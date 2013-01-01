« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1717421 times)

Online Ratboy3G

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28560 on: Yesterday at 04:28:27 PM »
According to the Echo, Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for Saturdays Merseyside derby. Andre Marriner at Stockley Park.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28561 on: Yesterday at 06:28:54 PM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 04:28:27 PM
According to the Echo, Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for Saturdays Merseyside derby. Andre Marriner at Stockley Park.


What is it with Greater Manchester refs
Online Ratboy3G

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28562 on: Yesterday at 07:05:39 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:28:54 PM
What is it with Greater Manchester refs

They all support Altrincham, don't they?
Offline courty61

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28563 on: Yesterday at 07:35:23 PM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 07:05:39 PM
They all support Altrincham, don't they?

Newton Heath I heard
Offline disgraced cake

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28564 on: Yesterday at 11:13:55 PM »
Catcher reckons 'Tuchel's Chelsea are a better team than them' (meaning us)

How many games has he been there? Fucking 3? Insane.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28565 on: Yesterday at 11:15:40 PM »
Their best chance of a win at anfield for a decade.

All the pressure is on them.  Every last bit.

Because, imagine if they still lose.....
Online an fear dearg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28566 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 PM »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:15:40 PM
Their best chance of a win at anfield for a decade.

All the pressure is on them.  Every last bit.

Because, imagine if they still lose.....

If ever we needed a game were we thump the shite out off these blue hoors its this one. Give them a pure walloping, right up the hole with a size 10 and scuttle back to the hole they crawled out of.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28567 on: Yesterday at 11:23:06 PM »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:15:40 PM
Their best chance of a win at anfield for a decade.

All the pressure is on them.  Every last bit.

Because, imagine if they still lose.....

I think the momentum is already shifting. They looked shocking against Fulham, and our boys looked very solid against Leipzig tonight. If they get stuffed against Man City tomorrow, they will come to Anfield on Saturday pretty low on confidence ...
Offline decosabute

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28568 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 PM »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 12:09:18 AM
Under the plans, the 52,888-seater ground, which will cost an estimated £500m, could host up to four pop concerts a year as well as weddings, funerals, Christmas parties and conferences.

Yeah, alright.  Good fucking luck with that one.  It will be a right fucker to build given it is on a tight plot that is surrounded on three sides by water and a busy road on the remaining side.

Looks nice in the photos because of the view of the river, but:

Where is the parking?
What about the wind coming off the Mersey?
What about circulation of fans? It's very tight given, again, water on three sides.
Where in god's name is the money coming from?

Everton's turnover last financial year was just £187.7m with losses of £111.8m.  How on earth can they justify spending £500m.  It's going to take more than 4 pop concerts a year to pay its way.  Turnover and losses will be even worse this year.  I can't see them getting into the CL so how do they make the numbers add up?

I am pretty worried about this to be honest for Everton and the city.  As funny as it is laughing at Everton, I don't want them to bankrupt themselves and I don't want the city lumbered with a half-finished project.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51114007

Don't want Evertons folly to mess up anything for the city, but I'll be honest and say I would be 100% delighted if they went bankrupt. While I'd hate to lose their almost weekly embarrassments and laughs they give us (though I'd argue bankruptcy would be the joke that would never die), they're still more stress than they're worth.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28569 on: Yesterday at 11:38:50 PM »
I for one hope they bury themselves and that their vanity project becomes their coffin. 

They can always start a new club, and it can play the lower leagues, where this shower belong.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28570 on: Yesterday at 11:45:28 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:38:50 PM
I for one hope they bury themselves and that their vanity project becomes their coffin. 

They can always start a new club, and it can play the lower leagues, where this shower belong.
What? And become the junior club in the city? I'm sure they'd rather give up football for life and dive head first into the sewage works because they have, after all, kept telling us how utterly crucial and essential it is to be the senior club and how abject and wretched it is to be junior...
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28571 on: Yesterday at 11:46:35 PM »
No fucking chance it gets built. Not one.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28572 on: Yesterday at 11:48:27 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:13:55 PM
Catcher reckons....
*Stops reading at this point*
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28573 on: Yesterday at 11:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:38:50 PM
I for one hope they bury themselves and that their vanity project becomes their coffin. 

They can always start a new club, and it can play the lower leagues, where this shower belong.
I agree totally. I honestly hope the Vanity Dome sinks them completely.

They've used up all the goodwill I once had towards them.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28574 on: Yesterday at 11:52:13 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:46:35 PM
No fucking chance it gets built. Not one.

Well, they might launder some Russian mafia money and build it, but it won't be of much use to them. After all, Sunderland have a 49,000 seater for 2 decades ...
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28575 on: Yesterday at 11:55:02 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:48:27 PM
*Stops reading at this point*
*Starts laughing at this point*
Offline 4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28576 on: Today at 01:01:20 AM »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:15:40 PM
Their best chance of a win at anfield for a decade.


Nah...their best chance was against the kids in the FA Cup just last year. But Curtis Jones curled one in... :lmao :lmao
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28577 on: Today at 05:34:04 AM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:13:55 PM
Catcher reckons 'Tuchel's Chelsea are a better team than them' (meaning us)

How many games has he been there? Fucking 3? Insane.

Too much excitment over Tuchel. This is clearly a honeymoon period. Wait until he properly gets his teeth into that Chelsea side and has them changing formation 3-4 times per game.
Online gazzam1963

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28578 on: Today at 08:16:48 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:46:35 PM
No fucking chance it gets built. Not one.

I think it actually will be built and it will be good for the city and construction post covid but theres no way what
you see on all the fancy videos will be the actual reality , certainly not at at £500 million .

Quite quickly cut backs on certain things  will start once the cost of even getting it out the ground has been realised and it will end up a scaled back version of what was promised .

Online kavah

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #28579 on: Today at 08:21:36 AM »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:16:48 AM
will end up a scaled back version of what was promised .

innovative one-sided ground  ;D

