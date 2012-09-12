Yep, it's money for old rope for him. This is a club whose fanbase had them challenging for the title after four games. They were dancing on the streets of Rhyl, thinking it was the mid-80s again after just 360 minutes of football. So Ancelotti doesn't have to do much to have them eating out of his hand. If he can hack being at such a backward-thinking, negative place of work, then he's going to be as happy as a pig in shit.



His wages are outrageous, but I absolutely love the way LFC have forced the Bitters into paying so astronomically over the odds to bring him in. Liverpool were in the process of winning every major honour it's possible to win in club football. We'd built a fantastic new stand and were about to build another on the Anfield Road end, while their 'new ground' has repeatedly stalled. They simply had to do something to appease the restless natives of County Road. They had to be seen to be doing something, anything, in order to look ambitious. This is the only reason why they kept offering a guy who didn't want to manage them more and more and more money until he eventually said ''fuck it, ok then.'' LFC forced the Shite into this achingly desperate and ridiculously expensive move for a man who wouldn't have even entertained the notion of going to Goodison if it hadn't been for the mind-boggling salary.



I was arguing with an Ev fan on twitter about this (for my sins) and he just wouldn't accept that Ancelotti was there purely for the paycheque. Apparently "he's already very rich" and he's there because he wants to build a team in his image.Errr, right. And I'm sure being paid £11m a year has nothing to do with it!Fact is, Ancelotti has been sacked from every job managing he's ever had, except for PSG, and that was because he got poached after 18 months by Madrid. Fact is, despite all the honours he has on paper, he's just not that good. He's benefited purely from having some amazing players round him. He's never made a player better like Klopp has. There's a reason certain players have played for him at several different clubs: because he knows they can play his 'style' and are on board with his 'tactics'. Basically, they're dirty players.He's at Ev because nobody else was rushing to offer him a job. He's there because he knows just finishing in the top half of the table is an achievement for those freaks. He must've been rubbing his hands together when they were wetting themselves after winning four games and getting songs in the charts, knowing how easy it is to placate them. They were over the moon with a 2-2 draw in which one of their players was sent off!Ancelotti has got it good at Ev - he'll stay there as long as he can milk it. He's got a nice house, a nice car, a job for his son, has to do very little in the way of work, and he's getting the fourth best pay packet in the league for doing it. Nice job if you can get it!But it'll come crashing down. He might see the season out, but not much longer. As soon as fans are back, and Hamez starts with his "injuries" (which we've already seen flaring up), and now with Digne out for the forseeable, his job will soon be on the line. He should just be glad the boos of Woodison haven't started yet, because they will eventually.