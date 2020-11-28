GOT



Yet another example of the rampant self-pity that consumes them.They go on about "not being allowed to succeed" whilst not having the self-awareness to realise that it's their attitude and approach that kills them every time.They had an easy start to the season. Credit where it's due, they took advantage of that and put a short run together. Rather than just being quietly content with a nice start, they just had to jump the gun in spectacular fashion by declaring themselves potential champions after 360 minutes of league football. Even the media indulged them, which probably made the ridiculous overreaction even worse. Liverpool fans were supposedly "jealous" because the Shite were getting a decent press... after 360 minutes of league football.Yes, we were all seething. Fans of the reigning champions were 'jealous' because a Micky Mouse outfit next door was having smoke blown up it's arse after winning four easy games. Sorry ladies and gents of the bitter blue persuasion, but all we were doing was eagerly awaiting the usual and hilarious crash back down to earth for you once reality kicks in once more.Along came the Derby. A game where the bitter and twisted lose their heads time and time again. A game where their lack of finesse, lack of class and distinct lack of mental strength and discipline is pretty much always exposed. What did they do? Yes, they reverted to type. They completely lost their heads and their discipline yet again. Their supposed best player put himself out of the game for three matches. Their thuggery on the field drew the negative attention it warranted. Is that our fault? Nope, it's 100% on them.What do they do from there on? They have two choices. One is to accept responsibility and learn lessons that will stand them in good stead going forward. The other is to disappear up their own arse in spectacular Everton fashion by blaming everyone else for their setbacks, wallowing in self-pity and learning absolutely nothing from the entire experience.One choice shows awareness and a willingness to learn and develop, whilst the other shows a complete lack of these qualities as well as a very weak and fragile mindset. Just the type of mindset that is guaranteed to hamper the pursuit of success. Of course, Everton being Everton, they go for the easy route. The route that needs no reflection and no thought. Everton that.Never change, Everton, because it's your own mindset that is the millstone dragging you to the bottom of the Red River Mersey. Long may you wallow in your own desperate self-pity and the inevitable misery it brings you, decade after decade after...