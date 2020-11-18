« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

4pool
November 18, 2020, 05:29:26 PM
« Reply #26680 on: November 18, 2020, 05:29:26 PM »
I've been to Quito. Never got to Zero-Zero though. Which was my only regret.

Zero-Zero is just outside Quito. This is where the equator actually is.
4pool
November 18, 2020, 06:08:10 PM
« Reply #26681 on: November 18, 2020, 06:08:10 PM »
redgriffin73
November 18, 2020, 07:48:39 PM
« Reply #26682 on: November 18, 2020, 07:48:39 PM »
They're just competing with City for who can complain about the most ridiculous thing surely ;D
Groundskeeper Willie
Yesterday at 09:04:46 AM
« Reply #26683 on: Yesterday at 09:04:46 AM »
Quote from: WhoHe on November 14, 2020, 07:35:49 PM
Stalwart, not a legend but has played/hung around for ages.

Our own Paul Stalwart?
BriarcliffInmate
Yesterday at 08:27:55 PM
« Reply #26684 on: Yesterday at 08:27:55 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8967235/James-Rodriguez-Jefferson-Lerma-Davinson-Sanchez-centre-Colombia-changing-room-punch-up.html

Seems eld Hamez has been involved in a cat-fight! I must admit, the thought of that little shit in a fight is genuinely funny. Won't he spend most of it rolling over on the floor miming a card?
12C
Yesterday at 08:33:23 PM
« Reply #26685 on: Yesterday at 08:33:23 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:27:55 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8967235/James-Rodriguez-Jefferson-Lerma-Davinson-Sanchez-centre-Colombia-changing-room-punch-up.html

Seems eld Hamez has been involved in a cat-fight! I must admit, the thought of that little shit in a fight is genuinely funny. Won't he spend most of it rolling over on the floor miming a card?
Quieroz favourite.
Talisman of the team
Upset as he isnt the captain moans at manager
Gets the captaincy back.
🤔

Edit.
Talismanic term for a lucky charm. Aka a one man team player who rescues his side again and again.
4pool
Yesterday at 10:14:30 PM
« Reply #26686 on: Yesterday at 10:14:30 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:27:55 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8967235/James-Rodriguez-Jefferson-Lerma-Davinson-Sanchez-centre-Colombia-changing-room-punch-up.html

Seems eld Hamez has been involved in a cat-fight! I must admit, the thought of that little shit in a fight is genuinely funny. Won't he spend most of it rolling over on the floor miming a card?

Well they played twice and lost 3-0 and 6-1 in World Cup qualifying.

They are not best pleased in Colombia at the mo..
Solomon Grundy
Today at 04:51:43 AM
« Reply #26687 on: Today at 04:51:43 AM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:27:55 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8967235/James-Rodriguez-Jefferson-Lerma-Davinson-Sanchez-centre-Colombia-changing-room-punch-up.html

Seems eld Hamez has been involved in a cat-fight! I must admit, the thought of that little shit in a fight is genuinely funny. Won't he spend most of it rolling over on the floor miming a card?

Can just imagine him in a fight - "Not the face, not the face" ;D
jacobs chains
Today at 08:00:49 AM
« Reply #26688 on: Today at 08:00:49 AM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:51:43 AM
Can just imagine him in a fight - "Not the face, not the face" ;D

Jim 'Cry Baby' Breaks' old catchphrase.  ;D

Wow just looked him up. Not a good way to go out.
