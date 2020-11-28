« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:43:29 PM
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:35:13 PM
I needed that. Thanks Everton.

Burnley away next for them followed by some very tough fixtures.

Their December is brutal yeah. An interesting six weeks or so coming up for our blue brothers. Something tells me Hamezsh wont want to know when the games pile up and the weather is freezing and he gets a kicked a little bit more. He'll be 'injured' again soon.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:45:39 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:28:49 PM
4 losses in last 5 yet they are still the team to beat imo.
Yes, everyone should beat them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:45:46 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:42:10 PM
Everton have got a couple of players missing

My heart fucking bleeds for them...
Yeah?, Liverpool have at least 3 actual World class players missing in Virgil, Thiago and Trent, then Shaqiri, Ox, Gomez, Milner and Naby, and still we're in there, despite the best efforts of outside parties.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:46:25 PM
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 07:43:29 PM
Their December is brutal yeah. An interesting six weeks or so coming up for our blue brothers. Something tells me Hamezsh wont want to know when the games pile up and the weather is freezing and he gets a kicked a little bit more. He'll be 'injured' again soon.
They've always got first in the iTunes charts to fall back on
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:47:27 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:42:10 PM
Everton have got a couple of players missing

My heart fucking bleeds for them...
So have we... thanks to Everton.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:57:00 PM
My observation of them in the few games that I've watched is that if they score first, then they tend to sit back on it straight away and invite the opposition on as they did against United and came unstuck. They seemed to do the same against Fulham but got away with it because Fulham are actually a really poor side, more so than Everton. Although I must confess that I didn't watch all of the game against Fulham, only upto 1-3, but I believe they were quite lucky there too. Not sure why I didn't see the end, I think I needed to go for a shit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:59:11 PM
Though it has been said MANY times, what would you do without them
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:18:50 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:19:29 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:57:00 PM
My observation of them in the few games that I've watched is that if they score first, then they tend to sit back on it straight away and invite the opposition on as they did against United and came unstuck. They seemed to do the same against Fulham but got away with it because Fulham are actually a really poor side, more so than Everton. Although I must confess that I didn't watch all of the game against Fulham, only upto 1-3, but I believe they were quite lucky there too. Not sure why I didn't see the end, I think I needed to go for a shit.

They look very poorly coached. They were completely out-thought by Bielsa, similar to Hasenhuttl away at Southampton. Teams with far more limited resources and wage bills.

Everton are all about knocking it long to DCL and hoping Richarlison or James produce some quality.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:22:01 PM
James has been completely anonymous after his three game purple patch. Wilting with the weather.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:33:22 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:35:56 PM
Reading GoT just now, it finally dawned on them that James is a hindrance to them with his crap work rate.

Now they know why he was a bit part player at Real and Bayern.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:43:01 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:35:56 PM
Reading GoT just now, it finally dawned on them that James is a hindrance to them with his crap work rate.

Now they know why he was a bit part player at Real and Bayern.

The Jury is begining to convene to decide upto whether Carlo is gulity too.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:58:42 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:43:01 PM
The Jury is begining to convene to decide upto whether Carlo is gulity too.

He will be bastard Red shyte! by Christmas.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:04:51 PM
Has Carlo shown us his Crimbo deccies yet?

Thatll be the turning point.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:07:41 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:19:29 PM


Everton are all about knocking it long to DCL and hoping Richarlison or James produce some quality dives.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:32:33 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:07:41 PM


Pretty much. THey're a dark arts team as much as anything. Shithouse their way to results.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:01:13 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:32:33 PM
Pretty much. They're a dark arts team as much as anything. Shithouse their way to results.

And they're not even very good at that.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:13:13 PM
If they have yet another mid-table obscurity season (which seems very likely), having again spent big while selling no one for any real money, at what point does Moshiri stop simply plowing his own money into the club? It's well-documented that they earn absolutely fuck all aside from the TV money and that their wage bill is a scarily high percentage of their income. Honestly, how long does this fella want to just keep throwing good money after bad? - because Everton look like an absolute financial black hole right now, and I'm not really seeing what the owner is getting out of it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:17:06 PM
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:13:13 PM
If they have yet another mid-table obscurity season (which seems very likely), having again spent big while selling no one for any real money, at what point does Moshiri stop simply plowing his own money into the club? It's well-documented that they earn absolutely fuck all aside from the TV money and that their wage bill is a scarily high percentage of their income. Honestly, how long does this fella want to just keep throwing good money after bad? - because Everton look like an absolute financial black hole right now, and I'm not really seeing what the owner is getting out of it.

How much is that ground going to cost him as well?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:23:19 PM
Moshi hasn't really "spent" any of his own money though, has he?  The club's in debt up to its eyeballs from all the loans its taken out, and routinely robs Peter to pay Paul.  And club owners rarely end up footing the bill when things go tits up.

This whole season looks set to be an omni-shambles for a lot of clubs.  That might actually end up benefiting Everton, but it looks like they're not going to be in a position to capitalise.  Everton That.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:25:50 PM
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:13:13 PM
If they have yet another mid-table obscurity season (which seems very likely), having again spent big while selling no one for any real money, at what point does Moshiri stop simply plowing his own money into the club? It's well-documented that they earn absolutely fuck all aside from the TV money and that their wage bill is a scarily high percentage of their income. Honestly, how long does this fella want to just keep throwing good money after bad? - because Everton look like an absolute financial black hole right now, and I'm not really seeing what the owner is getting out of it.

He'll be praying for Calvert Lewin & Richielar to have a good season just so they can bring some decent money in, Walcott's wages will be off the books in the summer along with Bolasie's, only other contracts expiring are Besic (how the fuck has he lasted 7 years there? are they waiting for the free Messi that comes with him to jump out of his back pocket?) and Pennington I think? so not an awful lot coming off of the books, if the locals start getting restless then it won't be long until they're paying Ancelotti & his lad off

Then there's the season ticket money to pay back, which they probably spunked in the summer

Absolute money pit
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:59:02 PM
The further the climate differs from the exact conditions of the 2014 World Cup, the worse James Rodríguez performs. The warm weather at the start of the season fooled him into thinking he was playing in the Maracana again. Hes now rubbing his eyes and realising it was all a dream, he plays for Everton now.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:02:21 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 08:22:01 PM
James has been completely anonymous after his three game purple patch. Wilting with the weather.
"3 game purple patch", you mean since they secured the league title?, it's only natural to ease off to be fair.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:37:24 PM
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:13:13 PM
If they have yet another mid-table obscurity season (which seems very likely), having again spent big while selling no one for any real money, at what point does Moshiri stop simply plowing his own money into the club? It's well-documented that they earn absolutely fuck all aside from the TV money and that their wage bill is a scarily high percentage of their income. Honestly, how long does this fella want to just keep throwing good money after bad? - because Everton look like an absolute financial black hole right now, and I'm not really seeing what the owner is getting out of it.

It's not his money though, they're mortgaged up to the eyeballs and loaded up with debt. He's given them lots of "loans" which need to be paid back eventually as well. They lost £110m last year, it's gonna be even worse this year. No way is that stadium getting built any time soon, not unless Fat Joe gets the council to fund it, like he wanted to a few years ago.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:40:27 PM
I think they thought theyd won the league after injuring two of our best players.

Then theyve lost 5 in 6
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:50:35 PM
We ruined them, love to see it. If only Henderson's goal was given, heads would collectively explode.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:52:35 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:19:29 PM
They look very poorly coached. They were completely out-thought by Bielsa, similar to Hasenhuttl away at Southampton. Teams with far more limited resources and wage bills.

Everton are all about knocking it long to DCL and hoping Richarlison or James produce some quality.

I was impressed by Calvert-Lewin tonight. In a sort of nostalgic way. He was on the end of some long range stuff that was positively sub continental ballistic.
There was one moment on their right wing when he leapt for the ball and did a weird mid air leap spin twist and flail anticipating contact that never arrived.
They were playing Allardyce ball. Remember DCL emerged under the gravy king as a flop and dive merchant reminiscent of Kevin Davies.
Tactically, playing Iwobi and Davies as full backs when they have other options was weird.
If Leeds could convert that could have been embarrassing tonight.
Pickers had a blinder which means that the third choice goalkeeper wont be required (second choice wasnt on the bench tonight)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 04:17:55 AM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:04:51 PM
Has Carlo shown us his Crimbo deccies yet?

Thatll be the turning point.
I reckon he'll have ordered a normal set, containing the usual Christmassy colours, including red, and a special 'Ev-friendly' set. That way he can see how things are going by the start of Advent. If everything's going to shite, as they're bound to be, and he feels like he wants out (with full contract paid up) he'll hang up the red ones...
