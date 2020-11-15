« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Johnny Foreigner

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26640 on: Yesterday at 07:48:43 PM
Any "unsung heroes" around these days ?
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26641 on: Yesterday at 08:04:07 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:07:01 AM
When Souness first signed for Liverpool he was staying in the Holiday Inn in Paradise Street and was appropriately photographed 'quaffing' champagne.

Didn't stop him tearing it up on the pitch. Charlie Nicholas however.......

Miss World on the Trophy bus was another Champagne Souey moment
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26642 on: Yesterday at 08:05:12 PM
Quote from: irc65 on November 15, 2020, 05:44:23 PM
TBF, I haven't seen much of  Hamez either but I remember that he looked good in the 2014 world cup and moved to Real Madrid afterwards, but has basically underwhelmed since then until he set up a few goals in Everton's memorable unbeaten start to the season. He's been anonymous in their games since the derby (prob due to his injured testicle) but I did watch his last game for Everton against Newcastle and can't remember anything except of note except  for a 'no look header' which McManaman commented on. Soon afterwards he was substituted. Based on that, IMO he is a chancer. The modern version of a chancer is probably a you tube player, someone who looks amazing in you tube compilations but very ordinary in the majority of actual games.

Yes, I have heard that Worthington nearly signed for Liverpool. I think the story at the time was that he turned up to the meeting with Shanks hungover and the deal fell through but I could be wrong.

I heard that a nasty rash was the reason the deal fell through.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26643 on: Yesterday at 08:08:40 PM
livewiresaint

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26644 on: Yesterday at 10:33:17 PM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:05:12 PM
I heard that a nasty rash was the reason the deal fell through.

Apparently Shanks said" you're a gonner, here"
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Jshooters

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26645 on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 PM
Quote from: livewiresaint on Yesterday at 10:33:17 PM
Apparently Shanks said" you're a gonner, here"

Bravo  ;D
Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26646 on: Today at 01:34:38 AM
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 12:28:13 AM
^ right, grocks have to be large units - meat heads if you will, and a yarddog here too.



I bet you would not say that to his face, possibly not his captain as well. They were two of the most genuinely hard men in football, Droy was a brick wall



Here is a nostalgic one for all you who like looking at big men in the bath in their underpants and possibly the worst haircut in the history of professional football (John Dempsey)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baH3lnaEq7c

aarf, aarf, aarf.

Nitramdorf

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26647 on: Today at 07:04:55 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:34:38 AM
I bet you would not say that to his face, possibly not his captain as well. They were two of the most genuinely hard men in football, Droy was a brick wall



Here is a nostalgic one for all you who like looking at big men in the bath in their underpants and possibly the worst haircut in the history of professional football (John Dempsey)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baH3lnaEq7c

John Dempsey is on here somewhere, its a good twitter account if anyones wants a bit of a laugh, the guy is running a knock out competition of 70s and 80s footballers who look the oldest at a certain age. I think Dempsey got knocked out by some poor sod who looks about 60.


https://twitter.com/80sAging
Last Edit: Today at 07:08:09 AM by Nitramdorf
TheTeflonJohn

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26648 on: Today at 07:51:00 AM
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:04:55 AM
John Dempsey is on here somewhere, its a good twitter account if anyones wants a bit of a laugh, the guy is running a knock out competition of 70s and 80s footballers who look the oldest at a certain age. I think Dempsey got knocked out by some poor sod who looks about 60.


https://twitter.com/80sAging
That's a brilliant thread on twitter
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26649 on: Today at 09:21:42 AM
Just to get us back on track.

Where's the Arteta money, Bill?
4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26650 on: Today at 03:30:58 PM
We open a state of the art new training centre....they're still finding ways for consultancies.

12/Nov
This week, Everton sent a survey out to supporters to get feedback on ideas over ticket pricing, food and a range of hospitality packages that could be available in the club's proposed new stadium.

The Blues are also expected to survey local and national business about the possible range of hospitality on offer at Bramley-Moore Dock, in the New Year.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26651 on: Today at 04:27:31 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:30:58 PM
We open a state of the art new training centre....they're still finding ways for consultancies.

12/Nov
This week, Everton sent a survey out to supporters to get feedback on ideas over ticket pricing, food and a range of hospitality packages that could be available in the club's proposed new stadium.

The Blues are also expected to survey local and national business about the possible range of hospitality on offer at Bramley-Moore Dock, in the New Year.
They do this kind of thing to look busy when nothing is actually happening.

Liverpool open a new £50 training facility. Everton don't even own their own training centre. Liverpool are ticking over nicely in the league despite serious setbacks. Everton have fell off a cliff since their show of gross unprofessionalism and poor discipline in the Derby.

Early optimism after an easy start to the season has given way to the usual despair, anger and desperation. Cue some sort of announcement relating to BMD. Its all oh so predictable. The fans fall for it ever time though.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26652 on: Today at 04:31:12 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:27:31 PM
They do this kind of thing to look busy when nothing is actually happening.



Known as 'make work' in the days of National Service, such as whitewashing coal or trimming a lawn with scissors.
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26653 on: Today at 04:42:07 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:27:31 PM


Liverpool open a new £50 training facility.

Brand new training complex for £50, perhaps even Al might be willing to spare a tiny bit of praise for Edwards for that accomplishment.

Probably not, though...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

sinnermichael

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26654 on: Today at 05:43:24 PM
Their title winning DVD is available as a gif.
4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26655 on: Today at 05:57:43 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:43:24 PM
Their title winning DVD is available as a gif.

 :lmao
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26656 on: Today at 06:23:18 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:30:58 PM
We open a state of the art new training centre....they're still finding ways for consultancies.

12/Nov
This week, Everton sent a survey out to supporters to get feedback on ideas over ticket pricing, food and a range of hospitality packages that could be available in the club's proposed new stadium.

The Blues are also expected to survey local and national business about the possible range of hospitality on offer at Bramley-Moore Dock, in the New Year.

They have approached The City for finance at least three times. They know full well what they intend on charging for season tickets and the fact that they haven't come out and said what it's going to cost should be setting off major alarm bells for the Everton faithful.

The one thing I would give Everton credit for is getting fans in on the cheap. That wont be happening at the fantasy dome. Mainly because it will never be built..
Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26657 on: Today at 07:20:13 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:31:12 PM
Known as 'make work' in the days of National Service, such as whitewashing coal or trimming a lawn with scissors.
Milner is the last National Serviceman
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

moondog

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26658 on: Today at 10:19:36 PM
More surveys than Family Fortunes
12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26659 on: Today at 10:49:57 PM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:34:38 AM
I bet you would not say that to his face, possibly not his captain as well. They were two of the most genuinely hard men in football, Droy was a brick wall



Here is a nostalgic one for all you who like looking at big men in the bath in their underpants and possibly the worst haircut in the history of professional football (John Dempsey)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baH3lnaEq7c

I recall Droy following Tosh all over the field leaving huge holes for Keegan and co to run riot in. We battered them.

Droy was interviewed  I never let Toshack have a kick of the ball...  :duh
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26660 on: Today at 11:01:06 PM
Hamez scored a pen for Colombia.

They lost to Ecuador 6-1.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26661 on: Today at 11:26:54 PM
I expect any knock back in terms of development will be met by new, even more enticing pictures of the stadium as it will be

aarf, aarf, aarf.

Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26662 on: Today at 11:29:08 PM
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 06:23:18 PM
They have approached The City for finance at least three times. They know full well what they intend on charging for season tickets and the fact that they haven't come out and said what it's going to cost should be setting off major alarm bells for the Everton faithful.

The one thing I would give Everton credit for is getting fans in on the cheap. That wont be happening at the fantasy dome. Mainly because it will never be built..

This might sound harsh, but I don't really give them any real credit for that.

Facts are, they had lots of seats, but not enough people willing to fill them at the proper going rate. Everton have been dog shit since the end of the 1980s. Absolutely awful to watch, by all accounts, and never really threatening to actually win anything. The club had two choices. One being to sell tickets at the going rate and see The Pit bringing in gates of 20,000 - 25,000, or they could slash prices and virtually give tickets away in order to make it look, on the surface, a lot more healthy than it really is.

On the other hand, a club like Liverpool is not in any position to do any of that because demand vastly outstrips supply. If demand at the going rate also outstripped supply at Goodison, there is no way in hell they'd be dishing out season tickets for peanuts like they do these days and have done for years. They make out they are being noble and thinking of the fans' pockets, but the reality is that if they had to fork out the going rate, they'd never fill the place, so they have to pitch their prices accordingly.

As you said, that will not be happening an the Vanity Dome, if it ever gets built. They are in dire financial straits now, but by then they will be drowning in debt and will need to charge accordingly just to try to keep up with the repayments on all the loans. To be honest, going ahead with this fantasy would be madness. Everton are club hellbent on building the gallows where they will ultimately hang themselves.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26663 on: Today at 11:32:26 PM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 11:26:54 PM
I expect any knock back in terms of development will be met by new, even more enticing pictures of the stadium as it will be


Winning there would be Utopia.  ;)
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #26664 on: Today at 11:39:35 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:32:26 PM
Winning there would be Utopia.  ;)

The ice is there because this will be in the next ice age and we haven't even got moving on global warming. Future headlines along the lines of

"Glacier threatens Moshiri Everton's League two play off final against in Dubai against Biggleswade United"
aarf, aarf, aarf.
