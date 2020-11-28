My observation of them in the few games that I've watched is that if they score first, then they tend to sit back on it straight away and invite the opposition on as they did against United and came unstuck. They seemed to do the same against Fulham but got away with it because Fulham are actually a really poor side, more so than Everton. Although I must confess that I didn't watch all of the game against Fulham, only upto 1-3, but I believe they were quite lucky there too. Not sure why I didn't see the end, I think I needed to go for a shit.