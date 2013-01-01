Under the plans, the 52,888-seater ground, which will cost an estimatedm, could host up to four pop concerts a year as well as weddings, funerals, Christmas parties and conferences.Yeah, alright. Good fucking luck with that one. It will be a right fucker to build given it is on a tight plot that is surrounded on three sides by water and a busy road on the remaining side.Looks nice in the photos because of the view of the river, but:Where is the parking?What about the wind coming off the Mersey?What about circulation of fans? It's very tight given, again, water on three sides.Where in god's name is the money coming from?Everton's turnover last financial year was just £187.7m with losses of £111.8m. How on earth can they justify spending £500m. It's going to take more than 4 pop concerts a year to pay its way. Turnover and losses will be even worse this year. I can't see them getting into the CL so how do they make the numbers add up?I am pretty worried about this to be honest for Everton and the city. As funny as it is laughing at Everton, I don't want them to bankrupt themselves and I don't want the city lumbered with a half-finished project.