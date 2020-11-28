« previous next »
Reply #26840 on: Today at 07:43:29 PM
Quote from: S on Today at 07:35:13 PM
I needed that. Thanks Everton.

Burnley away next for them followed by some very tough fixtures.

Their December is brutal yeah. An interesting six weeks or so coming up for our blue brothers. Something tells me Hamezsh wont want to know when the games pile up and the weather is freezing and he gets a kicked a little bit more. He'll be 'injured' again soon.
Reply #26841 on: Today at 07:45:39 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:28:49 PM
4 losses in last 5 yet they are still the team to beat imo.
Yes, everyone should beat them.
Reply #26842 on: Today at 07:45:46 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:42:10 PM
Everton have got a couple of players missing

My heart fucking bleeds for them...
Yeah?, Liverpool have at least 3 actual World class players missing in Virgil, Thiago and Trent, then Shaqiri, Ox, Gomez, Milner and Naby, and still we're in there, despite the best efforts of outside parties.
Reply #26843 on: Today at 07:46:25 PM
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 07:43:29 PM
Their December is brutal yeah. An interesting six weeks or so coming up for our blue brothers. Something tells me Hamezsh wont want to know when the games pile up and the weather is freezing and he gets a kicked a little bit more. He'll be 'injured' again soon.
They've always got first in the iTunes charts to fall back on
Reply #26844 on: Today at 07:47:27 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:42:10 PM
Everton have got a couple of players missing

My heart fucking bleeds for them...
So have we... thanks to Everton.
Reply #26845 on: Today at 07:57:00 PM
My observation of them in the few games that I've watched is that if they score first, then they tend to sit back on it straight away and invite the opposition on as they did against United and came unstuck. They seemed to do the same against Fulham but got away with it because Fulham are actually a really poor side, more so than Everton. Although I must confess that I didn't watch all of the game against Fulham, only upto 1-3, but I believe they were quite lucky there too. Not sure why I didn't see the end, I think I needed to go for a shit.
Reply #26846 on: Today at 07:59:11 PM
Though it has been said MANY times, what would you do without them
Reply #26847 on: Today at 08:18:50 PM
Reply #26848 on: Today at 08:19:29 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:57:00 PM
My observation of them in the few games that I've watched is that if they score first, then they tend to sit back on it straight away and invite the opposition on as they did against United and came unstuck. They seemed to do the same against Fulham but got away with it because Fulham are actually a really poor side, more so than Everton. Although I must confess that I didn't watch all of the game against Fulham, only upto 1-3, but I believe they were quite lucky there too. Not sure why I didn't see the end, I think I needed to go for a shit.

They look very poorly coached. They were completely out-thought by Bielsa, similar to Hasenhuttl away at Southampton. Teams with far more limited resources and wage bills.

Everton are all about knocking it long to DCL and hoping Richarlison or James produce some quality.
Reply #26849 on: Today at 08:22:01 PM
James has been completely anonymous after his three game purple patch. Wilting with the weather.
Reply #26850 on: Today at 08:33:22 PM
Reply #26851 on: Today at 08:35:56 PM
Reading GoT just now, it finally dawned on them that James is a hindrance to them with his crap work rate.

Now they know why he was a bit part player at Real and Bayern.
Reply #26852 on: Today at 08:43:01 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:35:56 PM
Reading GoT just now, it finally dawned on them that James is a hindrance to them with his crap work rate.

Now they know why he was a bit part player at Real and Bayern.

The Jury is begining to convene to decide upto whether Carlo is gulity too.
Reply #26853 on: Today at 08:58:42 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:43:01 PM
The Jury is begining to convene to decide upto whether Carlo is gulity too.

He will be bastard Red shyte! by Christmas.
Reply #26854 on: Today at 09:04:51 PM
Has Carlo shown us his Crimbo deccies yet?

Thatll be the turning point.
Reply #26855 on: Today at 09:07:41 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:19:29 PM


Everton are all about knocking it long to DCL and hoping Richarlison or James produce some quality dives.
Reply #26856 on: Today at 09:32:33 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:07:41 PM


Pretty much. THey're a dark arts team as much as anything. Shithouse their way to results.
Reply #26857 on: Today at 10:01:13 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:32:33 PM
Pretty much. They're a dark arts team as much as anything. Shithouse their way to results.

And they're not even very good at that.
Reply #26858 on: Today at 10:13:13 PM
If they have yet another mid-table obscurity season (which seems very likely), having again spent big while selling no one for any real money, at what point does Moshiri stop simply plowing his own money into the club? It's well-documented that they earn absolutely fuck all aside from the TV money and that their wage bill is a scarily high percentage of their income. Honestly, how long does this fella want to just keep throwing good money after bad? - because Everton look like an absolute financial black hole right now, and I'm not really seeing what the owner is getting out of it.
Reply #26859 on: Today at 10:17:06 PM
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:13:13 PM
If they have yet another mid-table obscurity season (which seems very likely), having again spent big while selling no one for any real money, at what point does Moshiri stop simply plowing his own money into the club? It's well-documented that they earn absolutely fuck all aside from the TV money and that their wage bill is a scarily high percentage of their income. Honestly, how long does this fella want to just keep throwing good money after bad? - because Everton look like an absolute financial black hole right now, and I'm not really seeing what the owner is getting out of it.

How much is that ground going to cost him as well?
