Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26760 on: November 24, 2020, 10:40:17 AM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on November 24, 2020, 09:02:38 AM
Which is something I always wonder what do they teach in Evertons academy?

Those savage tactics have no place in this world and that it is so backwards makes you wonder where have their coaches been in the last 40 years? Its like Darwinism stopped with these people.

To think that our 2 teams actually exist in the same city is hard to believe.

Prisoner 86739 Ferguson says Hi
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26761 on: November 24, 2020, 10:43:11 AM »
Quote from: 12C on November 24, 2020, 10:40:17 AM
Prisoner 86739 Ferguson says Hi
Would love to be a fly on the wall at their preparations for the Derby.

Think it may be interesting to say the least.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26762 on: November 24, 2020, 10:50:22 AM »
Quote from: 12C on November 24, 2020, 10:40:17 AM
Prisoner 86739 Ferguson says Hi
As does No Red Trainers Unsworth.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26763 on: November 24, 2020, 11:41:45 AM »
Hopefully we´ll have some fans back for the next derby and they can piss and moan about how unfair it all is. And then we can embarrass them like we normally do - and derail the second half of their season as well. Good times. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26764 on: November 24, 2020, 12:29:15 PM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 24, 2020, 08:57:16 AM
I can only imagine JRed doesn't have much contact with Everton fans, coming out with something like that.

I doubt he has much contact with a whole lot to be honest with a comment like that....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26765 on: November 24, 2020, 12:39:34 PM »
Saw a stat the other day which said that Duncan Ferguson has spent more days in Jail than Everton have spent at the top of the Premier League. No idea if its true or not but made me chuckle.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26766 on: November 24, 2020, 12:39:38 PM »
Quote from: JRed on November 23, 2020, 06:23:27 PM
I see Thiago is still not fit to come back. Everton put two of the best players in world football out of the game long term, I think we can class Thiagos injury as long term now. Klopp made a reference of sending the points to Brighton as were getting too many injuries. I wonder if he would actually want to go through with that against Everton in the next Derby? The way the shite have approached the derby games in recent years is criminal.
If we are well clear in the league and have lost the unbeaten home record , would people approve of us forfeiting the game , citing player safety?
Im sure it will be brought up by klopp as a way of sending a message to Carlito and referee, but it is getting too much now.
Personally I wouldnt, as I would much rather give them the hiding they so richly deserve.

If I were Klopp, I'd look for the biggest nuttiest bruisers in the lower divisons of English football and give them a mission to fuck the game off and just go in two footed in every tackle (When not chinning them)

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26767 on: November 24, 2020, 01:15:34 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on November 24, 2020, 12:39:38 PM
If I were Klopp, I'd look for the biggest nuttiest bruisers in the lower divisons of English football and give them a mission to fuck the game off and just go in two footed in every tackle (When not chinning them)

Klopp should definitely call it for what it is before that game. Say again what Gini said to put pressure on the ref. They are trying to injure our players to get on the side of their fans and it works because we are the ones to suffer they get the odd 3 game ban nothing more.

https://www.givemesport.com/1503759-everton-are-named-the-premier-leagues-dirtiest-team-in-alltime-fair-play-table

This tells it's own story.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26768 on: Yesterday at 02:30:10 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26769 on: Yesterday at 02:47:55 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26770 on: Yesterday at 03:26:46 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26771 on: Yesterday at 03:36:36 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:30:10 PM
NULL AND VOID.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1331965038593253381

No great loss anyway, is he?  They'll just play a shit young left back instead of a left back in the prime of his shitness.



Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26772 on: Yesterday at 03:43:28 PM »
The shitehawks even fuck up their own players  :tosser
BAGS
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26773 on: Yesterday at 03:46:03 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 03:43:28 PM
The shitehawks even fuck up their own players  :tosser
BAGS
It's because he has a YNWA tattoo
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26774 on: Yesterday at 03:51:34 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 03:46:03 PM
It's because he has a YNWA tattoo
I'm no Poirot, but my little grey cells tell me that the perpetrator was none other than... The Barlinnie Brawler!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26775 on: Yesterday at 05:29:32 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:30:10 PM
NULL AND VOID.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1331965038593253381
Apart from the odd freekick and cross to a lump upfront, is he actually any good?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26776 on: Yesterday at 05:47:28 PM »
He'll have to spend a couple months without trying to surf on opponents' Achilles, such a shame.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26777 on: Yesterday at 05:49:08 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 05:47:28 PM
He'll have to spend a couple months without trying to surf on opponents' Achilles, such a shame.

Ironic that he suffers the very same injury that he tried to inflict on Kyle Walker-Peters. Karma will do that sometimes.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26778 on: Yesterday at 06:35:32 PM »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 05:29:32 PM
Apart from the odd freekick and cross to a lump upfront, is he actually any good?

He was dreadful at Barca, like Andre Gomes.

He's looked decent for them, but it's hard to find a good left back (only took us a few decades to find one). They had Baines before him for years who was good for them, although from a similar standpoint to Digne = set pieces and crosses.

Given Everton are always about lumping the ball in the box to the big man anyway.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26779 on: Yesterday at 06:42:56 PM »
From GOT:

Quote
F Hell. Must be some thing wrong with our training regime.

Quote
What is it with our players murdering each other in training?

Quote
the training clearly is too physical, happens too often

I thought they were all for the old Wimbledon/Dogs of War approach from Duncan.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26780 on: Yesterday at 06:50:31 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:42:56 PM
From GOT:

I thought they were all for the old Wimbledon/Dogs of War approach from Duncan.
Their approach will always be their undoing.

They go in like brainless thugs in the Derby and their fans celebrate, but they forget that it cost them so dearly. They lose what they consider their best player purely because of his own monumental stupidity and ill-discipline then lose three on the trot. If they also carry this approach through in training, they will undoubtedly end up with injuries because of it. Either the idiot flying in will pull something or the player on the receiving end will get injured.

Karma absolutely hates Everton. Ultimately, you get out what you put in. The Shite always reap what they sow. One way or another, it always comes back to bite them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26781 on: Yesterday at 06:52:53 PM »
If they hit an injury crisis theyre in crisis.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26782 on: Yesterday at 06:54:02 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:50:31 PM
Their approach will always be their undoing.

They go in like brainless thugs in the Derby and their fans celebrate, but they forget that it cost them so dearly. They lose what they consider their best player purely because of his own monumental stupidity and ill-discipline then lose three on the trot. If they also carry this approach through in training, they will undoubtedly end up with injuries because of it. Either the idiot flying in will pull something or the player on the receiving end will get injured.

Karma absolutely hates Everton. Ultimately, you get out what you put in. The Shite always reap what they sow. One way or another, it always comes back to bite them.

And this is what they're paying Ancelotti 14 million a year for.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26783 on: Yesterday at 06:57:26 PM »
Delph is trending on Twitter, seems to be Bitters worried he's going to be the LB in Digne's absence. :D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26784 on: Yesterday at 07:00:27 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:54:02 PM
And this is what they're paying Ancelotti 14 million a year for.
It would appear that all they are paying Ancelotti to do is watch over Ferguson as he drills the squad.

Money for old rope if you ask me. I honestly don't think Ancelotti's heart is in it at all. He's only there for the paycheque.

Not that I blame him. I mean look at the clubs he's managed in his career. Then look at the sorry mess of a club he's at now. A backward club and a fanbase with a prehistoric mindset. To be fair, I'd need a pretty hefty paycheque in order to drag myself out of bed to manage there.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26785 on: Yesterday at 07:45:54 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:00:27 PM
It would appear that all they are paying Ancelotti to do is watch over Ferguson as he drills the squad.

Money for old rope if you ask me. I honestly don't think Ancelotti's heart is in it at all. He's only there for the paycheque.

Not that I blame him. I mean look at the clubs he's managed in his career. Then look at the sorry mess of a club he's at now. A backward club and a fanbase with a prehistoric mindset. To be fair, I'd need a pretty hefty paycheque in order to drag myself out of bed to manage there.

I might be wrong, but I'm sure I read something last year saying that Anchelotti has never coached his sides personally?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26786 on: Yesterday at 07:49:21 PM »
Digne is pretty good in all honesty. Outside of Robertson he's one of the best left backs in the league. He's a snide, moaning little twat, but he's a good player.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26787 on: Yesterday at 07:58:21 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:00:27 PM
It would appear that all they are paying Ancelotti to do is watch over Ferguson as he drills the squad.

Money for old rope if you ask me. I honestly don't think Ancelotti's heart is in it at all. He's only there for the paycheque.

Not that I blame him. I mean look at the clubs he's managed in his career. Then look at the sorry mess of a club he's at now. A backward club and a fanbase with a prehistoric mindset. To be fair, I'd need a pretty hefty paycheque in order to drag myself out of bed to manage there.

Always said it's a great job for him. One of the highest paid jobs in football, nice house in Sefton, managing in a top league, all he needs to do is keep them ticking over around 7th or 8th and it's par for the course. Top 6 finish and he's a hero, does something in a cup he's a legend, wins a derby he's a legend. And if he really fucks up he gets paid the GDP of a small country in compensation.

Nice work if you can get it. Most managers have to go to China for that kind of gig.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26788 on: Yesterday at 08:02:11 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 07:45:54 PM
I might be wrong, but I'm sure I read something last year saying that Anchelotti has never coached his sides personally?

He's very hands off as a coach which is why they're a team built in Ferguson's image.

I remember Honegstein saying how the players at Bayern went from the overbearing micro management of Pep to basically not being coached at all under Ancelotti and couldn't take to him.

He's always managed teams with great players and leaders that could coach themselves in a way. A bit like Zidane with Madrid. Therefore had success trophy wise but very up and down management career. Ancelotti has won few league titles for the quality of teams he's managed for example.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26789 on: Yesterday at 08:06:51 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:02:11 PM
He's very hands off as a coach which is why they're a team built in Ferguson's image.

I remember Honegstein saying how the players at Bayern went from the overbearing micro management of Pep to basically not being coached at all under Ancelotti and couldn't take to him.

He's always managed teams with great players and leaders that could coach themselves in a way. A bit like Zidane with Madrid. Therefore had success trophy wise but very up and down management career. Ancelotti has won few league titles for the quality of teams he's managed for example.

I suppose that style of management can work but it all depends on the environment and players you've got to work with (and the quality of said players). I refuse to believe that Ancelotti has minimal tactical input but it does seem to be the case that he is hands off in his approach and that can go one of two ways really.

Everton at the minute have a very poor style but with DCL having a great season and with Ancelotti having signed a few players who he wanted things haven't been too bad. I just think they're rigid, old-fashioned and quite nasty in all honesty. I still don't think they'll get anywhere near the top 4.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26790 on: Today at 12:47:06 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:58:21 PM
Always said it's a great job for him. One of the highest paid jobs in football, nice house in Sefton, managing in a top league, all he needs to do is keep them ticking over around 7th or 8th and it's par for the course. Top 6 finish and he's a hero, does something in a cup he's a legend, wins a derby he's a legend. And if he really fucks up he gets paid the GDP of a small country in compensation.

Nice work if you can get it. Most managers have to go to China for that kind of gig.

Yep, it's money for old rope for him. This is a club whose fanbase had them challenging for the title after four games. They were dancing on the streets of Rhyl, thinking it was the mid-80s again after just 360 minutes of football. So Ancelotti doesn't have to do much to have them eating out of his hand. If he can hack being at such a backward-thinking, negative place of work, then he's going to be as happy as a pig in shit.

His wages are outrageous, but I absolutely love the way LFC have forced the Bitters into paying so astronomically over the odds to bring him in. Liverpool were in the process of winning every major honour it's possible to win in club football. We'd built a fantastic new stand and were about to build another on the Anfield Road end, while their 'new ground' has repeatedly stalled. They simply had to do something to appease the restless natives of County Road. They had to be seen to be doing something, anything, in order to look ambitious. This is the only reason why they kept offering a guy who didn't want to manage them more and more and more money until he eventually said ''fuck it, ok then.''  LFC forced the Shite into this achingly desperate and ridiculously expensive move for a man who wouldn't have even entertained the notion of going to Goodison if it hadn't been for the mind-boggling salary.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26791 on: Today at 02:27:38 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:47:06 AM
Yep, it's money for old rope for him. This is a club whose fanbase had them challenging for the title after four games. They were dancing on the streets of Rhyl, thinking it was the mid-80s again after just 360 minutes of football. So Ancelotti doesn't have to do much to have them eating out of his hand. If he can hack being at such a backward-thinking, negative place of work, then he's going to be as happy as a pig in shit.

His wages are outrageous, but I absolutely love the way LFC have forced the Bitters into paying so astronomically over the odds to bring him in. Liverpool were in the process of winning every major honour it's possible to win in club football. We'd built a fantastic new stand and were about to build another on the Anfield Road end, while their 'new ground' has repeatedly stalled. They simply had to do something to appease the restless natives of County Road. They had to be seen to be doing something, anything, in order to look ambitious. This is the only reason why they kept offering a guy who didn't want to manage them more and more and more money until he eventually said ''fuck it, ok then.''  LFC forced the Shite into this achingly desperate and ridiculously expensive move for a man who wouldn't have even entertained the notion of going to Goodison if it hadn't been for the mind-boggling salary.

I was arguing with an Ev fan on twitter about this (for my sins) and he just wouldn't accept that Ancelotti was there purely for the paycheque. Apparently "he's already very rich" and he's there because he wants to build a team in his image.

Errr, right. And I'm sure being paid £11m a year has nothing to do with it!

Fact is, Ancelotti has been sacked from every job managing he's ever had, except for PSG, and that was because he got poached after 18 months by Madrid. Fact is, despite all the honours he has on paper, he's just not that good. He's benefited purely from having some amazing players round him. He's never made a player better like Klopp has. There's a reason certain players have played for him at several different clubs: because he knows they can play his 'style' and are on board with his 'tactics'. Basically, they're dirty players.

He's at Ev because nobody else was rushing to offer him a job. He's there because he knows just finishing in the top half of the table is an achievement for those freaks. He must've been rubbing his hands together when they were wetting themselves after winning four games and getting songs in the charts, knowing how easy it is to placate them. They were over the moon with a 2-2 draw in which one of their players was sent off!

Ancelotti has got it good at Ev - he'll stay there as long as he can milk it. He's got a nice house, a nice car, a job for his son, has to do very little in the way of work, and he's getting the fourth best pay packet in the league for doing it. Nice job if you can get it!

But it'll come crashing down. He might see the season out, but not much longer. As soon as fans are back, and Hamez starts with his "injuries" (which we've already seen flaring up), and now with Digne out for the forseeable, his job will soon be on the line. He should just be glad the boos of Woodison haven't started yet, because they will eventually.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26792 on: Today at 02:27:59 AM »
And then they immediately brought him down to their level instead of rising to Ancelotti's.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26793 on: Today at 04:22:14 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:27:59 AM
And then they immediately brought him down to their level instead of rising to Ancelotti's.

Everton aren't we
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26794 on: Today at 06:11:34 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:27:59 AM
And then they immediately brought him down to their level instead of rising to Ancelotti's.
Once Everton have touched you...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26795 on: Today at 06:32:47 AM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:52:53 PM
If they hit an injury crisis theyre in crisis.

Feels like they've been in perpetual crisis for years now, it's only really obscene spending and the emergence of DCL that has kept them afloat. I genuinely don't know how they have continued to spend as they have to be honest and it'll be interesting to see what happens if they don't achieve European football of any kind this season.
