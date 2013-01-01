I asked the question because sometimes players can surprise you. Was it Balotelli, when he played for us, who swapped shirts with someone at halftime? My first instinct was that it was cobblers but I like to be sure of facts before passing an opinion. I remember Gerrard saying he had a Wayne Rooney shirt but very quick to point out it was his England shirt and not his Everton one followed by a comment like no Everton shirt was being allowed in his house. Id expect our players, even the foreign ones, to understand the rivalry and not be seen to be swapping shirts with Everton or United players.
I thought their stadium was supposed to be started by now?Wheres that gone?
Everton v Rotherham United
I feel like we've reached the absolute peak of 'Bramley Moore Dock updates' now with this gem. The Ev have sent Brick SAMPLES to the site. For... some reason?https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-bramley-moore-dock-stadium-19371215And in case anyone wanted to see the Bramley Moore Dock test wall, aka Brics Fodd Bynnag Prawf Wal, here it is...
Outdoor loo?
Expect to hear something in the next few days, now weve put out the Annie Road news.
I feel like we've reached the absolute peak of 'Bramley Moore Dock updates' now with this gem. The Ev have sent Brick SAMPLES to the site. For... some reason?https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-bramley-moore-dock-stadium-19371215And in case anyone wanted to see the Bramley Moore Dock test wall, aka Brics Fodd Bynnag Prawf Wal, here it is...format=png&name=900x900[/img]
I suppose when you've been looking at a wooden building for a century, actually seeing what a brick structure looks like would be quite novel.
people like big dick nick.
I've read that the BMD thingy will have a capcity of 52,288 which is a bit unlucky that they couldn't break the 55K to claim the peoples stadium award. However the club says it 'could' be increased to 62,000 thereby giving them that undisputed peoples stadium title.Looking at the plans, admittedly from a lay man's point of view I don't see how they can possibly add 10k once its built? Would it not mean taking the roof off again and adding a new tier? State of the section on the 'funding' below:- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bramley-Moore_Dock_Stadium
The opening scene of 2001 : A Space Odyssey if Stanley Kubrick had been a blue.
They could do like Fulham and build out into the River. 🤔
Since it won't get made let alone extended anyway, why wouldn't they claim it could be extended to support 100k instead?
Page created in 0.053 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.98]