Which is something I always wonder what do they teach in Evertons academy?

Those savage tactics have no place in this world and that it is so backwards makes you wonder where have their coaches been in the last 40 years? Its like Darwinism stopped with these people.

To think that our 2 teams actually exist in the same city is hard to believe.

Prisoner 86739 Ferguson says Hi
Prisoner 86739 Ferguson says Hi
Would love to be a fly on the wall at their preparations for the Derby.

Think it may be interesting to say the least.
Prisoner 86739 Ferguson says Hi
As does No Red Trainers Unsworth.
Hopefully we´ll have some fans back for the next derby and they can piss and moan about how unfair it all is. And then we can embarrass them like we normally do - and derail the second half of their season as well. Good times. 
I can only imagine JRed doesn't have much contact with Everton fans, coming out with something like that.

I doubt he has much contact with a whole lot to be honest with a comment like that....
Saw a stat the other day which said that Duncan Ferguson has spent more days in Jail than Everton have spent at the top of the Premier League. No idea if its true or not but made me chuckle.
I see Thiago is still not fit to come back. Everton put two of the best players in world football out of the game long term, I think we can class Thiagos injury as long term now. Klopp made a reference of sending the points to Brighton as were getting too many injuries. I wonder if he would actually want to go through with that against Everton in the next Derby? The way the shite have approached the derby games in recent years is criminal.
If we are well clear in the league and have lost the unbeaten home record , would people approve of us forfeiting the game , citing player safety?
Im sure it will be brought up by klopp as a way of sending a message to Carlito and referee, but it is getting too much now.
Personally I wouldnt, as I would much rather give them the hiding they so richly deserve.

If I were Klopp, I'd look for the biggest nuttiest bruisers in the lower divisons of English football and give them a mission to fuck the game off and just go in two footed in every tackle (When not chinning them)

If I were Klopp, I'd look for the biggest nuttiest bruisers in the lower divisons of English football and give them a mission to fuck the game off and just go in two footed in every tackle (When not chinning them)

Klopp should definitely call it for what it is before that game. Say again what Gini said to put pressure on the ref. They are trying to injure our players to get on the side of their fans and it works because we are the ones to suffer they get the odd 3 game ban nothing more.

https://www.givemesport.com/1503759-everton-are-named-the-premier-leagues-dirtiest-team-in-alltime-fair-play-table

This tells it's own story.
NULL AND VOID.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1331965038593253381

No great loss anyway, is he?  They'll just play a shit young left back instead of a left back in the prime of his shitness.



The shitehawks even fuck up their own players  :tosser
BAGS
The shitehawks even fuck up their own players  :tosser
BAGS
It's because he has a YNWA tattoo
It's because he has a YNWA tattoo
I'm no Poirot, but my little grey cells tell me that the perpetrator was none other than... The Barlinnie Brawler!
NULL AND VOID.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1331965038593253381
Apart from the odd freekick and cross to a lump upfront, is he actually any good?
He'll have to spend a couple months without trying to surf on opponents' Achilles, such a shame.
He'll have to spend a couple months without trying to surf on opponents' Achilles, such a shame.

Ironic that he suffers the very same injury that he tried to inflict on Kyle Walker-Peters. Karma will do that sometimes.
Apart from the odd freekick and cross to a lump upfront, is he actually any good?

He was dreadful at Barca, like Andre Gomes.

He's looked decent for them, but it's hard to find a good left back (only took us a few decades to find one). They had Baines before him for years who was good for them, although from a similar standpoint to Digne = set pieces and crosses.

Given Everton are always about lumping the ball in the box to the big man anyway.
From GOT:

F Hell. Must be some thing wrong with our training regime.

What is it with our players murdering each other in training?

the training clearly is too physical, happens too often

I thought they were all for the old Wimbledon/Dogs of War approach from Duncan.
From GOT:

I thought they were all for the old Wimbledon/Dogs of War approach from Duncan.
Their approach will always be their undoing.

They go in like brainless thugs in the Derby and their fans celebrate, but they forget that it cost them so dearly. They lose what they consider their best player purely because of his own monumental stupidity and ill-discipline then lose three on the trot. If they also carry this approach through in training, they will undoubtedly end up with injuries because of it. Either the idiot flying in will pull something or the player on the receiving end will get injured.

Karma absolutely hates Everton. Ultimately, you get out what you put in. The Shite always reap what they sow. One way or another, it always comes back to bite them.
If they hit an injury crisis theyre in crisis.
Their approach will always be their undoing.

They go in like brainless thugs in the Derby and their fans celebrate, but they forget that it cost them so dearly. They lose what they consider their best player purely because of his own monumental stupidity and ill-discipline then lose three on the trot. If they also carry this approach through in training, they will undoubtedly end up with injuries because of it. Either the idiot flying in will pull something or the player on the receiving end will get injured.

Karma absolutely hates Everton. Ultimately, you get out what you put in. The Shite always reap what they sow. One way or another, it always comes back to bite them.

And this is what they're paying Ancelotti 14 million a year for.
Delph is trending on Twitter, seems to be Bitters worried he's going to be the LB in Digne's absence. :D
And this is what they're paying Ancelotti 14 million a year for.
It would appear that all they are paying Ancelotti to do is watch over Ferguson as he drills the squad.

Money for old rope if you ask me. I honestly don't think Ancelotti's heart is in it at all. He's only there for the paycheque.

Not that I blame him. I mean look at the clubs he's managed in his career. Then look at the sorry mess of a club he's at now. A backward club and a fanbase with a prehistoric mindset. To be fair, I'd need a pretty hefty paycheque in order to drag myself out of bed to manage there.
It would appear that all they are paying Ancelotti to do is watch over Ferguson as he drills the squad.

Money for old rope if you ask me. I honestly don't think Ancelotti's heart is in it at all. He's only there for the paycheque.

Not that I blame him. I mean look at the clubs he's managed in his career. Then look at the sorry mess of a club he's at now. A backward club and a fanbase with a prehistoric mindset. To be fair, I'd need a pretty hefty paycheque in order to drag myself out of bed to manage there.

I might be wrong, but I'm sure I read something last year saying that Anchelotti has never coached his sides personally?
Digne is pretty good in all honesty. Outside of Robertson he's one of the best left backs in the league. He's a snide, moaning little twat, but he's a good player.
It would appear that all they are paying Ancelotti to do is watch over Ferguson as he drills the squad.

Money for old rope if you ask me. I honestly don't think Ancelotti's heart is in it at all. He's only there for the paycheque.

Not that I blame him. I mean look at the clubs he's managed in his career. Then look at the sorry mess of a club he's at now. A backward club and a fanbase with a prehistoric mindset. To be fair, I'd need a pretty hefty paycheque in order to drag myself out of bed to manage there.

Always said it's a great job for him. One of the highest paid jobs in football, nice house in Sefton, all he needs to do is keep them ticking over around 7th or 8th and it's par for the course. Top 6 finish and he's a hero, does something in a cup he's a legend, wins a derby he's a legend. And if he really fucks up he gets paid the GDP of a small country in compensation.

Nice work if you can get it.
