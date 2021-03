It's a shame that our poor form has meant this thread being a bit forgotten. There is still plenty to laugh at Everton fans for.



Sky put a tweet out on Saturday after Leicester won saying they were now 7 points clear of 5th place Everton. Seems fair enough to me after people were predicting Leicester would slip out of the top 4 like they did last season. Apparently this is an anti-Everton agenda



https://twitter.com/UpperGwladysBlu/status/1368327406772162561



Even when they are doing fairly well, they think everyone is out to get them. What is it they say - offended by eveything....



They're professionally offended by everything, which is a bit rich when their whole schtick is 'always the victims' at us. Same as their blue friends down the motorway. Thank fuck I haven't been in the office all season, but when you work with blues you walk on eggshells with any football talk as they take offence at the slightest thing.The reality is, nobody in the media, outside of Merseyside, gives a fuck about Everton one way or the other. As it is, they've had positive press most of the season.