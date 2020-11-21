« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1533398 times)

Online kopite77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26720 on: Yesterday at 09:48:36 AM »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on November 21, 2020, 07:57:02 PM
"Ancelotti reveals he told Everton forward Richarlison he can fight to win the Ballon d'Or if he embraces the physical aspect of his game."

Hmm
I think Ancelotti has been misquoted, what he actually said was, Richarlison couldnt hit a barn door and is a snide shithouse!
Offline mikeb58

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26721 on: Yesterday at 10:15:30 AM »
Quote from: NeverAgain337 on November 21, 2020, 08:32:21 PM
I love Everton . Man U are the best team on earth .. I hate Liverpool ... now plz will you remove my account .. please. I just dont see an option on here how to do so ..

Offline Welshred

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26722 on: Yesterday at 02:52:04 PM »
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26723 on: Yesterday at 02:59:34 PM »
Offline aw1991

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26724 on: Yesterday at 03:28:21 PM »
Offline jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26725 on: Yesterday at 04:11:53 PM »
Offline masher

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26726 on: Yesterday at 06:35:32 PM »
Offline Caligula?

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26727 on: Yesterday at 09:19:16 PM »
Quote
Does the PL perform random drug testing?...as a biochemist/organic chemist of some ability (synthesis-wise), they look juiced to me.

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26728 on: Yesterday at 09:22:08 PM »
'Why did we have to beat Tottenham?'
Offline aw1991

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26729 on: Yesterday at 09:32:20 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:19:16 PM
:lmao :lmao :lmao
No it's the chemtrails, they put stuff in it to make our player better.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26730 on: Yesterday at 09:33:26 PM »
Null and void shouts incoming.
Offline mikeb58

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26731 on: Yesterday at 09:34:33 PM »
A bad weekend for them with City losing, then the injury ravaged RS strolling to 3 points!
Their win against Spurs ensures we are level on points at the top..cheers for that!
Offline 4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26732 on: Yesterday at 10:09:00 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:22:08 PM
'Why did we have to beat Tottenham?'

They're onto something there.

Lose to everybody so that the other sides will have confidence v the Red Shite.
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26733 on: Yesterday at 10:17:33 PM »
Complaining that Coote was taken off VAR.

How many times did Clattenberg ref them again after that derby?
Offline 4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26734 on: Yesterday at 10:21:34 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:33 PM
Complaining that Coote was taken off VAR.


Probably at Leicesters request because they were afraid Coote would give us everything.
Offline Shady Craig

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26735 on: Today at 12:18:53 AM »
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26736 on: Today at 04:29:32 AM »
They're calling Klopp "Herr Shipman" :lmao
Online Kekule

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #26737 on: Today at 07:54:04 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:29:32 AM
They're calling Klopp "Herr Shipman" :lmao

Unlike them to use death in order to have a pop at Liverpool FC.
