Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February 24, 2021, 11:05:16 am
I'm not sure there's that much to be cocky about.
We gave them a good chance a couple of years back by playing the kids and they messed that one up.
This time we were without 4 CBs plus some other players, were low on confidence due to injuries and the effect of some "strange" reffing.
Then we lose a 5th CB in the first half and have to contend with yet more virtually unprecedented interpretations of the LOTG.

For once, Everton achieved what they should have done.
There isn't, but you know what Everton are like.

In the 70s I saw them celebrate a consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat at Anfield like it was a World Cup winner. I've seen their players celebrate getting a corner in front of the Kop. I've seen them celebrate draws at Anfield as though they were emphatic victories. We've all seen them bragging about winning despite not actually winning.

Everton aren't they. They can be cocky over absolutely nothing at all.
Mancs? They're just plastic, wannabee Scousers.

I'm sure it's been noted before, but.... "The Peoples' Project"?

Oh, do fuck off with that bullshit.


Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 24, 2021, 12:07:07 pm
I'm sure it's been noted before, but.... "The Peoples' Project"?

Oh, do fuck off with that bullshit.



They actually said at one point that this new stadium will save lives!!!!!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 23, 2021, 01:53:34 pm
Hoping a shiny new stadium by the river works as well for them as it had done for Boro and Sunderland.

Boro won a trophy, we'd all take that  ;D
Quote from: orrellparkblues on February 24, 2021, 02:47:37 pm
Boro won a trophy, we'd all take that  ;D

Haha fair enough! They needed a genius like Steve Maclaren to get that though.
Quote from: orrellparkblues on February 24, 2021, 02:47:37 pm
Boro won a trophy, we'd all take that  ;D

and we all know where boro are now  ;D

Everton has to be the club whove spent the most money on players without winning a trophy arent they? Not even a shitty league cup to show for the investment.

Its incredible, a quarter of a century and nothing to show for it, yet spending more than the majority of clubs in Europe, not just the prem, for years.

Embarrassing club.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 24, 2021, 03:43:06 pm
Haha fair enough! They needed a genius like Steve Maclaren to get that though.
Shmoke and mirrors, dat guy
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 24, 2021, 04:27:50 pm
and we all know where boro are now  ;D

Everton has to be the club whove spent the most money on players without winning a trophy arent they? Not even a shitty league cup to show for the investment.


probably Newcastle given their wait's another 20-30 years longer than ours is
Quote from: orrellparkblues on February 24, 2021, 04:30:15 pm
probably Newcastle given their wait's another 20-30 years longer than ours is

Was just about to suggest them. Or Man United even though its only been 3 years!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 24, 2021, 04:34:57 pm
Was just about to suggest them. Or Man United even though its only been 3 years!

 ;D

Yeah, Newcastle are a good shout too. 

I guess theres is spread out over far longer - cos they had a bit of a spending spree back in the days of Kevin Keegan I think.

Its Evertons huge spending in the last 5 years that brings them very sharply to the fore. Its astounding how much theyve spent for so little return. In fact - only 1 thing in return, a derby win vs the most depleted Liverpool team they could have met this season  :D 

 
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on February 24, 2021, 11:15:29 am
There isn't, but you know what Everton are like.

In the 70s I saw them celebrate a consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat at Anfield like it was a World Cup winner. I've seen their players celebrate getting a corner in front of the Kop. I've seen them celebrate draws at Anfield as though they were emphatic victories. We've all seen them bragging about winning despite not actually winning.

Everton aren't they. They can be cocky over absolutely nothing at all.
Martin Dobson 1976?
Quote from: 12C on February 23, 2021, 11:48:05 pm
Hello.
Been away have you?


What can I say, work is a bitch.
So is winning less than Birmingham City in 26 years.  :P
Quote from: the_toffee on February 24, 2021, 08:42:58 pm
What can I say, work is a bitch.

I can't imagine the ski industry is particularly busy these days.
Quote from: Samie on February 24, 2021, 08:44:46 pm
So is winning less than Birmingham City in 26 years.  :P

To be fair, Birmingham must win Britain's Stupidest Accent award every year.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on February 24, 2021, 12:14:15 am
I knew a long lost blue would turn up on here around Derby Day. I just didn't know which one it would be.

To be fair, or faaaaaiiiir, if you're a Letterkenny fan, I was here before derby day and predicted we'd lose. Stoked we didn't, for once.

I really only came on here to ask the question about us moving away from Goodison because I'm genuinly interested in your viewpoints. And there have been a lot of good ones so far. Very similar to the more reasonable Evertonian viewpoints actually.
Quote from: Hazell on February 24, 2021, 08:46:28 pm
To be fair, Birmingham must win Britain's Stupidest Accent award every year.

I worked projects on a site in Memphis for many years and the only other non-American there was a brummie. It wsa brutal. But at least he liked football.
Quote from: Samie on February 24, 2021, 08:44:46 pm
So is winning less than Birmingham City in 26 years.  :P

You're going to make me cry.
Quote from: Hazell on February 24, 2021, 08:45:10 pm
I can't imagine the ski industry is particularly busy these days.

It sure picked up here in Arkansas this winter! We had a foot of snow for a week. Got shitfaced one night and woke up wondering how the feck I got home! lol
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February 24, 2021, 08:03:12 pm
Martin Dobson 1976?
That's the one.

It was a lovely goal, and I was in the Kop right behind where it hit the net, but the eruption in the away corner was ridiculous.

Those fuckers would celebrate winning the toss of a coin as if it came with a trophy.
Quote from: the_toffee on February 24, 2021, 08:42:58 pm
What can I say, work not winning at Anfield for 22 years is a bitch.
;)
Quote from: the_toffee on February 24, 2021, 08:55:50 pm
To be fair, or faaaaaiiiir, if you're a Letterkenny fan, I was here before derby day and predicted we'd lose. Stoked we didn't, for once.

I really only came on here to ask the question about us moving away from Goodison because I'm genuinly interested in your viewpoints. And there have been a lot of good ones so far. Very similar to the more reasonable Evertonian viewpoints actually.
I did notice that you materialised just before the Derby, and I did see your prediction. Although, I did think you were employing a little reverse psychology.  ;)

Fuckinel, never seen so many blues on the forum before.  :lmao :lmao
One of their fans released a TikTok using The S*n newspaper to rub it into Liverpool fan's faces. Should have seen the state of the utter blert. He wasn't a Scouser, btw, so I'm guessing he doesn't quite realise Everton are on the boycott as much as LFC. None of my blue cousins would use that rag to so much as line a budgie cage.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on February 25, 2021, 01:41:27 am
I did notice that you materialised just before the Derby, and I did see your prediction. Although, I did think you were employing a little reverse psychology.  ;)



I was hoping it would end up as a reverse jinx type of deal :)

Honestly didn't see us capable of turning up to a derby after the abysmal game against Fulham. Pleasantly surprised, but I won't be when we stumble against the Saints on Monday.
Quote from: the_toffee on February 25, 2021, 12:52:15 pm
I was hoping it would end up as a reverse jinx type of deal :)

Honestly didn't see us capable of turning up to a derby after the abysmal game against Fulham. Pleasantly surprised, but I won't be when we stumble against the Saints on Monday.
Although I don't watch Everton, I had heard their performance against Fulham was horrendous. To be honest, I think that might have actually helped you going into the Derby because a reaction was needed. I think Everton tend to fare much worse when going into derbies with their tails up and full of expectation.

It's a bit like us at Old Trafford. We often go there in good form but come away with nothing. I'm firmly convinced the next time we go there and tonk them big-time will come at an unexpected moment too.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on February 25, 2021, 01:00:38 pm
Although I don't watch Everton, I had heard their performance against Fulham was horrendous. To be honest, I think that might have actually helped you going into the Derby because a reaction was needed. I think Everton tend to fare much worse when going into derbies with their tails up and full of expectation.

Horrendous is almost too kind a word. But it's so very Everton to derail completely against a struggling team that I should have expected it. You might be right about the Fulham and Man City being a catalyst for us though.

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on February 25, 2021, 01:00:38 pm
It's a bit like us at Old Trafford. We often go there in good form but come away with nothing. I'm firmly convinced the next time we go there and tonk them big-time will come at an unexpected moment too.

I'm one of the weird ones that sort of almost on a very very very deep down level root for you against Man Utd. Some sort of misguided from-the-same-city thing I suppose, but that's how I'm wired.

Unless them winning will do us good. Then you can crash and burn! ;)
Quote from: mikeb58 on February 23, 2021, 01:15:20 pm
I live in the area, it will be a shame to see it go. I have said many times though it will be good for the City overall if you relocate the Bramley Moore.

I have also said, I think you should have took the chance to redevelop and expand Goodison when the new Park End was built. I saw plans from blues who reckoned the Ground could have been developed one side and a time, how feasible these plans where I'm not sure.

Thanks for your input!

I also think it will benefit the city, both short term and long term. Well, long term if it's done in a financially responsible way. I'm not an accountant either but there are certainly elements to this financing that seems, hm, less than ideal. Hopefully it won't do an Everton and implode a few years down the road, leaving us in a worse financial position than we are now. I know some Liverpool supporters out there couldn't give a toss if that happened, but I think it would affect both Liverpool the city and FC negatively in the long run.

I agree again. Several alternatives for ways to redevelop Goodison was presented back during the whole King's Dock and Kirkby shebackles, and some of them were quite detailed. Like this one by Tom Hughes, who was involved with the Keep Everton In Our City group. I would have preferred staying at Goodison but every time it was brought up we were told it wasn't possible. I'm not so sure it wasn't.

Quote
I also quite honestly think, opposing teams will prefer and feel the benefit of playing in your new Stadium as much as you!

Goodison may be way past its sell by date, but to the the modern day footballer it can be a daunting place to play if your fans are up for it. With all due respect, it really is like playing a team from the lower divisions.

It could be argued Everton will lose that aspect of their home advantage if they move.

I'm a little bit worried about that, but Meis & co have made grand promises to design the stadium in a way that allows for an intimidating atmosphere. Or something along those lines. If that ends up being the case, it's really up to Evertonians to fill the place up and make it a place other teams fear going.

Quote
I will won't be jealous of your new Stadium, I love Anfield so much, and what they achieved in developing it is amazing, they just need to do the Annie Rd now, that is still a bit shit! Either way I wouldn't swap for any other stadium or location in the world.

Good luck with the move going the head, but I foresee a whole load of problems financing it.

I'm not jealous of Anfield as such, but I'm always going to be a little jealous of you being able to stay at Anfield, so I get what you're saying.

Cheers!
Quote from: the_toffee on February 24, 2021, 08:55:50 pm
To be fair, or faaaaaiiiir, if you're a Letterkenny fan, I was here before derby day and predicted we'd lose. Stoked we didn't, for once.

I really only came on here to ask the question about us moving away from Goodison because I'm genuinly interested in your viewpoints. And there have been a lot of good ones so far. Very similar to the more reasonable Evertonian viewpoints actually.

 I actually went to Goodison before I went to Anfield as my dad took me having played there as a Liverpool School boy. I thought the atmosphere was tremendous given the tight ground. Something happened over the years since then and having the crowd in the ground became as much as a disadvantage to Everton as it was an advantage to us. That's something to do with what Shankly did here but also what happened in the 70s in Everton after they fell back after winning the league in 1970. You could see in 1985-87 that when things were going well that ground and the crowd, close to the pitch, was advantage. I have found it no surprise that losing the crowd has not damaged the blue as much as it has us.

Switching grounds will dilute the crowd, which may be good but it will no longer be able to be used as an advantage in good times either. They will, like United, Spurs, Arsenal, City, Chelsea etc become a team that is dependent upon who is their manager, who they sign and how much they spend. I still think we retain a little extra advantage by being at Anfield.
