite poor- when we put our best eleven out we can compete with most teams, but the supporting cast is pretty awful.

We've wasted a lot of money in the past three to four years- especially the Koeman/Walsh double act.

Ancelotti's doing well to have us where we are at the moment, having not won away to a big 6 team for seven years we've already won two this year.

Would be happy with that europa conference league to be honest finish 7th and make sure we get the summer spot on in the market

All depends on where you are at the end of the season. With Everton's budget the bear minimum should be European qualification  I'd guess their wage bill and spend over recent seasons is higher than Leicester's for example and they were one of the few teams spending last summer. However, a top 4 finish or an FA Cup win and it is then a great season.

Everton's results are a lot better than the performances, overall. Their XG is near the bottom of the league and they've really ridden their luck at times. Having Richarlison and DCL regularly score out of nothing has been a big help.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28854 on: Yesterday at 04:56:13 pm »
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Yesterday at 03:29:23 pm
our squad is actually quite poor- when we put our best eleven out we can compete with most teams, but the supporting cast is pretty awful.

We've wasted a lot of money in the past three to four years- especially the Koeman/Walsh double act.

Ancelotti's doing well to have us where we are at the moment, having not won away to a big 6 team for seven years we've already won two this year.

Would be happy with that europa conference league to be honest finish 7th and make sure we get the summer spot on in the market

Fair play mate didn't know there was any actual Blues still on here these days. By the way my comment above was after reading a load of gloating and banter from blues on Twatter last night before your game.
I think some are getting a bit carried away. I think you've underperformed this season especially when you look at West Ham who have capitalised on the likes of us, Arsenal and Spurs capitulating.

I think Davies has been one of the most improved players for Everton this season. Impressed me in the derby and seems to have more physical presence about him now than more. Not sure what your best midfield is though, Gomes and Sigurdsson never seem to dominate games and Allan and Doucoure are two solid DMs but am not sure Ancelotti is sure either. James obviously the standout playmaker.

I don't follow this XG shite, Calvert Lewin is a real threat, he had no service v Chelsea but has been excellent this season. You have Burnley/Palace/Brighton next 3 so huge chance for Everton to secure top 7 if not better.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28855 on: Today at 12:50:53 am »
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Yesterday at 03:29:23 pm
our squad is actually quite poor- when we put our best eleven out we can compete with most teams, but the supporting cast is pretty awful.

We've wasted a lot of money in the past three to four years- especially the Koeman/Walsh double act.

Ancelotti's doing well to have us where we are at the moment, having not won away to a big 6 team for seven years we've already won two this year.

Would be happy with that europa conference league to be honest finish 7th and make sure we get the summer spot on in the market

"Ancelotti's doing well to have us where we are at the moment, having not won away to a big 6 team for seven years we've already won two this year. "

empty stadiums probably something to do with that
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28856 on: Today at 02:01:06 am »
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 04:56:13 pm
Fair play mate didn't know there was any actual Blues still on here these days.

Weirdly, a few have appeared in the last few months after none were spotted for years, I have absolutely no idea what has changed to cause this to happen and I'm sure nobody else could suggest any possible reasons either.  ::)

