I live in the area, it will be a shame to see it go. I have said many times though it will be good for the City overall if you relocate the Bramley Moore.
I have also said, I think you should have took the chance to redevelop and expand Goodison when the new Park End was built. I saw plans from blues who reckoned the Ground could have been developed one side and a time, how feasible these plans where I'm not sure.
Thanks for your input!
I also think it will benefit the city, both short term and long term. Well, long term if it's done in a financially responsible way. I'm not an accountant either but there are certainly elements to this financing that seems, hm, less than ideal. Hopefully it won't do an Everton and implode a few years down the road, leaving us in a worse financial position than we are now. I know some Liverpool supporters out there couldn't give a toss if that happened, but I think it would affect both Liverpool the city and FC negatively in the long run.
I agree again. Several alternatives for ways to redevelop Goodison was presented back during the whole King's Dock and Kirkby shebackles, and some of them were quite detailed. Like this one
by Tom Hughes, who was involved with the Keep Everton In Our City group. I would have preferred staying at Goodison but every time it was brought up we were told it wasn't possible. I'm not so sure it wasn't.
I also quite honestly think, opposing teams will prefer and feel the benefit of playing in your new Stadium as much as you!
Goodison may be way past its sell by date, but to the the modern day footballer it can be a daunting place to play if your fans are up for it. With all due respect, it really is like playing a team from the lower divisions.
It could be argued Everton will lose that aspect of their home advantage if they move.
I'm a little bit worried about that, but Meis & co have made grand promises to design the stadium in a way that allows for an intimidating atmosphere. Or something along those lines. If that ends up being the case, it's really up to Evertonians to fill the place up and make it a place other teams fear going.
I will won't be jealous of your new Stadium, I love Anfield so much, and what they achieved in developing it is amazing, they just need to do the Annie Rd now, that is still a bit shit! Either way I wouldn't swap for any other stadium or location in the world.
Good luck with the move going the head, but I foresee a whole load of problems financing it.
I'm not jealous of Anfield as such, but I'm always going to be a little jealous of you being able to stay at Anfield, so I get what you're saying.
Cheers!