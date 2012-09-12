From GOT:



I thought they were all for the old Wimbledon/Dogs of War approach from Duncan.



Their approach will always be their undoing.They go in like brainless thugs in the Derby and their fans celebrate, but they forget that it cost them so dearly. They lose what they consider their best player purely because of his own monumental stupidity and ill-discipline then lose three on the trot. If they also carry this approach through in training, they will undoubtedly end up with injuries because of it. Either the idiot flying in will pull something or the player on the receiving end will get injured.Karma absolutely hates Everton. Ultimately, you get out what you put in. The Shite always reap what they sow. One way or another, it always comes back to bite them.