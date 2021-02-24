To be fair, or faaaaaiiiir, if you're a Letterkenny fan, I was here before derby day and predicted we'd lose. Stoked we didn't, for once.



I really only came on here to ask the question about us moving away from Goodison because I'm genuinly interested in your viewpoints. And there have been a lot of good ones so far. Very similar to the more reasonable Evertonian viewpoints actually.



I actually went to Goodison before I went to Anfield as my dad took me having played there as a Liverpool School boy. I thought the atmosphere was tremendous given the tight ground. Something happened over the years since then and having the crowd in the ground became as much as a disadvantage to Everton as it was an advantage to us. That's something to do with what Shankly did here but also what happened in the 70s in Everton after they fell back after winning the league in 1970. You could see in 1985-87 that when things were going well that ground and the crowd, close to the pitch, was advantage. I have found it no surprise that losing the crowd has not damaged the blue as much as it has us.Switching grounds will dilute the crowd, which may be good but it will no longer be able to be used as an advantage in good times either. They will, like United, Spurs, Arsenal, City, Chelsea etc become a team that is dependent upon who is their manager, who they sign and how much they spend. I still think we retain a little extra advantage by being at Anfield.