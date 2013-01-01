« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1549023 times)

Offline 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26920 on: Yesterday at 07:10:52 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 06:19:14 PM
I asked the question because sometimes players can surprise you.  Was it Balotelli, when he played for us, who swapped shirts with someone at halftime?  My first instinct was that it was cobblers but I like to be sure of facts before passing an opinion. 

I remember Gerrard saying he had a Wayne Rooney shirt but very quick to point out it was his England shirt and not his Everton one followed by a comment like no Everton shirt was being allowed in his house. Id expect our players, even the foreign ones, to understand the rivalry and not be seen to be swapping shirts with Everton or United players.

I recall the Mersey Millionaires having to tell Gazza not to swap his shirt because it was costing them too much.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26921 on: Yesterday at 07:28:19 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:11:14 PM
I thought their stadium was supposed to be started by now?

Wheres that gone?

They're having one last survey then it's all cisterns go.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26922 on: Yesterday at 07:43:51 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 06:19:14 PM
I asked the question because sometimes players can surprise you.  Was it Balotelli, when he played for us, who swapped shirts with someone at halftime?  My first instinct was that it was cobblers but I like to be sure of facts before passing an opinion. 

I remember Gerrard saying he had a Wayne Rooney shirt but very quick to point out it was his England shirt and not his Everton one followed by a comment like no Everton shirt was being allowed in his house. Id expect our players, even the foreign ones, to understand the rivalry and not be seen to be swapping shirts with Everton or United players.

Players swap shirts all the time, so I could not categorically say that no shirts were swapped after the Derby. Facts are, I don't know. What I'd definitely say is pure fabrication is the idea that a queue of our players were vying to bag the shirt of that flash-in-the-pan show pony from the mediocre other club in the city.

Offline 4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26923 on: Yesterday at 07:52:56 PM »
Everton v Rotherham United
Offline BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26924 on: Yesterday at 08:04:02 PM »
I feel like we've reached the absolute peak of 'Bramley Moore Dock updates' now with this gem. The Ev have sent Brick SAMPLES to the site. For... some reason?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-bramley-moore-dock-stadium-19371215

And in case anyone wanted to see the Bramley Moore Dock test wall, aka Brics Fodd Bynnag Prawf Wal, here it is...




Online gerrardisgod

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26925 on: Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:11:14 PM
I thought their stadium was supposed to be started by now?

Wheres that gone?
Expect to hear something in the next few days, now weve put out the Annie Road news.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26926 on: Yesterday at 08:08:39 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:52:56 PM
Everton v Rotherham United
What's the odds that we put the kids out at Villa and win, but the shite lose at home to Rotherham.
Offline 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26927 on: Yesterday at 08:09:25 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:04:02 PM
I feel like we've reached the absolute peak of 'Bramley Moore Dock updates' now with this gem. The Ev have sent Brick SAMPLES to the site. For... some reason?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-bramley-moore-dock-stadium-19371215

And in case anyone wanted to see the Bramley Moore Dock test wall, aka Brics Fodd Bynnag Prawf Wal, here it is...



Outdoor loo?
Offline BJ

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26928 on: Yesterday at 08:13:57 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:09:25 PM
Outdoor loo?
Joe Andersons in trouble then, hes not fitting through that gap.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26929 on: Yesterday at 08:19:14 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM
Expect to hear something in the next few days, now weve put out the Annie Road news.
Just a bit smaller?
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26930 on: Yesterday at 08:19:46 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:04:02 PM
I feel like we've reached the absolute peak of 'Bramley Moore Dock updates' now with this gem. The Ev have sent Brick SAMPLES to the site. For... some reason?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-bramley-moore-dock-stadium-19371215

And in case anyone wanted to see the Bramley Moore Dock test wall, aka Brics Fodd Bynnag Prawf Wal, here it is...
format=png&name=900x900[/img]

I suppose when you've been looking at a wooden building for a century, actually seeing what a brick structure looks like would be quite novel.
Online Skeeve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26931 on: Yesterday at 08:23:27 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:19:46 PM
I suppose when you've been looking at a wooden building for a century, actually seeing what a brick structure looks like would be quite novel.

A non-wooden structure can be quite scary for them as shown by them needing to block the sight of our new stand.  ;D
Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26932 on: Yesterday at 08:25:03 PM »
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26933 on: Yesterday at 08:26:10 PM »
*First league club to build a wall in the middle of nowhere just for shits and giggles
Offline Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26934 on: Yesterday at 08:27:01 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:04:02 PM
I feel like we've reached the absolute peak of 'Bramley Moore Dock updates' now with this gem. The Ev have sent Brick SAMPLES to the site. For... some reason?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-bramley-moore-dock-stadium-19371215

And in case anyone wanted to see the Bramley Moore Dock test wall, aka Brics Fodd Bynnag Prawf Wal, here it is...



Everton defeat.   Check

Liverpool release details about extending the Annie Road end.   Check

Quick, let's show the natives some brick samples at BMD to keep them quiet. ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26935 on: Yesterday at 08:37:07 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:19:46 PM
I suppose when you've been looking at a wooden building for a century, actually seeing what a brick structure looks like would be quite novel.

Whos their architects, The Three Little Pigs?
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26936 on: Yesterday at 08:41:21 PM »
I've read that the BMD thingy will have a capcity of 52,288 which is a bit unlucky that they couldn't break the 55K to claim the peoples stadium award. However the club says it 'could' be increased to 62,000 thereby giving them that undisputed peoples stadium title.

Looking at the plans, admittedly from a lay man's point of view I don't see how they can possibly add 10k once its built? Would it not mean taking the roof off again and adding a new tier?
 :o

State of the section on the 'funding' below:-
 ;D

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bramley-Moore_Dock_Stadium
Offline 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26937 on: Yesterday at 08:51:18 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:41:21 PM
I've read that the BMD thingy will have a capcity of 52,288 which is a bit unlucky that they couldn't break the 55K to claim the peoples stadium award. However the club says it 'could' be increased to 62,000 thereby giving them that undisputed peoples stadium title.

Looking at the plans, admittedly from a lay man's point of view I don't see how they can possibly add 10k once its built? Would it not mean taking the roof off again and adding a new tier?
 :o

State of the section on the 'funding' below:-
 ;D

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bramley-Moore_Dock_Stadium

They could do like Fulham and build out into the River. 🤔
Online Skeeve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26938 on: Yesterday at 08:54:32 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:41:21 PM
I've read that the BMD thingy will have a capcity of 52,288 which is a bit unlucky that they couldn't break the 55K to claim the peoples stadium award. However the club says it 'could' be increased to 62,000 thereby giving them that undisputed peoples stadium title.

Looking at the plans, admittedly from a lay man's point of view I don't see how they can possibly add 10k once its built? Would it not mean taking the roof off again and adding a new tier?
 :o

State of the section on the 'funding' below:-
 ;D

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bramley-Moore_Dock_Stadium

Since it won't get made let alone extended anyway, why wouldn't they claim it could be extended to support 100k instead? :lmao
Offline jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26939 on: Yesterday at 08:57:37 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:04:02 PM
I feel like we've reached the absolute peak of 'Bramley Moore Dock updates' now with this gem. The Ev have sent Brick SAMPLES to the site. For... some reason?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-bramley-moore-dock-stadium-19371215

And in case anyone wanted to see the Bramley Moore Dock test wall, aka Brics Fodd Bynnag Prawf Wal, here it is...



The opening scene of 2001 : A Space Odyssey if Stanley Kubrick had been a blue.
 
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26940 on: Yesterday at 08:58:16 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 08:57:37 PM
The opening scene of 2001 : A Space Odyssey if Stanley Kubrick had been a blue.
 
Or if hed been broke.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26941 on: Yesterday at 08:58:22 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:51:18 PM
They could do like Fulham and build out into the River. 🤔

Ah yes of course, forgot that they wouldn't be land locked. I'm sure that option would be a success.

Offline BJ

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26942 on: Yesterday at 09:04:30 PM »
New stadium built in RED brick .. tsk tsk
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26943 on: Yesterday at 09:19:06 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:54:32 PM
Since it won't get made let alone extended anyway, why wouldn't they claim it could be extended to support 100k instead? :lmao

The 62K is 1K more than our proposed 61000, so reading that will boil our piss.
 ;D
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26944 on: Today at 12:06:23 AM »


So that's it then, they've finished, that's what all the fuss was about. Brilliant ground except for the obscured view of course.

It looks like they are testing those bricks for the stench affect from next door, fume proof?
Online Skeeve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26945 on: Today at 12:27:49 AM »
Maybe that's designed to be a test for how much the view should be obscured in the premium seats, if people pay a lot to go there they are not going to want their view spoiled by seeing everton on the pitch after all.
