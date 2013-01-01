« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #28520 on: Yesterday at 06:12:57 PM
'Financial backer' and funds lined up. Is Usmanov really going to launder them another half a billion?

At least the local tax payer won't be footing the bill.
PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #28521 on: Yesterday at 06:13:04 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:13:18 PM
- Joyce in the Times

So they're still going ahead with this? Excellent stuff.  It absolutely, definitely won't bankrupt them, honest.

Well, they have lost at home to Fulham yesterday ...
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #28522 on: Yesterday at 07:03:25 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 04:48:37 PM
Whats wrong with that? Hes actually given 3 points to Everton there, as theyve only got 37.

They demand respect those sun waving kid throwers
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #28523 on: Yesterday at 07:53:53 PM
They're dreaming if they think the new stadium will only cost 500 mil..
Ratboy3G

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #28524 on: Yesterday at 08:19:16 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:33:41 PM
The "small club"  ;D

Ha ha that was class.
A couple of my bluenose mates still bang on about that 😁
sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #28525 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 PM
Ratboy3G

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #28526 on: Today at 12:07:34 AM
Bergersleftpeg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #28527 on: Today at 12:09:18 AM
Under the plans, the 52,888-seater ground, which will cost an estimated £500m, could host up to four pop concerts a year as well as weddings, funerals, Christmas parties and conferences.

Yeah, alright.  Good fucking luck with that one.  It will be a right fucker to build given it is on a tight plot that is surrounded on three sides by water and a busy road on the remaining side.

Looks nice in the photos because of the view of the river, but:

Where is the parking?
What about the wind coming off the Mersey?
What about circulation of fans? It's very tight given, again, water on three sides.
Where in god's name is the money coming from?

Everton's turnover last financial year was just £187.7m with losses of £111.8m.  How on earth can they justify spending £500m.  It's going to take more than 4 pop concerts a year to pay its way.  Turnover and losses will be even worse this year.  I can't see them getting into the CL so how do they make the numbers add up?

I am pretty worried about this to be honest for Everton and the city.  As funny as it is laughing at Everton, I don't want them to bankrupt themselves and I don't want the city lumbered with a half-finished project.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51114007

moondog

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #28528 on: Today at 12:38:18 AM
Those four concerts are The Glastonbury Festival, Live Aid 2, The Beatles reformed and Michael Jackson back from the dead. Simples.
Ratboy3G

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #28529 on: Today at 01:38:08 AM
Quote from: moondog on Today at 12:38:18 AM
Those four concerts are The Glastonbury Festival, Live Aid 2, The Beatles reformed and Michael Jackson back from the dead. Simples.

Imagine seeing all those artists being boo'd off stage
