« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1534617 times)

Offline kopite77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26720 on: Yesterday at 09:48:36 AM »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on November 21, 2020, 07:57:02 PM
"Ancelotti reveals he told Everton forward Richarlison he can fight to win the Ballon d'Or if he embraces the physical aspect of his game."

Hmm
I think Ancelotti has been misquoted, what he actually said was, Richarlison couldnt hit a barn door and is a snide shithouse!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,556
  • kopite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26721 on: Yesterday at 10:15:30 AM »
Quote from: NeverAgain337 on November 21, 2020, 08:32:21 PM
I love Everton . Man U are the best team on earth .. I hate Liverpool ... now plz will you remove my account .. please. I just dont see an option on here how to do so ..

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,899
  • JFT96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26722 on: Yesterday at 02:52:04 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26723 on: Yesterday at 02:59:34 PM »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26724 on: Yesterday at 03:28:21 PM »
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26725 on: Yesterday at 04:11:53 PM »
Logged

Online masher

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • hippie at heart
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26726 on: Yesterday at 06:35:32 PM »
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,251
  • I live!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26727 on: Yesterday at 09:19:16 PM »
Quote
Does the PL perform random drug testing?...as a biochemist/organic chemist of some ability (synthesis-wise), they look juiced to me.

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26728 on: Yesterday at 09:22:08 PM »
'Why did we have to beat Tottenham?'
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26729 on: Yesterday at 09:32:20 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:19:16 PM
:lmao :lmao :lmao
No it's the chemtrails, they put stuff in it to make our player better.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26730 on: Yesterday at 09:33:26 PM »
Null and void shouts incoming.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,556
  • kopite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26731 on: Yesterday at 09:34:33 PM »
A bad weekend for them with City losing, then the injury ravaged RS strolling to 3 points!
Their win against Spurs ensures we are level on points at the top..cheers for that!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,481
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26732 on: Yesterday at 10:09:00 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:22:08 PM
'Why did we have to beat Tottenham?'

They're onto something there.

Lose to everybody so that the other sides will have confidence v the Red Shite.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26733 on: Yesterday at 10:17:33 PM »
Complaining that Coote was taken off VAR.

How many times did Clattenberg ref them again after that derby?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,481
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26734 on: Yesterday at 10:21:34 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:33 PM
Complaining that Coote was taken off VAR.


Probably at Leicesters request because they were afraid Coote would give us everything.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,628
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26735 on: Today at 12:18:53 AM »
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26736 on: Today at 04:29:32 AM »
They're calling Klopp "Herr Shipman" :lmao
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,687
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26737 on: Today at 07:54:04 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:29:32 AM
They're calling Klopp "Herr Shipman" :lmao

Unlike them to use death in order to have a pop at Liverpool FC.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,274
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26738 on: Today at 11:48:03 AM »
They all thought they'd ruined our season.

They were all convinced Leicester was beating us at the weekend.

Cries of doping growing louder among our blue mongrel brethren all because neither happened. ;D

Up Jurgens piss-boiling, juicing Reds!!! ;D
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,547
  • Indefatigability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26739 on: Today at 12:50:44 PM »
Liverpool win a game of football...

People:

Everton fans: IT'S NOT FAIR VAR DOPING ASTHMA HEYSEL REFS CONSPIRACY

Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,899
  • JFT96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26740 on: Today at 02:51:34 PM »
That's Bluemoon not GOT
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26741 on: Today at 04:09:10 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:51:34 PM
That's Bluemoon not GOT

Have the not just become one and the same at this stage?
Logged

Online JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26742 on: Today at 06:23:27 PM »
I see Thiago is still not fit to come back. Everton put two of the best players in world football out of the game long term, I think we can class Thiagos injury as long term now. Klopp made a reference of sending the points to Brighton as were getting too many injuries. I wonder if he would actually want to go through with that against Everton in the next Derby? The way the shite have approached the derby games in recent years is criminal.
If we are well clear in the league and have lost the unbeaten home record , would people approve of us forfeiting the game , citing player safety?
Im sure it will be brought up by klopp as a way of sending a message to Carlito and referee, but it is getting too much now.
Personally I wouldnt, as I would much rather give them the hiding they so richly deserve.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,374
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26743 on: Today at 06:25:31 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:23:27 PM
I see Thiago is still not fit to come back. Everton put two of the best players in world football out of the game long term, I think we can class Thiagos injury as long term now. Klopp made a reference of sending the points to Brighton as were getting too many injuries. I wonder if he would actually want to go through with that against Everton in the next Derby? The way the shite have approached the derby games in recent years is criminal.
If we are well clear in the league and have lost the unbeaten home record , would people approve of us forfeiting the game , citing player safety?
Im sure it will be brought up by klopp as a way of sending a message to Carlito and referee, but it is getting too much now.


Erm, no.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,166
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26744 on: Today at 06:29:07 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:23:27 PM
I see Thiago is still not fit to come back. Everton put two of the best players in world football out of the game long term, I think we can class Thiagos injury as long term now. Klopp made a reference of sending the points to Brighton as were getting too many injuries. I wonder if he would actually want to go through with that against Everton in the next Derby? The way the shite have approached the derby games in recent years is criminal.
If we are well clear in the league and have lost the unbeaten home record , would people approve of us forfeiting the game , citing player safety?
Im sure it will be brought up by klopp as a way of sending a message to Carlito and referee, but it is getting too much now.
Personally I wouldnt, as I would much rather give them the hiding they so richly deserve.

no people wouldnt approve, and it wouldnt happen, and neither would the manager ever suggest such a thing. Sounds pathetic to be honest, sort of thing wed piss ourselves laughing at if anyone else suggested it.

Sending the points to brighton is a comment born out of frustration due to the league and tv companies not giving a shit about player welfare due to too scheduling. Not because of having 2 players injured by thugs.

 
Logged

Online JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26745 on: Today at 06:36:09 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:29:07 PM
no people wouldnt approve, and it wouldnt happen, and neither would the manager ever suggest such a thing. Sounds pathetic to be honest, sort of thing wed piss ourselves laughing at if anyone else suggested it.

Sending the points to brighton is a comment born out of frustration due to the league and tv companies not giving a shit about player welfare due to too scheduling. Not because of having 2 players injured by thugs.
Yet Klopp still said it.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,899
  • JFT96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26746 on: Today at 06:36:20 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:23:27 PM
I see Thiago is still not fit to come back. Everton put two of the best players in world football out of the game long term, I think we can class Thiagos injury as long term now. Klopp made a reference of sending the points to Brighton as were getting too many injuries. I wonder if he would actually want to go through with that against Everton in the next Derby? The way the shite have approached the derby games in recent years is criminal.
If we are well clear in the league and have lost the unbeaten home record , would people approve of us forfeiting the game , citing player safety?
Im sure it will be brought up by klopp as a way of sending a message to Carlito and referee, but it is getting too much now.
Personally I wouldnt, as I would much rather give them the hiding they so richly deserve.


This lot haven't taken a point at Anfield for over 20 years and you just want to give them 3 for the sake of it? Nah, play them and embarrass them like we usually do.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,899
  • JFT96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26747 on: Today at 06:36:44 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:36:09 PM
Yet Klopp still said it.

You do know that he's not actually going to "send the points to Brighton" don't you?
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Up
« previous next »
 