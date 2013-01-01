According to the Echo, Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for Saturdays Merseyside derby. Andre Marriner at Stockley Park.
What is it with Greater Manchester refs
They all support Altrincham, don't they?
Their best chance of a win at anfield for a decade.All the pressure is on them. Every last bit.Because, imagine if they still lose.....
Under the plans, the 52,888-seater ground, which will cost an estimated £500m, could host up to four pop concerts a year as well as weddings, funerals, Christmas parties and conferences.Yeah, alright. Good fucking luck with that one. It will be a right fucker to build given it is on a tight plot that is surrounded on three sides by water and a busy road on the remaining side.Looks nice in the photos because of the view of the river, but: Where is the parking?What about the wind coming off the Mersey?What about circulation of fans? It's very tight given, again, water on three sides.Where in god's name is the money coming from? Everton's turnover last financial year was just £187.7m with losses of £111.8m. How on earth can they justify spending £500m. It's going to take more than 4 pop concerts a year to pay its way. Turnover and losses will be even worse this year. I can't see them getting into the CL so how do they make the numbers add up?I am pretty worried about this to be honest for Everton and the city. As funny as it is laughing at Everton, I don't want them to bankrupt themselves and I don't want the city lumbered with a half-finished project. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51114007
I for one hope they bury themselves and that their vanity project becomes their coffin. They can always start a new club, and it can play the lower leagues, where this shower belong.
Catcher reckons....
No fucking chance it gets built. Not one.
*Stops reading at this point*
Their best chance of a win at anfield for a decade.
Catcher reckons 'Tuchel's Chelsea are a better team than them' (meaning us)How many games has he been there? Fucking 3? Insane.
will end up a scaled back version of what was promised .
