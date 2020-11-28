They look very poorly coached. They were completely out-thought by Bielsa, similar to Hasenhuttl away at Southampton. Teams with far more limited resources and wage bills.
Everton are all about knocking it long to DCL and hoping Richarlison or James produce some quality.
I was impressed by Calvert-Lewin tonight. In a sort of nostalgic way. He was on the end of some long range stuff that was positively sub continental ballistic.
There was one moment on their right wing when he leapt for the ball and did a weird mid air leap spin twist and flail anticipating contact that never arrived.
They were playing Allardyce ball. Remember DCL emerged under the gravy king as a flop and dive merchant reminiscent of Kevin Davies.
Tactically, playing Iwobi and Davies as full backs when they have other options was weird.
If Leeds could convert that could have been embarrassing tonight.
Pickers had a blinder which means that the third choice goalkeeper wont be required (second choice wasnt on the bench tonight)