"Ancelotti reveals he told Everton forward Richarlison he can fight to win the Ballon d'Or if he embraces the physical aspect of his game."Hmm
I love Everton . Man U are the best team on earth .. I hate Liverpool ... now plz will you remove my account .. please. I just dont see an option on here how to do so ..
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
https://twitter.com/anthonyje29/status/1330515279382720512?s=24What the fuck?!
Does the PL perform random drug testing?...as a biochemist/organic chemist of some ability (synthesis-wise), they look juiced to me.
'Why did we have to beat Tottenham?'
Complaining that Coote was taken off VAR.
They're calling Klopp "Herr Shipman"
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.58]