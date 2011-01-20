They have approached The City for finance at least three times. They know full well what they intend on charging for season tickets and the fact that they haven't come out and said what it's going to cost should be setting off major alarm bells for the Everton faithful.



The one thing I would give Everton credit for is getting fans in on the cheap. That wont be happening at the fantasy dome. Mainly because it will never be built..



This might sound harsh, but I don't really give them any real credit for that.Facts are, they had lots of seats, but not enough people willing to fill them at the proper going rate. Everton have been dog shit since the end of the 1980s. Absolutely awful to watch, by all accounts, and never really threatening to actually win anything. The club had two choices. One being to sell tickets at the going rate and see The Pit bringing in gates of 20,000 - 25,000, or they could slash prices and virtually give tickets away in order to make it look, on the surface, a lot more healthy than it really is.On the other hand, a club like Liverpool is not in any position to do any of that because demand vastly outstrips supply. If demand at the going rate also outstripped supply at Goodison, there is no way in hell they'd be dishing out season tickets for peanuts like they do these days and have done for years. They make out they are being noble and thinking of the fans' pockets, but the reality is that if they had to fork out the going rate, they'd never fill the place, so they have to pitch their prices accordingly.As you said, that will not be happening an the Vanity Dome, if it ever gets built. They are in dire financial straits now, but by then they will be drowning in debt and will need to charge accordingly just to try to keep up with the repayments on all the loans. To be honest, going ahead with this fantasy would be madness. Everton are club hellbent on building the gallows where they will ultimately hang themselves.