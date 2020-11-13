I only watch Liverpool, so I haven't seen anything like enough if Hamez to know the answer to this, but has he ever done anything worthy enough in his career to be put in a similar category to Currie and Worthington?



I know memories at tricks, but I remember those two being pretty good in their day. We almost bought Worthington too, so he clearly had something about him. Hamez? Well I'm not so sure.



I do remember Mackenzie playing for the shite. Definitely a luxury player. I remember him dribbling around about ten players once in a game at the tinderbox, but that's my only significant memory of his entire career.



TBF, I haven't seen much of Hamez either but I remember that he looked good in the 2014 world cup and moved to Real Madrid afterwards, but has basically underwhelmed since then until he set up a few goals in Everton's memorable unbeaten start to the season. He's been anonymous in their games since the derby (prob due to his injured testicle) but I did watch his last game for Everton against Newcastle and can't remember anything except of note except for a 'no look header' which McManaman commented on. Soon afterwards he was substituted. Based on that, IMO he is a chancer. The modern version of a chancer is probably a you tube player, someone who looks amazing in you tube compilations but very ordinary in the majority of actual games.Yes, I have heard that Worthington nearly signed for Liverpool. I think the story at the time was that he turned up to the meeting with Shanks hungover and the deal fell through but I could be wrong.