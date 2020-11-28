« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 668 669 670 671 672 [673]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1546525 times)

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,438
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26880 on: Yesterday at 12:51:37 PM »
milquetoast


Fucking hell.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,742
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26881 on: Yesterday at 12:52:11 PM »
I need to start using milquetoast a lot more.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,295
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26882 on: Yesterday at 01:07:13 PM »
Mmm milk and toast.

brb
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,508
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26883 on: Yesterday at 04:04:50 PM »
Wait until they get 2,000 supporters in Goodison to Booooooooooo, things will really go south then.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,787
  • JFT96.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26884 on: Yesterday at 05:20:36 PM »
I couldn't think of another word to describe a Crystal Palace side managed Roy Hodgson. It might not actually be a derogatory word given the low bar he's set.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,628
  • BAGs
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26885 on: Yesterday at 05:36:31 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:00:40 AM
GOT
Yet another example of the rampant self-pity that consumes them.

They go on about "not being allowed to succeed" whilst not having the self-awareness to realise that it's their attitude and approach that kills them every time.

They had an easy start to the season. Credit where it's due, they took advantage of that and put a short run together. Rather than just being quietly content with a nice start, they just had to jump the gun in spectacular fashion by declaring themselves potential champions after 360 minutes of league football. Even the media indulged them, which probably made the ridiculous overreaction even worse. Liverpool fans were supposedly "jealous" because the Shite were getting a decent press... after 360 minutes of league football.  ::)

Yes, we were all seething. Fans of the reigning champions were 'jealous' because a Micky Mouse outfit next door was having smoke blown up it's arse after winning four easy games. Sorry ladies and gents of the bitter blue persuasion, but all we were doing was eagerly awaiting the usual and hilarious crash back down to earth for you once reality kicks in once more.

Along came the Derby. A game where the bitter and twisted lose their heads time and time again. A game where their lack of finesse, lack of class and distinct lack of mental strength and discipline is pretty much always exposed. What did they do? Yes, they reverted to type. They completely lost their heads and their discipline yet again. Their supposed best player put himself out of the game for three matches. Their thuggery on the field drew the negative attention it warranted. Is that our fault? Nope, it's 100% on them.

What do they do from there on? They have two choices. One is to accept responsibility and learn lessons that will stand them in good stead going forward. The other is to disappear up their own arse in spectacular Everton fashion by blaming everyone else for their setbacks, wallowing in self-pity and learning absolutely nothing from the entire experience.

One choice shows awareness and a willingness to learn and develop, whilst the other shows a complete lack of these qualities as well as a very weak and fragile mindset. Just the type of mindset that is guaranteed to hamper the pursuit of success. Of course, Everton being Everton, they go for the easy route. The route that needs no reflection and no thought. Everton that.

Never change, Everton, because it's your own mindset that is the millstone dragging you to the bottom of the Red River Mersey. Long may you wallow in your own desperate self-pity and the inevitable misery it brings you, decade after decade after...

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:44:55 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Kopout

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26886 on: Yesterday at 09:14:43 PM »
Fucking hate richarlison. haven't seen someone who won feck all and playing for shite club be so cocky.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,989
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26887 on: Yesterday at 09:49:12 PM »
Quote from: Kopout on Yesterday at 09:14:43 PM
Fucking hate richarlison. haven't seen someone who won feck all and playing for shite club be so cocky.

Oh, I don't know.

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26888 on: Yesterday at 10:08:44 PM »
Quote from: Kopout on Yesterday at 09:14:43 PM
Fucking hate richarlison. haven't seen someone who won feck all and playing for shite club be so cocky.

Indeed.

https://twitter.com/richarlison97/status/1333119459628904449?s=19
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26889 on: Yesterday at 10:22:47 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:08:44 PM
Indeed.

https://twitter.com/richarlison97/status/1333119459628904449?s=19

That sort of thing is up there with Pickford smiling and sticking his tongue out at fans/cameras after hes just very nearly fucked up again.

What the fuck is the matter with them?
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,180
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26890 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:22:47 PM
That sort of thing is up there with Pickford smiling and sticking his tongue out at fans/cameras after hes just very nearly fucked up again.

What the fuck is the matter with them?

Everton, aren't they.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26891 on: Yesterday at 10:52:06 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November 28, 2020, 07:57:00 PM
Although I must confess that I didn't watch all of the game against Fulham, only upto 1-3, but I believe they were quite lucky there too. Not sure why I didn't see the end, I think I needed to go for a shit.


Quality.  😂
Logged

Offline Kopout

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26892 on: Yesterday at 11:09:02 PM »
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26893 on: Yesterday at 11:20:23 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:08:44 PM
Indeed.

https://twitter.com/richarlison97/status/1333119459628904449?s=19

Haha his highlights video would prob be about 2 mins long. A 'sat on the floor, rubbing his head, feigning injury' compilation would outlast The Cure For Insomnia (1987)
Logged

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,157
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26894 on: Yesterday at 11:30:19 PM »
Erm... I think you should all be a bit more respectful towards the future Ballon dor winner  >:(
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,065
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26895 on: Yesterday at 11:32:41 PM »
For a forward with almost a 1 in 4 goal ratio he has an insane ego
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26896 on: Yesterday at 11:51:21 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 11:30:19 PM
Erm... I think you should all be a bit more respectful towards the future Ballon dor winner  >:(

Step aside Messi and Ronaldo, it's all about the Head Rubbing Clogger v Culvert Lewindowski for the foreseeable.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26897 on: Today at 04:49:28 AM »
Richi'la hasn't scored a goal for 2 months, and that was a penalty.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,280
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26898 on: Today at 04:56:24 AM »
Mate of mine who's a Leeds fan was saying "0-1, that's a great scalp for us" and I was like, fuckin' what mate?
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26899 on: Today at 07:38:28 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:49:28 AM
Richi'la hasn't scored a goal for 2 months, and that was a penalty.

More importantly,  its been a couple of games that he hasn't injured anyone.
Poor, by his standards.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 668 669 670 671 672 [673]   Go Up
« previous next »
 